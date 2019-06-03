Blues even Stanley Cup Final vs. Bruins in Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once again, the St. Louis Blues responded to a tough loss to tie the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

After a blowout 7-2 loss in Game 3, the Blues showed serious grit in winning Game 4 by a score of 4-2, tying the series at 2-2 on Monday.

Ryan O'Reilly scored Game 4’s first goal just 43 seconds in, and ROR also scored the game-winner. Alex Pietrangelo played a significant role in St. Louis’ win, too, as his clever shooting created rebounds that set the stage for O’Reilly’s game-winning goal, and also Vladimir Tarasenko‘s 11th goal of this postseason.

Pietrangelo made a nice play on the decisive goal, while O’Reilly seized on the puck while being at the right place, at the right time.

Through the first two periods, it was 2-2, and it felt like the storyline might be that the Blues would let this opportunity slip through their fingers. In particular, the second period was rough, as the Bruins scored that frame’s only goal when Brandon Carlo found the net while shorthanded. This happened even though St. Louis controlled much of the play.

Tuukka Rask also made some big saves to keep it close, but those big rebounds ended up opening the door enough for the Blues, who then kicked it down to send this series back to Boston tied 2-2.

Zdeno Chara‘s bloody beginning to the second period kept him out for the rest of the game, even after he returned to the Bruins’ bench with a full shield.

During this time of year, winning sometimes means surviving a battle of attrition. Credit the Bruins for nearly withstanding a passionate push from the Blues, but the bottom line is that St. Louis would not be denied.

The Blues really made life difficult for the Bruins’ depth players in Game 4, swinging that matchup in a big way.

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

