Presidents’ Trophy winning Bruins lose chance at East’s top seed

The Bruins’ loss Wednesday to the Lightning in their round-robin game gave us a little clarity into their future.

They remain on zero points through two games with one to go (Sunday vs. Washington). That means the 2019-2020 Presidents’ Trophy winners can finish no better than the No. 3 seed in the First Round of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Tyler Johnson‘s goal with 1:27 to go broke a 2-2 tie and helped Tampa to another victory. For Jon Cooper’s charges, that means the No. 1 seed remains up for grabs between them, the Capitals, and the Flyers. In their favor is the fact that they control their own destiny after taking maximum points through two games. A win over Philadelphia on Saturday would wrap up the top spot in the conference.

Current East standings

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0, 4 points)

Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, 2 points)

Washington Capitals (0-0-1, 1 point)

Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

Suspension coming for Goodrow?

Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow may have earned himself a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Midway through the third period, Goodrow caught Anders Bjork from the blindside and made contact with the head.

A charging minor was the call on the play. Bjork remained in the game.

How many games will Goodrow sit? One seems likely.

Ritchie really wanted his tooth

Bruins forward Nick Ritchie lost a tooth during a scrum with Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Once he realized he was missing a chiclet, he had to get it back. Minutes later, he went back onto the ice — while the Zamboni was doing work — to retrieve it.

He even got some help in his quest from Jaroslav Halak.

The tooth fairy must pay exceptionally well these days.

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.