Blues tie Stanley Cup Final by overpowering Bruins

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT
The Blues didn’t just even out the play (and the 2019 Stanley Cup Final) by winning Game 2 against the Bruins. They really dominated long stretches of Wednesday’s contest, and their efforts were ultimately rewarded with a 3-2 overtime win.

This 1-1 series shifts to St. Louis for Game 3, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Saturday (stream here).

After seeing his shot disappointingly registered a loud ping off the post during the third period, Carl Gunnarsson was rewarded with the overtime game-winner. It came during a delayed penalty, as the Blues absolutely ran roughshod over the Bruins during OT, forcing multiple turnovers in Boston’s zone, and generating all four of that brief OT period’s shots on goal.

The Blues answered a ton of questions in a big way in Game 2, ending Boston’s eight-game playoff winning streak in the process.

Quick start

Early on, it looked like Game 2 would be a high-scoring affair. All four of the regulation goals were scored within the first 15 minutes of the first period, with the Bruins building 1-0 and 2-1 leads only for the Blues to tie things up.

While Boston carried over some control from Game 1 during the opening moments, the Blues eventually turned the contest on its head in a big way. Heading into overtime, the Blues generated a 33-23 shots on goal advantage, forcing Tuukka Rask to make plenty of tough saves to keep things tied heading into overtime.

Sometimes, in a Stanley Cup Final, you’ll see two unfamiliar foes start off a series seeming a bit shy. Game 1 was pretty physical between St. Louis and Boston, and things got downright nasty in Game 2, and not just during the Oskar Sundqvist hit that hurt Matt Grzelcyk. The hard-hitting nature of these bouts should be something to watch, particularly when it results in Blues players storming Rask’s crease, and sometimes making significant contact with the red-hot goalie.

Both the Bruins and Blues squandered key power-play opportunities in Game 2.

For St. Louis, its best regulation opportunity came late in the second period, as Tyler Bozak drew a high-sticking double-minor on Connor Clifton. The Blues couldn’t convert, and in fact took a penalty during the flow of that chance. Meanwhile, the Bruins’ power play cooled off after scoring on its first chance in Game 2, with a failed PP in the final minutes of the third period serving as a considerable disappointment. Each team will need to hit the tape to take better advantage of power-play chances as this series moves along.

Then again, Gunnarsson scored the OT winner on a delayed penalty, so the Blues probably feel OK about things.

If these first two games are any indication, this could be a classic championship round, and one that forces a lot of players to go through a lot of ice packs.

Blues’ Sundqvist only gets minor for hit on Bruins’ Grzelcyk

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk struggled to leave the ice late in the first period of Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after a hard hit by St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Sundqvist received a minor penalty, not a major, for the hit, and the Bruins weren’t able to capitalize on the power play opportunity.

While some believe that the hit should draw a major penalty, it feels like a fair call. Some of this comes down to highly unfortunate luck, as Grzelcyk was in an awkward position right before Sundqvist delivered the check. Either way, it looks like Grzelcyk’s head hit the boards pretty hard as a result, so it remains to be seen if the blueliner can return to Game 2 (airing on NBCSN; stream here) or if he’ll even miss additional time during this series.

This wasn’t the only tough moment of the first period for Grzelcyk, as Robert Bortuzzo‘s 1-1 goal deflected off of his stick and past Tuukka Rask.

There were a couple of stretches where it looked like the Bruins might start to run away with Game 2, yet the Blues have come back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie things up 2-2 heading into the second period. This should be an interesting contest, especially if the Bruins end up being limited to five defensemen.

Smiling Belichick handles Bruins banner-waving duties for Game 2

By Ryan DadounMay 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Boston is a city that’s had plenty to celebrate recently. That was on full display tonight as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a flag banner captain in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

He was joined by Special Olympian James Coffey. You can see video of that below:

Belichick certainly looked thrilled to have the job tonight.

He and the Patriots of course won the Super Bowl in February. About four months prior, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. Now just roughly three months after the Patriots’ parade, the Bruins are fighting to keep Boston’s championship gravy train running. It’s only the Boston Celtics that have been eliminated over that span. They were ousted in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston got off on the right foot in the Stanley Cup Final, earning a 4-2 victory in Game 1. Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBCSN (stream here).

Even Grzelcyk’s Bruins teammates can’t spell his name

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
This post features a video clip of hardcore Boston Bruins fans … but you have to wonder, are they hardcore enough to know how to spell Matt Grzelcyk‘s name correctly without looking it up?

Grzelcyk is on the Mount Rushmore of “Copy-Paste” NHL names, honestly. Every time I spell it (confession: usually after looking it up, and still not being very confident about it), that name always leaves me feeling less than confident.

As you can see in the video above, Grzelcyk’s teammates didn’t have much luck. While David Krejci was smart enough not to even try (call that veteran prowess), others tried and failed, with Grzelcyk himself admitting that even lifelong friends probably don’t know how to spell it. Patrice Bergeron tried his best, but his faceoff percentage is higher than his spelling score with, uh … Matt G.

In other fun posts, enjoy Bruins fanatics:

There’s a lot to take in there, with the biggest highlight (for me) being when Boston fans talk about “The Ultimate Warrior” in accents that almost feel too on-the-nose for “The Simpsons.” It’s truly splendid.

(Though, allow a moment of beef that those fans are using bWo. Have they not heard of The Blue World Order? Perhaps they need to settle that with some sort of tag team match.)

Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBCSN (stream here).

Sharks bring back Bob Boughner as assistant

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are bringing back former Florida coach Bob Boughner as an assistant.

The Sharks announced Wednesday that Boughner will return to coach on Peter DeBoer’s staff in place of Rob Zettler.

Boughner oversaw the defense on the Sharks when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and then the following year when Brent Burns won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

Boughner then was hired as head coach in Florida in 2017 and had an 80-62-22 record in two seasons. The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs either year and Boughner was fired.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports