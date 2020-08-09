MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL 2019-20 Final standings, playoff schedule, draft lottery results

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NHL seeks to hand out the 2020 Stanley Cup despite the COVID-19 pandemic, so with that, Tuesday ranks as a big day as we spotlight the NHL 2019-20 Final standings, among other topics.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league’s return-to-play plan, which includes a 24-team playoff format involving two “hub cities.” Plenty of dates still need to be determined, but there are key windows, such as “early June” for resuming skating in small groups, and “no earlier than the first half of July” for formal training camps.

NHL 2019-20 Final standings

Eastern Conference standings (top 12 make cut for NHL 24-team format)

East final NHL standings 2019-20
rankings based on points percentage, via NHL.com

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (recap)

First Round matchups
• Flyers vs. Canadiens
• Capitals vs. Islanders
• Bruins vs. Hurricanes
• Lightning will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (MTL won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canadiens 2, Penguins 0 (recap)

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (CAR won series 3-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders 5, Panthers 1 (recap)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Western Conference standings (top 12 make cut for NHL 24-team format)

West final NHL standings 2019-20
rankings based on points percentage, via NHL.com

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin [Standings, scenarios]

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

First Round matchups
• Avalanche vs. Coyotes
• Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights
• Blues/Stars vs. Canucks
• Blues/Stars vs. Flames

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Blackhawks 3, Oilers 2 (recap)

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (OT) (recap)

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (VAN won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks 3, Wild 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks 5, Wild 4 (OT) (recap)

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (CGY won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames 6, Jets 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames 4, Jets 0 (recap)

2020 NHL Draft Lottery Results

The Draft lottery was won by a team involved in the Return to Play plan. That means there will be a Phase 2 drawing featuring the eight losing teams from the Qualifying Round. Those teams will each have a 12.5% chance to the top pick in the drawing, which will be held between the Qualifying Round and the First Round.

1. Placeholder team
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
========================
9. Placeholder team
10. Placeholder team
11. Placeholder team
12. Placeholder team
13. Placeholder team
14. Placeholder team
15. Placeholder team

The current teams in the lottery for the No. 1 pick are: Penguins, Rangers, Panthers, Oilers, Predators, Wild, Jets.

If the COVID-19 pandemic forces the NHL to pull the plug on playing games the lottery would then include only the eight lowest teams by inverse of their regular season points percentage. That would mean Arizona, Chicago Columbus, Florida, Minnesota, Montreal, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg would be in the running for the No. 1 pick.

NHL AWARD FINALISTS
Ted Lindsay Award: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin
Calder Trophy: Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Dominik Kubalik
Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella, Alain Vigneault
• Masterton Trophy: Stephen Johns, Oskar Lindblom, Bobby Ryan
Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Ryan O’Reilly
Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Sean Couturier, Ryan O’Reilly
Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi
Hart Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin

Three of four East playoff matchups set after Capitals take third, Bruins land fourth

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
After the Capitals beat the Bruins 2-1 to take the East’s third spot, three of that conference’s four playoff matchups are now set. The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers proved to be unpredictable with the Flyers in first, Lightning in second, Capitals third, and Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins fourth.

This concludes the East portion of round-robin games. The West portion will conclude with Blues – Stars, while we’ll get a complete playoff picture league-wide after Game 5 of Maple Leafs – Blue Jackets.

Round-robin: Blues vs. Stars, 3 p.m. ET, NBC; livestream

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET; livestream

T.J. Oshie opened the scoring, while Tom Wilson reminded people of amusing David Pastrnak tweets by nabbing the 2-0 goal that became the game-winner. Once again, the Bruins’ top line didn’t find the net, although David Pastrnak looked spry. It’s also fair to wonder about John Carlson‘s health heading into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Three of four Eastern Conference matchups now set for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

1. Philadelphia Flyers vs. 12. Montreal Canadiens

(Yes, that still feels weird on a few levels.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. winner of Blue Jackets/Maple Leafs Game 5

Who would you prefer to face if you were the Lightning?

3. Washington Capitals vs. 7. New York Islanders

The Capitals vs. former head coach Barry Trotz? Not bad.

4. Boston Bruins vs. 6. Carolina Hurricanes

Tough draw for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins, huh? Boston needs to hope that the Hurricanes got a little rusty after quickly sweeping the Rangers.

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

NHL Return to Play: Round-robin standings, scenarios

nhl round robin scenarios sunday
Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By Adam GretzAug 9, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
The round-robin schedule wraps up on Sunday with a pair of games (Bruins vs. Capitals and Stars vs. Blues) and here we take a look at the impact those games can have on the standings. Both games will help clear up the First Round playoff schedule, which will begin on Tuesday.

Below is a look at the current round-robin standings and everything at stake on Sunday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Final standings

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

First Round matchups
• Flyers vs. Canadiens
• Capitals vs. Islanders
• Bruins vs. Hurricanes
• Lightning will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

First Round matchups
• Avalanche vs. Coyotes
• Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights
• Blues/Stars vs. Canucks
• Blues/Stars vs. Flames

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule


Werenski, Korpisalo in for Blue Jackets in Game 5; Muzzin update for Maple Leafs

By James O'BrienAug 9, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
There’s mostly good injury news for the Maple Leafs and especially Blue Jackets heading into Sunday’s decisive Game 5 (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN; livestream). The Blue Jackets having Zach Werenski in the lineup against the Maple Leafs for Game 5 is the biggest bit, but there’s more.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Werenski, Murray, Korpisalo in for Blue Jackets in Game 5

Considering how much bad injury news the Blue Jackets absorbed in 2019-20, it must be refreshing to get some positive updates for Game 5.

  • Maybe most importantly, Zach Werenski is in.

The offensively-gifted defenseman missed the Maple Leafs’ blistering Game 4 comeback, including overtime. So it was fair to wonder if Werenski could suit up for the Blue Jackets against the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Now, it’ll probably be fair to wonder if Werenski is at full-strength. That’s the nature of the beast during the postseason, pandemic or not.

On one hand, Murray hasn’t contributed really anything offensively. (He has zero points, and just one shot on goal.) On the other, Murray had been mostly breaking even all-around in this series. Murray’s expected to pair up with Dean Kukan in Game 5.

The team’s website indicates that John Tortorella said that Elvis Merzlikins might be injured, so maybe it’s not that interesting? Korpisalo began the series on a strong note, but the Maple Leafs got to him quite a bit more as it went along. We’ll see how Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets respond to that stunning Game 4 loss, and the pressure of facing the Maple Leafs in that decisive Game 5.

Maple Leafs may get Muzzin back soon — just not vs. Blue Jackets in Game 5

From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, good news hinges on beating the Blue Jackets in Game 5.

Jake Muzzin isn’t expected to play in Game 5, as expected. If the Maple Leafs can win on Sunday, they might get Muzzin back at some point.

That’s great if Toronto can advance, but that’s an enormous if. Expect plenty of drama on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. (Again, you can watch it live here.)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Stars-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Stars-Blues stream
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
By Sean LeahyAug 9, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Stars and Blues. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Stars-Blues stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The defending champion Blues finished as the top team in the Western Conference to become the first Stanley Cup winner to finish the following regular season atop their conference since the 2000-01 Devils. But since the restart, St. Louis has not played to the form they showed in the regular season. Including the exhibition (a 4-0 loss to the Blackhawks), they’ve lost all three games since entering the Edmonton bubble.

The Stars finished the regular season on a six-game losing streak and picked up right where they left off, dropping all three games they’ve played in the Edmonton bubble (including a 2-0 exhibition loss to Nashville).

Perhaps most concerning for Dallas has been their defensive struggles. The Stars were the second-best defensive team in the NHL in the regular season, allowing just 2.52 goals/game (only Boston was better). But through two Round Robin games, they have allowed nine goals. In the last four periods they’ve played, Dallas has been outscored 8-0.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-0, 0 points)
Dallas Stars (0-2-0, 0 points)

• Vegas will play Chicago, while Colorado will play Arizona in the First Round.
• Winner of STL/DAL will be #3 seed and play Calgary; the loser will be #4 and play Vancouver.