How 2020 NHL playoffs will work: Format, seeding, locations, more for Stanley Cup playoffs

By James O'BrienJul 26, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
The NHL shared the “competitive format” for the 24-team playoff setup in its return-to-play announcement, but there could be questions about how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. We’re here with answers, schedules and more.

There will be two days of exhibition games starting on July 28, while the qualifiers begin Saturday, August 1. See a full schedule here and below.

For more on how they settled on everything, including the CBA and Return to Play agreement, click here.

How the 24-team playoff format works

The NHL shared the “competitive format” for the 24-team playoff setup for how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. The “round robin” pertains to the seeding for the top four teams in each conference. The “qualifying round” has previously been referred to as a “play-in” round. Toronto will host the  Eastern Conference teams at Scotiabank Place, while Edmonton will have the Western Conference teams at Rogers Place.

Competitive Format

In each Conference, teams seeded by points percentage.

Round Robin: The top 4 teams play for First Round seeding (regular-season overtime rules in effect)

Qualifying Round: The remaining 8 teams play best-of-5 series to advance to the First Round (playoff overtime rules in effect)

First Round and Second Round: Format (seeding vs. bracket) and series lengths will be best-of-five.

Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final: Best-of-7 series will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

* The winners from the Qualifying Round play the top 4 seeds in the First Round. Individual First Round series matchups remain to be determined.

RELATED: Final standings, draft lottery results

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET – USA Network
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

* – if necessary

Key Dates for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Free Agency, Draft

So, we just covered how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work and the “where” for the NHL’s playoff return to award a 2020 Stanley Cup. Let’s cover the “when.”

July 13: Training camps open (Phase 3) and 5 p.m. ET deadline for players to opt out
July 26: Teams report to their hub city
July 28-30: Exhibition games
Aug 1: Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin (Phase 4)
Aug 10: Phase 2 of NHL Draft Lottery to determine No. 1 overall pick
Aug 11: First Round begins
Aug 25: Second Round begins
Sept. 8: Conference Finals begin
Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final begins
Oct 4: Last possible date for Stanley Cup to be awarded
Oct. 9-10: 2020 NHL Draft (must follow end of Cup Final and take place before free agency)
Mid-Oct.: free agent period opens
Nov. 17: Training camps open for 2020-21 season
Dec. 1: 2020-21 NHL season begins

Forget the asterisk, NHL playoffs present grueling test

Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Sorry, Drew Doughty.

It’s difficult to find anyone — from Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden to French-born Avalanche forward Pierre Edouard Bellemare— supporting Doughty’s assertion that these expanded NHL playoffs won’t produce, as the Los Angeles Kings defenseman put it in April, “a real” Stanley Cup winner.

“I could not agree less,” Bellemare said. “The level of play might take a day or two to get to the competitiveness, but this Stanley Cup playoff is going to be the toughest ever.”

Not only are teams, such as the previously injury-depleted Avalanche, far healthier than they were when the season was paused in March, everyone is faced with the same challenge of restarting from a standstill.

“You don’t have any team that played 82 games and feels unbelievable because they had a great season. That was 12 weeks ago, 14 weeks ago. I mean, this is gone,” Bellemare said. “So, every team’s going to have to from Day 1 create its own momentum.”

Three months ago, Doughty questioned what the format would resemble and how the regular season ended with 189 games remaining.

“I’m just not a huge fan of it, as much as I want to play,” said Doughty, whose Kings didn’t qualify for the expanded 24-team playoff.

In light of the concerns, players earned praise for demanding the four traditional playoff rounds be best-of-seven series to preserve the integrity of postseason.

“It was already the hardest trophy to win. I think it just got a little harder,” New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck said.

More than four months since a puck was dropped in a competitive setting, and following two weeks of training camp, the NHL took its next step toward resuming play: All 24 remaining teams were entering the “bubble” in their respective hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Each will play one exhibition game before the playoffs open Aug. 1.

It will be a postseason like no other since the Stanley Cup was first awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893. The field of 24 is the NHL’s largest ever, while the crowds will be the smallest — with no fans allowed to attend.

There will be a preliminary round split in two parts. The top four teams in each conference will compete in a round-robin series to determine first-round seeding, while the remaining 16 compete in best-of-five elimination series. What previously took 16 victories to hoist the Cup, this year’s champion could become the NHL’s first 19-game winner.

And should all go as planned, the Cup will be awarded for the first time in either late September or early October.

Given the challenges, including players being separated from their loved ones for an extended stretch, Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis favors placing an asterisk next to this year’s winner because of the heightened degree of difficulty.

“We’re all dealing with something that’s a lot different,” Ellis said. “If there’s an asterisk, it’s because it was a harder, harder process to win.”

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said this playoff will compare nothing to what it was like in 2006, when he was captain of the Cup champion Hurricanes.

“Whoever wins this is going to earn it. There’s just no way around it,” Brind’Amour said. “You’ve got to grind it out. And then on top of it, to me, is the sacrifice and just those added elements here about being stuck in a hotel. … There’s just a lot going on to pull this off.”

The 2006 Hurricanes competed in 25 playoff games, one short of the record held by five teams, including last year’s champion St. Louis Blues.

Dryden won six championships in eight seasons with Montreal in the 1970s, and the most games the Canadiens played in one postseason during that span was 20, in 1971, his rookie season. By comparison, the ’76 Canadiens needed only 13 games to win the title, with Dryden finishing 12-1 and allowing just 25 goals.

For Dryden, each postseason presents unique sets of challenges, ranging from injuries to team chemistry to on- and off-ice distractions. And this upcoming postseason is no different.

“Those who don’t win may say, `We were on our way. We did everything right during the regular season. We were poised for the playoffs and we didn’t have a chance to be that team that we created,’” Dryden said.

“That isn’t the point. The point is the Stanley Cup playoffs are a test. And they’re a test of each player and of each team finding an answer for the circumstances presented,” he said. “That’s what competition is. That’s what competitors are asked to respond to. And those who do it best win.”

Given the uncertainties that come with the coronavirus pandemic, Dryden stressed the importance of the league and players being able to halt play at any point for health and safety reasons.

“We’ve created these expectations and hopes, and maybe these kinds of commitments so there’s no turning back. That’s wrong. There is always turning back,” Dryden said. “But if this does start and if the competition runs its course to the end, then who wins is a worthy Stanley Cup winner.”

John Chayka out as Coyotes GM; Steve Sullivan takes on interim role

By Sean LeahyJul 26, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
As the Coyotes head to Edmonton Sunday, they’ll do so with a new general manager.

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the team. Assistant GM Steve Sullivan will take over on an interim basis.

Here’s the Coyotes’ statement, which has a different tone than what you normally read in these situations:

“John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes.

“The Club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.

“The Club is moving forward and has named Steve Sullivan as Interim General Manager. He has the full support of the entire organization including team ownership, executive leadership, players, and coaches.”

The move comes eight months after Chayka signed a “long-term” extension.

A recent unraveling

According to Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, the relationship began to deteriorate during the pause. One source told him Chayka asked for permission to pursue a job outside of hockey. Another had a different story to tell.

Per the source, about a month ago, an NHL owner asked if he could speak to Chayka about an opportunity and was denied that permission by Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo because Chayka had just signed the extension in November (for four more years per one source; for three more years according to another) and had told Meruelo that he and his family were happy in Arizona. Chayka tried to convince Meruelo by telling him that he had been allowed to do so in the past to build relationships around the league.

In statement to Morgan, Chayka said “the situation created by ownership made [traveling to Edmonton with the team] an impossibility.”

Chayka became the youngest NHL GM at age 26 when the Coyotes promoted him in 2016. They did not make the postseason in his first three seasons in the job. At the time of the March pause Arizona was four points out of a wild card spot with 12 games to play.

The Coyotes added heavy cap hits under Chayka’s reign with little to show for it. The team is right up against the $81.5M cap ceiling for next season already, per CapFriendly. The organization is interested in keeping Taylor Hall, but there’s plenty of work ahead for the next full-time to make the money work and ice a competitive roster.

Sullivan played over 1,000 NHL games with six teams. He joined the Coyotes’ hockey operations department in 2014 as a development coach and has since risen in the organization from Director of Player Development to Assistant GM to now, interim GM.

The Coyotes will face the Predators in the best-of-five Stanley Cup Qualifier series beginning Sunday, Aug. 2.

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

Former Maple Leafs star Eddie Shack dies at 83

Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning.

“Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed,” the team said in the tweet.

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967.

Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.

The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.

Former Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour, who played with the team in the 1990s, said in a tweet he was “sad at the loss but so happy to have known him.”

“Eddie Shack taught me two important things — see humor in just about everything, and live like a Champion,” Gilmour said. “Four Cups with the Leafs and a personality larger than life.”

Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.

In October 2016, Shack was listed at No. 68 on The One Hundred, a list of the 100 greatest Leafs that was released as part of the team’s centennial anniversary.

Not many hockey players are celebrated in a song or top the charts. But Shack was no ordinary hockey player.

“Clear the Track” by Douglas Rankine with The Secrets, started “Clear the track, here comes Shack. He knocks ‘em down and he gives ’em a whack. He can scores goals, he’s got a knack. Eddie, Eddie Shack.”

The song, the brainchild of broadcaster Brian McFarlane, debuted in February 1966 and topped the Toronto music chart.

Shack took a toll on the opposition, knocking out Hall of Famer Gordie Howe twice. But he recalled striking a deal with Howe that ended their on-ice hostilities when they met at a golf tournament in Vermont.

They agreed not to hit each other from then on, shaking hands on it.

Shack recalled Hall of Famer Jean Beliveau asking him why he would hit him and then apologize.

“I said ‘Jean, sometimes I lie,’” he said with a laugh in a TV interview in November 2019.

But Shack also knew when he was outmatched, famously skating away from Bob Kelly and the Plager brothers in a game against St. Louis in the early 1970s.

Shack drifted away from the Leafs’ organization after retiring, but like many players from the team’s 1960s dynasty, had returned to the fold in recent years.

Born to Ukrainian immigrants on Feb. 11, 1937, Shack was working at a butcher’s shop in Sudbury when he tried out for the Guelph Biltmores of the Ontario Hockey Association. He went to play five seasons for the Biltmores and one for the AHL Providence Reds before signing with the New York Rangers, the Biltmores’ parent club.

Shack made his NHL debut in 1958 and was traded to Toronto in 1960 after refusing to go to Detroit.

He won the Cup with the Leafs in 1962, ’63, ’64 and ’67.

Shack scored a career-high 26 goals with Toronto in 1966, but was traded to the Boston Bruins the next spring following the Leafs’ final Cup win. He would go on to play with the Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins before returning to Toronto for two final seasons.

Shack became a popular advertising spokesman for a number of brands in Canada following his playing days, including for the soft drink company The Pop Shoppe.

“Maybe I didn’t go far in school. But there’s one thing I’ve learned from my mum and dad,” he told a group of kids in a 1978 Pop Shoppe commercial. “Look after the nickels and dimes and the dollars will look after themselves.”

Shack, whose nose was hard to miss, had a signature line: “I’ve got a nose for value.”

In 1990, he appeared out of a suitcase on a hotel bed in a commercial for the Journeys End hotel chain.

In 2019, he released a book called “Hockey’s Most Entertaining Stories.”

Stanley Cup 2020 Qualifiers TV schedule, start date for NHL Return to Play

By Sean LeahyJul 26, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
10-Plus Hours of Game Coverage Every Day August 1-5 Beginning at Noon ET

Saturday NHL Doubleheader on August 1 on NBC – Blackhawks-Oilers at 3 p.m. ET, Followed by Canadiens-Penguins at 8 p.m. ET

Coverage of More Than 25 NHL Games on NBCSN in Seven-Day Span

Coverage of Four Exhibition Games Begins July 28 on NBCSN

NBC Sports will present up to 120 hours of coverage for the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule on NBC, NBCSN and USA Network beginning August 1.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, NBC Sports will present coverage from at least four games each day across NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, including some games that will be joined in progress.

Coverage on Saturday, August 1, will feature a doubleheader on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET, when Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NBC will feature Sidney Crosby and the Penguins against Carey Price and the Canadiens.

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin August 1 at Noon ET on NBCSN, when Artemi Panarin and the Rangers face Sebastian Aho and the Hurricanes. In total, more than 25 NHL games will be shown on NBCSN in a seven-day span.

Qualifying Round series are best-of-five and will be contested between the teams seeded 5th through 12th in each conference. The winners of those series will join the top four teams from each conference, who will play round robin games to determine seeding, in the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs format.

Games airing on NBC are exclusive. All games on NBCSN and USA Network will be blacked out in the local markets as they will be available on viewers’ local RSNs. Blackout rules apply to streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Some games will be joined in progress.

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers through August 5:

Sat., August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET
Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET
Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Sun., August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET
Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Mon., August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tues., August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

Wed., August 5

Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET
Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

In addition, NBC Sports will present coverage of the following exhibition games on NBCSN on July 28 and 29:

Tues., July $28

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Wed., July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET
Chicago vs. St. Louis – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

