More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Which Blues, Bruins player will get Stanley Cup captain handoff?

By Sean LeahyJun 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Stanley Cup will be handed out Wednesday night following the final game of the 2018-19 NHL season. The night will end with the Boston Bruins celebrating their seventh title in franchise history or it will be the St. Louis Blues finally ending their championship drought of 52 years.

Whoever wins Game 7, the captains, Zdeno Chara and Alex Pietrangelo, will have a decision to make after their photo op with Commissioner Gary Bettman and Cup following the game. Once they hoist the trophy, who will they pass it off to first?

Here are three candidates for each team:

BRUINS

Tuukka Rask: The goaltender has been the best player of the playoffs and with the way he’s played it would not be surprising to see him win the Conn Smythe Trophy, win or lose. This is his third trip to the Cup Final. In 2011, he backed up Tim Thomas as the Bruins won the last Game 7 in Cup Final history. In 2013, he was in goal as the Chicago Blackhawks scored twice in 17 seconds to clinch Game 6 and the series. If Wednesday ends like 2011, he deserves top consideration to get the handoff from Chara as he has played a key role in their success.

David Backes: This one falls under the sentimental Old Guy Without a Cup category as those players always are favorites to get the first pass. Add in that he’s playing against his old team and you could have one of those memorable moments should the Bruins win. But Backes has played only four games in the Cup Final, and is likely to miss Game 7 as a healthy scratch yet again.

Patrice Bergeron: One of the main pieces of “The Perfection Line,” Bergeron’s speech during Game 6 had an impact on his teammates and helped the Bruins go out and force a Game 7. He’s been a force on the power play with seven goals and pretty much a co-captain with Chara with the way the Bruins respect him so much.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

BLUES

Jay Bouwmeester: Game 7 will be the 1,259th game of the 35-year-old blue liners career, regular season and playoffs. After taking 10 years just to play postseason hockey, Bouwmeester’s fallen short in his pursuit to add to Olympic, World Championship, and World Cup gold medals. Like Backes, he’s an Old Guy Without a Cup, and judging by captain Alex Pietrangelo’s comments last week, he’s the odds-on favorite for the Blues. “It’s probably not a difficult thing to figure out,” he said. “Just go down the roster.”

Ryan O’Reilly: If the Blues end up winning and Rask doesn’t join the list of losing players to win the Conn Smythe, it’s likely O’Reilly’s trophy. The forward is second in scoring this postseason with seven goals and 21 points and has been an engine on the both ends of the ice for the Blues. A year after losing his love for the game while toiling in Buffalo, he’s been re-energized during this season and the results on the ice speak for themself.

Patrick Maroon: It would have been a memorable moment had the Blues sealed the deal at home in Game 6 and hometown boy Maroon got to lift the Cup for the team he grew up rooting for, but it wasn’t meant to be. Last summer Maroon took less money to sign in St. Louis and come home. The decision has paid off so far.

Blues-Bruins Game 7 from TD Garden in Boston will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

MORE BLUES-BRUINS:
Blues hoping road success continues in Game 7
Win or lose the Conn Smythe should belong to Rask 
• St. Louis newspaper gets roasted for ‘jinxing’ Blues before Game 6
Bounce back Blues need one more rally

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Wraparound: It’s all on the line for Bruins, Blues

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

This is it.

It’s all on the line tonight for the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET; NBC). One team will skate around the TD Garden with the Stanley Cup. Which team will that be?

“Winning and losing, it sticks with you forever,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand said. “You don’t forget everything that happens when you win, and you definitely don’t forget what happens when you lose. Unfortunately, there’s going to be both sides of that (on Wednesday), and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Of course, many Bruins know what it’s like to win it all and they also know what it’s like to lose in the Stanley Cup Final. As for the Blues, many of them haven’t been in this position. Will that make a difference tonight?

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“It’s definitely hard when you lose, because you work for this your whole life,” Blues forward David Perron, who went to the Stanley Cup Final with Vegas last year, said on Tuesday. “So you want to make the best of it, definitely.”

The Blues had an opportunity to close out the Bruins at Enterprise Center in Game 6, but that didn’t work out the way they had hoped, as they dropped a 5-1 decision on home ice. That was clearly their best opportunity to win the Stanley Cup, but they now get another chance to do so on the road at TD Garden.

The good news is that the Blues have been a remarkably good team on the road in the postseason.

“I just think we get to our game easier on the road,” Blues forward Pat Maroon said. “Maybe (we’re) thinking too much at home. Being at home, there could be pressure or whatever. It should be no excuses, but I just feel like we get to our game (on the road). We find ways to make it difficult on the opponent and we do it pretty good.”

If St. Louis can play their simple road game and they get a strong performance out of goalie Jordan Binnington, they’ll be in prime position to come away with a victory in the biggest game in franchise history.

As for the Bruins, they’ll need their top players to come up big tonight. Their top line has been quiet during certain stretches in this series, but they are capable of blowing Game 7 wide open.

We’re only hours away from the biggest game of the 2018-19 season.

MORE:
Chara all action, little talk in Stanley Cup Final
Bruins hope to spoil Boston sports fans with another championship
Stanley Cup Final Roundtable: Game 7 x-factors, Conn Smythe contenders 

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Chara all action, little talk in Stanley Cup pursuit

Associated PressJun 12, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Zdeno Chara didn’t say much to his teammates when he showed up, as usual, one game after a puck bloodied his face and knocked him out of the Stanley Cup Final.

And it wasn’t just because it was difficult for him to talk.

”He doesn’t need to say anything, really,” forward Charlie Coyle said on Tuesday, a day before Game 7 of the NHL championship. ”It’s already known.”

Nine days after Chara left Game 5 with blood dripping from his face, and three days after Boston won in St. Louis to force the series to the limit, the Bruins and Blues will bring the confetti down on another hockey season Wednesday night. Chara will be there for the 14th Game 7 of his career – an NHL record.

”It’s always fun to play Game 7s,” said Chara, who as captain would have the honor of being the first to skate with the Stanley Cup. ”Very intense. You’ve just got to realize you’ve got to lay everything on line and play your best game.”

A six-time All-Star and the winner of the 2009 Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman, the 42-year-old Chara was still among the team’s leaders in ice time this season, his 21st in the league. So he left a huge, 6-foot-9 hole in the team’s lineup when he left Game 4 with blood dripping from his mouth after Brayden Schenn‘s shot deflected off Chara’s stick and into his jaw.

Chara returned to the bench, but did not play; coach Bruce Cassidy said he wanted to be there with his teammates. Chara was back for Game 5 in Boston, but alternate captain Patrice Bergeron did most of the talking to fire up the team before the game.

”We shared our responsibility,” Chara said after practice on Tuesday. ”It’s a great group of leaders we have, and it’s not that I’m going to be sitting at a desk and trying to figure out some speech. We all realize that it’s more about our actions than words.”

And Chara’s presence said it all. Cassidy said Chara is in a lot of pain, and he also has to adjust to playing with the full-face shield that limits his vision. (Although there have been reports that Chara broke his jaw, Cassidy has described it only as a ”facial injury.”)

The Boston fans gave the captain a lengthy ovation that he said caught him by surprise.

”I was overwhelmed by the response of the crowd,” he said on Tuesday in his most extensive comments since the injury. ”It’s very humbling, and I’m so honored to get that kind of a pregame crowd being involved and cheering us on. It just shows how passionate the Boston fans are. Very much appreciate it.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Another opportunity for Rask; O’Reilly’s 108th game

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• If Matt Grzelcyk is cleared to play in Game 7, should the Bruins play him? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• The Stanley Cup is the Bruins’ to lose in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues. (NBC Sports Boston)

Tuukka Rask has a chance to turn in another stellar performance on Wednesday night. (Bruins Daily)

Jake Gardiner‘s defensive shortcomings might be overblown. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• What does the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time roster look like? (Raw Charge)

• The NHL needs to update their rulebook. It’s not the officials’ fault that they keep messing up. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• The New York Rangers won’t be shy about buying out players this summer. (New York Post)

• The Florida Panthers should take a run at signing free-agent defenseman Anton Stralman. (The Rat Trick)

• It won’t be easy for the Blues to win it all, but they’re still in a good spot. (St. Louis Game-Time)

• Don’t try to convince Blues fans that getting to Game 7 is better than winning it all on home ice. (Bleedin’ Blue)

Ryan O'Reilly is ready to leave everything out on the ice in his 108th game of the season. (The Hockey News)

• Bruce Cassidy and Craig Berube have had a ton of success during their second chances in the NHL. (TSN)

Paul Stastny is keeping up with his father’s legacy. (Sinbin.Vegas)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Blues fan Laila Anderson will be in Boston for Game 7

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Laila Anderson has become a superstar in the hockey world over the last few weeks. The 11-year-old Blues fan is now a household name that everyone is rooting for. Thanks to the Blues, she’s attended Western Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final games in St. Louis. Now, she’s taking the show on the road!

On Tuesday night, the Blues posted a video of Anderson’s mom telling her daughter that she’s been cleared to travel to Boston for Game 7.

As you’d imagine, Anderson was very emotional (you will be too once you watch the video) about getting the chance to see her Blues play on the road in the biggest game in franchise history.

Before her trip to Enterprise Center for Game 3 the Western Conference Final, Anderson hadn’t been allowed to leave her home unless she was going to the hospital. The reason for this is because she was diagnosed with a rare disease called HLH which attacked her immune system.

It’s great to see her condition improve to the point where she can go to games at home and on the road.

Enjoy it, Laila!

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.