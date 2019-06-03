More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues even Stanley Cup Final vs. Bruins in Game 4

By James O'BrienJun 3, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
Once again, the St. Louis Blues responded to a tough loss to tie the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

After a blowout 7-2 loss in Game 3, the Blues showed serious grit in winning Game 4 by a score of 4-2, tying the series at 2-2 on Monday.

Ryan O'Reilly scored Game 4’s first goal just 43 seconds in, and ROR also scored the game-winner. Alex Pietrangelo played a significant role in St. Louis’ win, too, as his clever shooting created rebounds that set the stage for O’Reilly’s game-winning goal, and also Vladimir Tarasenko‘s 11th goal of this postseason.

Pietrangelo made a nice play on the decisive goal, while O’Reilly seized on the puck while being at the right place, at the right time.

Through the first two periods, it was 2-2, and it felt like the storyline might be that the Blues would let this opportunity slip through their fingers. In particular, the second period was rough, as the Bruins scored that frame’s only goal when Brandon Carlo found the net while shorthanded. This happened even though St. Louis controlled much of the play.

Tuukka Rask also made some big saves to keep it close, but those big rebounds ended up opening the door enough for the Blues, who then kicked it down to send this series back to Boston tied 2-2.

Zdeno Chara‘s bloody beginning to the second period kept him out for the rest of the game, even after he returned to the Bruins’ bench with a full shield.

During this time of year, winning sometimes means surviving a battle of attrition. Credit the Bruins for nearly withstanding a passionate push from the Blues, but the bottom line is that St. Louis would not be denied.

The Blues really made life difficult for the Bruins’ depth players in Game 4, swinging that matchup in a big way.

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

Wayne Gretzky talks Blues, Bruins, players to watch

By James O'BrienJun 3, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
Wayne Gretzky held court with the NHL Live crew during the first intermission of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here) on Monday, touching on plenty of hockey topics.

  • Gretzky touched on his brief time with the St. Louis Blues, and mentioned that he believes Brett Hull saved the Blues franchise.
  • There’s some fun banter about Gretzky’s “office” behind the net, and how cramped that office could be when he played at The Boston Garden.
  • “The Great One” discusses some of his favorite players to watch, from Mitch Marner to David Pastrnak, along with especially obvious choices like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
  • Interestingly, Gretzky discusses his recent podcasting ways, which can be seen in these shots from Getty Images, which are vaguely funny for reasons that are tough to place.
via Getty Images
via Getty Images

Anyone else planning on subscribing to “The Great One on 1” podcast?

Bruins’ Chara bloodied after taking puck to mouth

By Scott BilleckJun 3, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT
The puck had to travel a little higher, but even guys who are nearly seven-feet tall on skates take a puck to the face every once in a while.

Brayden Schenn‘s shot attempt was blocked by Zdeno Chara‘s stick, but the deflection sent the puck on a one-hopper up his stick and right into his grill, dropping the 6-foot-9 defenseman to the ice, producing a fair bit of blood in the process.

The play, in the second period of Game 4 vs. the St. Louis Blues (stream here), may never have happened if Chara’s attempt to clear the puck out the Bruins zone didn’t go awry, but alas.

The big man had to leave the game for repairs. He hadn’t returned at the time of this post. UPDATE: Chara has returned for the third period sporting a full-face shield, although he still has yet to play a shift. Moral support, at this point.

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time in these playoffs that Chara has bled his own blood.

In fact, it’s the second time in the past seven days.

Flyers trade pick to Jets for Kevin Hayes’ rights

Getty Images
By James O'BrienJun 3, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
While the hockey world soaks in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here), the Philadelphia Flyers are clearly thinking about getting ahead of free agent season.

The Flyers sent their 2019 fifth-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets to secure the negotiating rights for big center Kevin Hayes. Hayes is set to become a UFA on July 1, so the Flyers have a bit less than a month to convince him to sign with them, rather than hitting the open market.

As you can see from this amusingly matter-of-fact comment from Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher.

“By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent,” said Fletcher.

Y-yes, that’s true, Chuck.

The Flyers’ side makes some sense.

They get that lengthy window to wine and dine the 27-year-old, thus getting time to lay out their plan for how he’d figure into their mix. Theoretically, negotiating with Hayes now, rather than when other teams are bidding off in an auction on July 1, might mean that Philly could save a few bucks on a deal. (That’s, of course, basically impossible to prove … but the argument is there.)

The Flyers also secure a unique advantage: they can sign Hayes to an eight-year contract, while free agent bidders would only be able to offer seven.

Naturally, the Flyers would also see this as a chance to make sure that Hayes doesn’t sign with another team, most obviously one that might hurt their chances of returning to the postseason during the 2019-20 campaign.

From the Jets’ perspective, this is a no-brainer, at least when you realize that they aren’t able to keep Hayes around.

Winnipeg receives that fifth-round pick for a player who was set to walk for nothing. The Jets gave up their 2019 first-round pick and Brendan Lemieux to the New York Rangers to land Hayes as a (solid enough) rental, so Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff recoups some of that cost.

(And, hey, it’s one other time where you can’t make a pun about taking the “dayoff.”)

Ultimately, though, this would be a loss for the Flyers if they can’t ink Hayes to a deal … or if they sign Hayes to an ill-advised contract. That remains to be seen, but credit Fletcher with aggressiveness, although the NHL probably would have preferred to see this news break, say, on Tuesday instead.

Oh yeah, and if the Flyers do sign Hayes, they’d be reuniting Hayes with former Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault. Cue “The Circle of Life.”

More: Flyers hire Vigneault.

WATCH LIVE: Blues host Bruins in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyJun 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 4: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (Bruins lead series 2-1)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here

Tonight’s pre-game coverage on NBCSN will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour edition of NHL Live, featuring outdoor sets amongst the fans to capture the crazy atmosphere in St. Louis. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter, and Patrick Sharp.

Tonight’s coverage will include a number of St. Louis and Blues-centric elements, including features on 11-year-old Laila Anderson, a Blues super-fan who is battling a rare disease called HLH, a systemic inflammatory syndrome. There will also be features on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, whose path to the Stanley Cup Final first took him through the Bruins’ minor league system, as well as Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who made history for the Bruins in Game 3 with his power-play performance.

NHL Live pre-game coverage will also include interviews with top American 2019 NHL Draft prospects Jack Hughes and Alex Turcotte, leading up to draft day on June 21-22. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is expected to join the set prior to Game 4 to discuss how the city of St. Louis has rallied behind the Blues throughout their playoff run.

Wayne Gretzky is also expected to join the set during first intermission of Game 4 tonight on NBC, and Emmy award-winning actor and Blues fan Jon Hamm will make an appearance during tonight’s second intermission.

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2 (Bruins lead series 2-1)
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 5Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

