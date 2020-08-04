MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Predators tie series with Coyotes in Game 2 tough one for Darcy Kuemper
Getty Images

Predators tie series with Coyotes, take advantage of tough Game 2 for Kuemper

By James O'BrienAug 4, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
With the Predators winning Game 2 by a score of 4-2 and tying the series 1-1, the script got flipped on the Coyotes.

In Game 1, it was Nashville that needed to fight uphill after playoff-inexperienced-but-impressive goalie Juuse Saros had a tough start. As great as Darcy Kuemper has been for the Coyotes for some time, Game 2 was not kind to an impressive goalie who still doesn’t have much of a playoff resume.

There was even a faint, late push to make Game 2 more competitive. The Coyotes sanded down a 4-0 deficit to a more respectable 4-2 score with two goals in the final minute, but it merely blemished Saros’ stats.

(Granted, maybe it gave the Coyotes a moderate confidence boost?)

Saros outplays Kuemper in Game 2, helping Predators tie series vs. Coyotes

Despite opening with a 14-5 shots on goal edge, the Coyotes found themselves down 2-0 to the Predators after the first period. It was really only after Calle Jarnkrok put Nashville up 3-0 that the Predators even started to level the possession game. Eventually, Nashville did just that, evening things out with a pretty strong second period.

Saros looked sharp in Game 2, justifying John Hynes’ decision to stick with Saros even with pressure from some to turn to Pekka Rinne. That might be something for Coyotes fans and observers to keep in mind, then. Kuemper’s been a saving grace at times for Arizona, though he was a detriment to start Game 2.

Granted, some of that position also leans on the possibility that Antti Raanta might not be a much of an option, anyway.

After being a force with two assists in Game 1, Taylor Hall struggled in Game 2. Not only was Hall held off of the scoreboard, but he was also a detriment to his team in some ways. Hall was whistled for eight minutes worth of penalty time in Game 2 alone. Things got physical between Hall and Ryan Ellis during Game 2, and you can expect things to go that way as the series only intensifies.

For better or worse for the Coyotes, they won’t have much time to lick their wounds, as they’ll face the Predators in Game 3 on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see if this series will continue to be unpredictable — right down to the play of the goalies.

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

* – If necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ Barbashev heads back to St. Louis for birth of first child

By Sean LeahyAug 4, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Ivan Barbashev and his wife, Ksenia, are about to become parents. The Blues forward exited the Edmonton bubble and hopped on a flight back to St. Louis for the birth of the couple’s first child.

That means two things for Barbashev:

• Before he can re-join the team he must quarantine in his Edmonton hotel room for at least four days. He cannot practice or play during that time.

• While in quarantine, he will need to test negative for COVID-19 four times before he can exit.

The Blues have played one round-robin game so far — a 2-1 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday. St. Louis finishes up their three-game schedule with games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

When the NHL and NHLPA finalized the Return to Play plans, Barbashev knew this was a possibility. But even though he’ll miss a few days, this was always the plan for the family.

“We didn’t even talk about it, [whether] to opt out or not,” Barbashev said via the Blues. “It was actually really simple. I’m still 24, I have a full career ahead of me. After winning [the Cup] last year, I want to do it all over again. That feeling has been stuck in me for a long time and you just get even more hungry after winning.”

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

Islanders take 2-0 series lead vs. Panthers; Time to bench Bobrovsky?

By James O'BrienAug 4, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Whether you put a lot or very little of the blame on Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers are in big trouble, as the Islanders won Game 2, 4-2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Should the Panthers bench Bobrovsky for another option, such as lightly-used backup Chris Driedger? That isn’t the easiest question to answer, and coach Joel Quenneville doesn’t have much time to mull it over. The Islanders have a chance to sweep the Panthers swiftly, as Game 3 takes place on Wednesday.

Islanders take advantage of sloppy Panthers play, goaltending to take 2-0 series lead

Early on, the Panthers won the special teams battle.

Florida killed a high-sticking double-minor by Michael Matheson, then Mike Hoffman scored the 1-0 goal just as their power play began. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that lead — and those special teams victories — would not last.

Things fell apart for the Panthers during the second period, as the Islanders scored three of the four goals in a busy, sloppy middle frame. The Islanders exploited the Panthers’ mistakes (and maybe Bobrovsky’s fading confidence?) to score plenty of goals, including going 2-for-7 on the power play.

Should Panthers consider changes, including benching Bobrovsky?

To some extent, the Panthers hands (paws?) are tied. When you spend $10 million per year on a goalie, you kind of have to cross your fingers and hope things work out. At least long-term.

But, right now, the Panthers are on the brink of elimination. This team isn’t perfect defensively by any stretch, yet with every goal at a premium against a structurally stingy Islanders squad, the Panthers really cannot afford to wait until Bobrovsky hopefully finds his game.

Yes, this was a laser by Ryan Pulock. Sometimes you need your goalie to stop these, though:

Joel Quenneville should at least explore the idea of giving Chris Driedger a shot.

While it wasn’t a large sample size, Driedger managed a strong .938 save percentage over 12 games in 2019-20. When given opportunities, Driedger produced solid stats at other levels recently, whether he was in the ECHL or AHL.

None of that means Driedger would be able to clean up all of the Panthers’ messes. Again, it’s not necessarily all Bobrovsky’s fault.

Yet, at this pace, can the Panthers really afford to just hope that the results change while they do the same things? Maybe this is a matter that’s too big for a one-day turnaround, but this current setup doesn’t seem to be working.

As a side note, the Islanders received a scare when Mathew Barzal crashed hard into the boards late in Game 2. Remarkably, Barzal stayed in the game, so it seems like he’s OK. Still, it was such a violent crash that it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates.

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI leads series 2-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

* If necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 4, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Game 2 stream at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Joonas Korpisalo got the nod over Elvis Merzlikins and shut out the Maple Leafs in Toronto in his postseason debut. He stopped 28 shots to record the first postseason shutout in Blue Jackets history. The game was scoreless until Cam Atkinson netted the game-winning goal 65 seconds into the third period. Atkinson also had an assist on Alexander Wennberg’s empty-netter. The 31-year-old had not played a meaningful game since February 8 after missing time due to an ankle injury.

The low-scoring, defensive style played to the Blue Jackets’ strengths – only two teams allowed fewer goals per game in the regular season than Columbus. A tight game in the third period is also familiar to the Blue Jackets, as they were tied with Minnesota for most regular season wins when entering the third period tied (12).

Toronto was held scoreless in Game 1 – a rarity for the league’s third-best regular season offense (3.39 goals/gm). The Leafs failed to score just once in the regular season. Toronto’s final shot on goal of the game came with 6:12 remaining, despite playing Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner together for most of the game’s final minutes. Tavares and Marner were quiet overall; Tavares had two shots and Marner had zero.

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ leads series 1-0)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

Coyotes-Predators stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Coyotes-Predators stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 4, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Coyotes and Predators. Live look-in coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Coyotes-Predators Game 2 stream at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves for Arizona as the Coyotes won 4-3 in Game 1 against Nashville. The Coyotes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on through a late surge from the Predators, who played in front of Juuse Saros in net.

Saros allowed four goals on 37 shots after getting the start ahead of Pekka Rinne. Rinne had started 89 straight playoff games for the Predators dating back to 2010. Head coach John Hynes said he would make a goalie decision for Game 2 on Monday afternoon, and let the players know Monday night.

“There’s going to be some ups and downs in the game, so I think we can handle that,” said Hynes. “But I also like the fact of the way we responded throughout the game and continued to push and stay mentally tough. We were engaged on the bench, and we gave ourselves a chance to get back in the game. When we made a hard push in the third, we had some really good looks, and unfortunately they didn’t go in.”

Arizona played without their regular season leading scorer Nick Schmaltz, who was unable to play after taking a hit from VGK’s Ryan Reaves in an exhibition game on Thursday. Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said he would speak with Schmaltz about his Game 2 availability.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Predators live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ leads series 1-0)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (live look-in stream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

