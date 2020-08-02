MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Flyers beat Bruins in first NHL round-robin game
Getty Images

Flyers stay hot, beat Bruins: Notes from NHL Return to Play round-robin game

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Whether you weigh their last few wins all that much or not, the Philadelphia Flyers remain on a roll. The Flyers beat the Bruins 4-1 in the first NHL Return to Play round-robin game on Sunday.

Heading into the pandemic pause, the Flyers saw a nine-game winning streak end against the Bruins. Being that the Flyers won on Sunday and also their exhibition against the Penguins, this team’s been on quite an upward trend.

Again, there’s only so much you can take from these past two W’s, but it’s better to be on the winning side than not.

Round-robin game notes for Flyers, Bruins

The goalies: Hart gets some time in, mixed bag for Halak in relief of Rask

  • Yes, this was technically Carter Hart‘s “playoff debut.” No, this game didn’t give us the best idea of how the young goalie will respond to top-level pressure. Because this felt more like somewhere between an exhibition game and a regular season contest. With that caveat in mind, Hart performed very nicely against the Bruins, making 34 out of 35 saves.
  • Again, Hart didn’t face a keyed-in Bruins squad. Or, at least the Bruins have to hope this isn’t a keyed-in effort.

  • Not the greatest outing for Jaroslav Halak. Halak gave up four goals against the Flyers, including one where he didn’t take the greatest angle against Scott Laughton. Halak probably wasn’t too pleased allowing this goal against Nate Thompson, either:
  • Overall, Halak gives the Bruins a strong backup, even if Sunday didn’t go so well. Even so, Tuukka Rask finished as a 2020 Vezina Trophy finalist, so the Bruins have to hope that they can go with (a healthy) Plan A once the First Round rolls around.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Did any Flyers, Bruins get hurt? And other lineup notes from round-robin game

  • Matt Grzelcyk took a puck to the face, but seemed OK.
  • Michael Raffl needed help off of the ice after an awkward fall late in the Flyers – Bruins round-robin game. It’s a shame for Raffl, who played well on Sunday. This might improve Joel Farabee and others chances of taking a spot away from Raffl.
  • While they didn’t make much of an impact, the Bruins must be pleased to see all of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak get some game action in.
  • Bruce Cassidy said Rask had been “feeling better” even if Halak got the nod, for whatever that’s worth.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere didn’t play for the Flyers. Will he eventually work his way back into the mix? This certainly doesn’t seem like the best sign for “Ghost.”

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s other NHL games

Round-robin: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN; livestream)

Game 1: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, (joined-in-progress) 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN; livestream)

Game 1: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN; livestream)

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 2: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)
Round-robin: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Round-robin: Stars-Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)
Game 2: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 2: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Coverage will be joined-in-progress beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Toronto is the only Eastern Conference team in the Qualifying Round to switch coaches mid-season as they hope the move will produce similar results to the Blues last season, winning the Cup after Craig Berube took over in November.

Two years in a row the Leafs lost to the Bruins in Game 7 of the opening round and have not won a playoff series in 15 seasons. The improvement is there, though, with young stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner leading the way and the addition of John Tavares.

After losing Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency, the Blue Jackets entered this season with questions in goal. Bobrovsky won two Vezina Trophies with Columbus, but the duo of Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins have filled the void. Korpisalo had 17 wins and was named an All-Star this season, but was forced to miss nearly two months from Dec-Feb after undergoing knee surgery on Dec. 31. Merzlikins stepped in and put up ridiculous numbers. From December 31 to February 7, Merzlikins went 12-2-0 in 14 starts with a .953 save percentage and five shutouts. However, he cooled down and finished the season with just one win in his final nine starts (1-3-4). Merzlikins, who is from Latvia and played his entire career in the Swiss league, had no NHL experience prior to this season. Both goalies also have zero NHL playoff experience.

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 9 p.m. ET (joined-in-progress)
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Jim Hughson, Craig Simpson
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream joined-in-progress)
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Avalanche-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Avalanche-Blues stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Avalanche and Blues. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This round-robin matchup features the top two teams in the Western Conference. When the regular season was paused in March, the Blues led the Central Division (and entire conference) with 94 points through 71 games. They have led the West since the morning of Dec. 15 and became the first defending champion to finish the following regular season atop their conference since the 2000-01 Devils.

When the puck drops for this game on Sunday, it will have been 417 days since the Blues became Stanley Cup champions on June 12, 2019 in Boston. St. Louis will look to build on their first-ever title and become the first team to repeat as champions since the Penguins did so in 2016 and 2017.

Just over three years ago, the Avalanche finished last in the NHL in Jared Bednar’s first season in charge. But now they are set to make their third straight playoff appearance and boast one of the league’s most talented rosters, which includes Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon and Calder Trophy finalist Cale Makar among many other pieces.

The defending champs will benefit from the return of their superstar forward Vladimir Tarasenko. The 28-year-old underwent left shoulder surgery in late October and was on pace to return for the playoffs even before the season was paused. He played just 10 games this season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Coyotes hold off Predators’ comeback to take Game 1

coyotes predators comeback
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
The Coyotes denied a Predators comeback to take Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier series, 4-3.

Arizona came out flying in the first period, beating Juuse Saros three times in a span of 7:43. A fluky double deflection, a defensive zone turnover, and a power play would force Nashville to chase the rest of the game.

Nashville won the possession game, controlling 69% of shot attempts at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick, but couldn’t solve Darcy Kuemper, who finished with 40 saves.

Before we move on, let’s take a look at Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s wacky opening goal:

Undisciplined Predators

The momentum created as the Predators mounted a comeback was halted by penalties. They handed the Coyotes six power plays in Game 1, including one late in the third period while they continued controlling possession.

The Predators had their chances, but kept creating their own mistakes. Down 3-1, and on a power play late in the second period, Filip Forsberg‘s pass went right to Michael Grabner, who had plenty of space ahead for a shorthanded goal.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Rinne’s streak ends

Saros getting his first career playoff start meant that Pekka Rinne’s 89-game postseason streak came to an end.

Rinne’s streak began in 2010 and is the fourth-longest for a goalie in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (194), Patrick Roy (133), and Henrik Lundqvist (128).

Who was the last Predators goalie to start a playoff game before Rinne’s streak began? That would be Dan Ellis.

Now comes decision time. It’s hard to pin the loss on Saros’, but coaches are prone to overreaction. Would Hynes make the decision to switch in order shake up his team in an 0-1 hole in a best-of-five series? The head coach has faith in both.

“I feel very confident in both goalies,” Hynes said on Saturday. “As we’ve said, in training camp, they were both very competitive and both played well and it’s a unique situation. I feel that the way that they are together, the way the compete and support each other, it’s helpful.”

Hynes did say Sunday after Game 1 he liked Saros’ game but does not have a decision on a Game 2 starter right now.

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Drake Caggiula suspended for Game 2 of Blackhawks – Oilers

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Drake Caggiula was suspended for Game 2 of Blackhawks – Oilers because of his illegal check to the head on Tyler Ennis.

During the NHL video explanation, the league described the hit as “high” and “forceful.” The league believes that Ennis’ head was the primary point of contact, and that said head contact was avoidable.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended one game for hit to head of Oilers’ Ennis

This one-game suspension marks Caggiula’s first bit of supplemental discipline from the NHL, as he hasn’t been fined or suspended before. Game 1 ended up being a rough one for Ennis, who also got cut by a skate in an unfortunate accident:

While Caggiula got suspended, he wasn’t whistled for a penalty during Game 1. Instead, Ennis received a penalty for delay of game.

In the grand scheme of things, the Blackhawks may not lose too much in Caggiula getting suspended. The 26-year-old averaged a modest 11:49 TOI per game in 2019-20, and fell in that range (11:25) during Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 win.

Here’s the remaining schedule for the Oilers and Blackhawks in their 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier best-of-five series:

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (Blackhawks lead series 1-0)

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

* – If necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.