lightning capitals kucherov
Kucherov leads Lightning past Capitals in round-robin play

By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Shootout goals from Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point helped the Lightning beat the Capitals 3-2 in round-robin play Monday.

The first half of the game belonged to Tampa, who lead in possession and on the scoreboard until late in the second period. The Lightning controlled over 60% of shot attempts (per Natural Stat Trick) for most of the opening 40 minutes and built up a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Kucherov and Mitchell Stevens.

Kucherov’s first of the postseason was the result of strong neutral zone play by the Lightning. They won the middle of the ice, and a Capitals turnover allowed Point to dance into the offensive zone and lay a pass off to Kucherov, who then proceeded to wire a shot by Braden Holtby.

Washington flipped the game to their side with a pair of goals 2:08 apart late in the second. First, Richard Panik put home a rebound that squeaked through Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s pads. Evgeny Kuznetsov then followed that up tapping home another puck that the Tampa netminder had trouble with.

No goals in the third period meant bonus hockey. Round-robin games will feature regular-season overtime rules, but 3-on-3 didn’t solve anything, so a shootout was needed.

Current Eastern Conference round-robin standings

Now that each team has played once, here’s where things stand:

• Lightning – 2 pts.
• Flyers – 2 pts.
• Capitals – 1 pt.
• Bruins – 0 pts.

Reminder that these games will determine seeding for Round 1. Any ties will be broken by regular-season points percentage.

Carlson remains out

Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson did not play Monday. The defenseman remained out after suffering an injury during the Capitals’ exhibition game last week against Carolina. He has practiced with the team since the weekend, but head coach Todd Reirden wanted to play it safe.

“We’re not going to put them in a situation where, if something were to go wrong or re-aggravate any injury or anything that’s going on that would potentially cause a chance for him to miss part of Round 1,” Reirden said on Sunday. “So we’ll do the thing that’s right for the player and obviously right for the team. We obviously wouldn’t put him out there in a situation where anything could become worse because he’s such a large part of our team and obviously a guy that had a tremendous year and is a huge part of our blue line.”

Bogosian makes postseason debut

Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian has played 644 NHL games since breaking into the league with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2008-09. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 draft is with his third franchise and finally took part in the postseason for the first time in his career on Monday.

The last time Bogosian was in any sort of postseason? The 2008 Ontario Hockey League playoffs when he was with the Peterborough Petes. They lost their opening round series in five games to P.K Subban’s Belleville Bulls.

Eastern Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Reaves, Seguin, Lehner, Dickinson kneel during anthem before Stars – Golden Knights

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
Two Golden Knights (Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner) and two Stars (Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson) decided to kneel during both anthems before the teams’ round-robin game on Monday.

This comes after other noteworthy moments where NHL players made statements against racism, particularly Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

More on Stars, Golden Knights, and Dumba kneeling during anthems

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba made a passionate speech before Game 1 of Blackhawks – Oilers on Saturday, then kneeled during the U.S. national anthem. Dumba also raised his fist during the national anthem before his own Wild’s win against the Canucks on Sunday.

As you can read more about here, Dumba said that he regretted only kneeling for the U.S. national anthem, rather than both anthems. In this latest case, Reaves, Lehner, Seguin, and Dickinson kneeled for both anthems before Stars – Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights also tweeted about their players kneeling:

While the Stars shared a similar (if shorter) sentiment:

Along with Dumba, Lehner, Reaves, Seguin, and Dickinson, other teams made statements of their own. Members of the Nashville Predators wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts before Game 1 against the Coyotes on Sunday.

Members of the Bruins wore a variety of shirts along similar lines, while Maple Leafs players made similar gestures early in the NHL Return to Play.

During the end of his passionate speech, Dumba hoped that the Hockey Diversity Alliance and other measures might inspire others in the future.

“I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans,” Dumba said. “Because Black Lives Matter. Breonna Taylor’s life matters. Hockey is a great game. But it could be a whole lot greater. And it starts with all of us.”

It seems like Dumba and others managed to inspire peers, including Reaves and Lehner of the Golden Knights and Seguin and Dickinson of the Stars.

Read more about the Hockey Diversity Alliance here, and at their website. The NHL also recently announced its #WeSkateFor initiative, which you can learn more about here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens-Penguins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Canadiens-Penguins stream
By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Monday’s Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup between the Canadiens and Penguins. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Penguins Game 2 stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jeff Petry scored with 6:03 remaining in overtime and Carey Price shut the door, stopping 39 of 41 shots he faced, to give the Canadiens the 3-2 upset win. Montreal became the second No. 12 seed to win on Saturday, joining the Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary missed the net on a penalty shot with just over three minutes remaining in regulation, and Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin was awarded a penalty shot of his own in OT, where he over-handled the puck trying to make a deke to his backhand.

The power play was a big factor in the outcome of a number of the games on Day 1 of the playoffs, including this series. Pittsburgh went 1-for-7 with the man-advantage and failed to score on a 5-on-3.

Matt Murray will start Game 2 for the Penguins.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (Canadiens lead series 1-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Shorthanded Jets even series with Flames thanks to gritty Game 2 win

By Adam GretzAug 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
No Mark Scheifele and no Patrik Laine turned out to be no problem for the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon.

Even though they were playing without two of their best and most impactful offensive stars, the Jets were still able to grind out a hard fought 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames, tying their qualifying round series at one game apiece.

Game 3 of the series will take place on Tuesday in Edmonton (6:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

This was an impressive win for the Jets on two fronts. For one, they absolutely needed this game after a dreadful opener to the series on Saturday night. Falling into an 0-2 hole in the series would have been a daunting mountain to climb in a best-of-five, especially with the current injury situation.

But also because they did exactly what they needed to do to get the win without two key players.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Connor Hellebuyck gave them a Vezina-worthy performance in net, and several of their depth players stepped forward to help fill the offensive void left by the absence of Scheifele and Laine.

Both players were injured in the Jets’ Game 1 loss. Scheifele was injured when he was hit by the skate of Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, a play that infuriated Jets coach Paul Maurice after the game (he was still mad about it before Game 2 as well). Laine also exited the game late in the third period after he was checked by Sam Bennett.

Filling the offensive void

Adam Lowry played an especially big role on Monday, scoring a goal and an adding an assist on Jansen Harkins‘ first period goal to help the Jets jump out to a 2-0 lead. Lowry has now factored in on three of the Jets’ four goals in the first two games. He had just 10 points in 49 games during the regular season.

Nikolaj Ehlers also came through for the Jets, scoring the game-winning goal in the third period after the Flames had tied it. It was a big goal for Ehlers not only because it broke the tie, but also because it was his first career playoff goal. He has been one of the Jets’ most productive players since becoming a regular in the lineup (he is going to score 25-30 goals every season) but had yet to break through in the playoffs. Entering play on Monday he had gone 22 consecutive playoff games over three postseason appearances without finding the back of the net.

For as great as this win was for the Jets, it has to feel like a massive missed disappointment for the Flames to not be able to win this game.

They had a chance to take a commanding series lead and push an undermanned Jets team to the brink of elimination and they simply did not bring anything close to their “A” game. They did manage to rally to overcome the two-goal deficit to tie the game, but there just wasn’t enough over 60 minutes to fully take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Now they find themselves facing a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday night.

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (Series tied 1-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 6:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

Golden Knights-Stars stream
By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Monday’s round-robin matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Live look-in coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars live look-in stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights have remained one of the most elite teams in the league since making the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and, despite a mid-season coaching change, they will be a serious contender entering their third straight postseason.

Vegas fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 15 with the team sitting fifth in the Pacific Division and replaced him with former Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer, who had been fired by San Jose in December.

Robin Lehner will start in goal against the Stars. Max Pacioretty will not play.

This season will mark the Stars second consecutive playoff appearance after they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues in a seven-game Second Round series last season. It’s the first time they’ve reached the postseason in back-to-back years since they made the playoffs five straight seasons from 2003-2008.

This season also marked the second straight year the Stars have dealt with some mid-season turmoil. On Dec. 10, Dallas fired second-year head coach Jim Montgomery due to “unprofessional conduct” and named assistant Rick Bowness interim head coach. The team went 20-13-5 under Bowness, who called his opportunity to lead the team “a complete shock.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (live look-in)
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (live look-in stream)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule