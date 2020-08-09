Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL seeks to hand out the 2020 Stanley Cup despite the COVID-19 pandemic, so with that, Tuesday ranks as a big day as we spotlight the NHL 2019-20 Final standings, among other topics.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league’s return-to-play plan, which includes a 24-team playoff format involving two “hub cities.” Plenty of dates still need to be determined, but there are key windows, such as “early June” for resuming skating in small groups, and “no earlier than the first half of July” for formal training camps.

NHL 2019-20 Final standings

Eastern Conference standings (top 12 make cut for NHL 24-team format)

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)

Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)

Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)

Sunday, Aug. 9: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (recap)

First Round matchups

• Flyers vs. Canadiens

• Capitals vs. Islanders

• Bruins vs. Hurricanes

• Lightning will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (MTL won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Canadiens 2, Penguins 0 (recap)

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (CAR won series 3-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders 5, Panthers 1 (recap)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 2-2)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (recap)

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Western Conference standings (top 12 make cut for NHL 24-team format)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (recap)

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, 3 p.m. ET – NBC

First Round matchups

• Avalanche vs. Coyotes

• Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

• Blues/Stars vs. Canucks

• Blues/Stars vs. Flames

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Blackhawks 3, Oilers 2 (recap)

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (OT) (recap)

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (VAN won series 3-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks 3, Wild 0 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks 5, Wild 4 (OT) (recap)

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (CGY won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames 6, Jets 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames 4, Jets 0 (recap)

2020 NHL Draft Lottery Results

The Draft lottery was won by a team involved in the Return to Play plan. That means there will be a Phase 2 drawing featuring the eight losing teams from the Qualifying Round. Those teams will each have a 12.5% chance to the top pick in the drawing, which will be held between the Qualifying Round and the First Round.

1. Placeholder team

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Placeholder team

10. Placeholder team

11. Placeholder team

12. Placeholder team

13. Placeholder team

14. Placeholder team

15. Placeholder team

The current teams in the lottery for the No. 1 pick are: Penguins, Rangers, Panthers, Oilers, Predators, Wild, Jets.

If the COVID-19 pandemic forces the NHL to pull the plug on playing games the lottery would then include only the eight lowest teams by inverse of their regular season points percentage. That would mean Arizona, Chicago Columbus, Florida, Minnesota, Montreal, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg would be in the running for the No. 1 pick.

NHL AWARD FINALISTS

• Ted Lindsay Award: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin

• Calder Trophy: Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Dominik Kubalik

• Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella, Alain Vigneault

• Masterton Trophy: Stephen Johns, Oskar Lindblom, Bobby Ryan

• Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Ryan O’Reilly

• Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy

• Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Sean Couturier, Ryan O’Reilly

• Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi

• Hart Trophy: Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin