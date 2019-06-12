WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins vie for Stanley Cup in Game 7

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (Series tied 3-3)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with two-hour edition of NHL Live
Tonight’s Game 7 edition of NHL Live will feature outdoor sets in Boston to capture the scene amongst the fans, as the city hopes to welcome its first Stanley Cup since 2011 and hosts a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 for the first time in the team’s 95-year history.
Mike Tirico will host tonight’s Game 7 coverage from TD Garden. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outdoor sets in Boston, alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Patrick Sharp, Brian Boucher, and Anson Carter. Tonight’s pre-game coverage will include a number of segments surrounding the series, including features on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and forward Brad Marchand, as well as Blues center Ryan O’Reilly.
Bravo TV host Andy Cohen will make an appearance during tonight’s coverage on NHL Live for a pre-game interview. NBA Hall-of-Famer and analyst Charles Barkley is expected to join the set during first intermission of Game 7 tonight on NBC.
Tonight marks Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick’s fifth career Stanley Cup Final Game 7 broadcast and his 45th Game 7 broadcast all-time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following is a list of sports announcers who have called a number of Game 7s in the Final Round of the three major U.S. Sports that play best-of-7 series since 1970:
|ANNOUNCER
|CHAMPIONSHIP(S)
|NUMBER
|YEARS
|Joe Buck
|World Series
|6
|’17, ’16, ’14, ’11, ’02, ‘01
|Doc Emrick
|Stanley Cup Final
|5
|’19, ‘11, ’09, ’06, ‘87
|Curt Gowdy
|World Series
|4
|’75, ’73, ’72, ‘71
|Al Michaels
|World Series; NBA Finals
|4
|MLB: ’87, ’85, ‘72; NBA: ‘05
|Gary Thorne
|Stanley Cup Final
|4
|’04, 03, ’01, ‘94
|Mike Breen
|NBA Finals
|3
|’16, ’13, ‘10
Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:
GAME 1: Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3: Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2
GAME 4: Monday, June 3: Blues 4, Bruins 2
GAME 5: Thursday, June 6: Blues 2, Bruins 1
GAME 6: Sunday, June 9: Bruins 5, Blues 1 (Series tied 3-3)
GAME 7: Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
