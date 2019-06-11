Blues hoping road success continues in Game 7

BOSTON — Colton Parayko, like all young hockey players, dreamed of this scenario as a little kid. Game 7, Stanley Cup on the line, a game for it all with his friends on either the pavement or an outdoor rink somewhere. He won every time, of course.
If Parayko and his St. Louis Blues teammates are going to realize their Stanley Cup dreams, they need to win Game 7 Wednesday night at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream). Another big game on the road.
The road has been good to the Blues as they sport a 9-3 record away from Enterprise Center this postseason.
“We had a lot of practice on the road in January and February,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “I think that really helped a lot.”
What Berube is referencing is the stretch that started the turnaround of the Blues’ season. In January and February, St. Louis went 11-3-2 on the road and during that 11-game winning streak eight of those wins happened away from home. That’s a way to help build confidence when you’re not playing on familiar ice
“We play a simple style of hockey: getting pucks deep, forechecking, that kind of thing,” said Berube. “I think that goes along with our road success, how we play.”
Game 7 won’t be a typical road game, however, no matter how much the Blues try to keep their preparation the same as it’s been. Everyone knows what’s at stake and their Game 6 defeat that spoiled a huge party in St. Louis is already out of their minds. What happened Sunday can’t affect what happens Wednesday night.
“That’s it, winner take all. It’s one game,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo. “Get your mind ready because it’s just one more game.”
With the 2019 NHL Draft and free agency approaching, the Philadelphia Flyers have their hands full. The team addressed contract negotiations with Kevin Hayes, their approach to the 2019 NHL Draft, and more on Monday.
Hayes situation still hazy
Back on June 3, the Flyers sent their 2019 fifth-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets for Hayes’ negotiating rights. The Flyers bought themselves a window to try to hash out a contract with Hayes, 27, before the big center can hit the free agent market on July 1.
Via a transcription by NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher indicates that not a whole lot has been discussed yet, but Fletcher expects to have face-to-face time by the 2019 NHL Draft (June 21-22), and also believes that Hayes is “open-minded” about signing with Philly.
“I don’t have a vibe, other than he’s certainly open-minded,” Fletcher said. “You have to remember he’s two weeks away from getting to July 1, so that’s a nice status to obtain in this league. Certainly, he’s earned that right and we are respectful of that. I think we have a lot to offer in Philly. So we will continue to speak to him and I think he’s open-minded to conversations, at least that is what his camp has said to us, and obviously we have strong interest in him.”
Fletcher notes that he hopes that Hayes can help the Flyers with his defensive game, not just with scoring.
Most prominently, Hayes solidifying the second center spot could allow Claude Giroux to stay at a more comfortable spot on the wing, allow Nolan Patrick to draw easier matchups as a 3C, and also open up the possibility that the Flyers could earn the depth to have one of the best fourth lines in hockey.
Interesting stuff all around, even if it isn’t earth-shattering. Of course, all of that would hinge on Hayes wanting to play for the Flyers, and reunite with former Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault.
It’s basically a trope to wonder if a team might trade its first-rounder, and while Fletcher didn’t totally disregard the possibility, it sounds pretty remote, as Fletcher admitted that there “hasn’t really been a big push for the pick at this point.”
To be fair to those wondering about that possibility, the Flyers are likely in a spot where they’d be more interested in chasing immediate gains, rather than developing more prospects. They made great strides in that area under Ron Hextall’s watch, and one of the hopes of hiring Fletcher seems to be making aggressive strides for the present.
So, the lure might be there, but the demand might not.
Flahr grades the 2019 NHL Draft as a “B+,” and Flahr indicated that the team is leaning more toward drafting a defenseman.
“We have a couple of defensemen in our top 10 that we like,” Flahr said.
“We’ve identified probably five or six guys that we think have a chance to be there at 11 and probably some of the other teams in front of us will dictate that. But we’re really confident we’re going to get a good player.”
To an extent, the Flyers are playing the waiting game right now. They need to do their best to entice Hayes to sign, rather than burning a fifth-round pick for nothing. They also must prepare for multiple scenarios, as the 11th pick is late enough where things can play out in a number of ways, while there’s also the chance that a really promising prospect falls that far.
That all might feel a bit unnerving, but with a nice core already in place and a ton of space space on hand, the Flyers could also make some waves during the summer. If nothing else, they’ve already shown that they’re willing to be proactive, if not outright aggressive, to get things done.
They’re two of five Bruins players (Zdeno Chara, David Krejci and Tuukka Rask) who remain on the team that played in the last Cup Final that needed to be decided by a Game 7, and between them, scored all four goals Boston needed to end a 39-year Stanley Cup drought with their sixth championship.
Looking back, there are some similarities stemming from that series eight years ago. First and foremost, the Bruins needed to rebound from a 3-2 series deficit to even get to that stage.
Trailing a strong Vancouver Canucks team, the Bruins put forth a five-goal effort in a 5-2 win at home in Game 6. That game was highlighted by a four-goal first period, one that came in a span of 4:14. The Bruins chased then-Canucks netminder Roberto Luongo for the second time in the series.
A mouth-watering Game 7 matchup back in Vancouver was further intensified after a total of 54 penalty minutes were dished out in the third period alone, including four 10-minute misconducts.
Let’s take a look back.
First period
The Canucks took it to the Bruins early, with Tim Thomas — the eventual Conn Smythe winner — making a couple of saves that otherwise could have changed the whole complexion of the game.
Then a rookie, Marchand was able to get to a puck off a Canucks faceoff win in their own zone. A couple of turns and some suspect defending by Sami Salo created some space between for Marchand, who slid the puck into the slot. The pass was met by the stick of Bergeron, who swatted his stick at it. The puck rolled back Luongo’s right leg, unbeknownst to the Canucks netminder, to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at the 14:37 mark.
Second Period
The Bruins would effectively end the game in the middle frame, scoring twice in just over five minutes.
Before that, though, Chara made a crucial block on Alex Burrows shot that got past a sprawling Thomas but not the big man standing behind him.
Marchand nearly doubled the lead earlier just over a minute in when he raised a puck up and over Luongo but couldn’t beat the post.
Marchand wouldn’t be denied, however, and was rewarded with his first goal of the night on a nifty wraparound and a fair bit of self-inflicted goaltender interference by Daniel Sedin at 12:13.
Oh, and Luongo doing himself dirty by knocking the puck into his own net.
Bergeron’s second would come shorthanded, a dagger of sorts for the Canucks.
Gregory Campbell won the draw in the defensive zone for the Bruins and Dennis Seidenberg slammed the puck down the boards. The puck took a funny hop off the glass, falling into the path of Patrice Bergeron who was gifted a partial breakaway.
With Christian Ehrhoff draped all over him, and a penalty pending against the Canucks, Bergeron somehow guided the puck past Luongo. The goal was reviewed, with the Canucks arguing that Bergeron had put the puck in with his glove.
In the words of the great Maury, “That was a lie.”
Third period
The Canucks threw 16 shots at Thomas in the final period, looking desperately for any morsel of momentum in front of a packed Rogers Arena.
Thomas wouldn’t be felled, however, posting a 37-save shutout. Thomas made an excelled save off a streaking Sedin at the midway point of the period to preserve the goose egg. He’d stop Jannik Hansen point-blank with fewer than five minutes left in the game.
Desperate, and with just over three minutes left, the Alain Vigneault would pull Luongo for the extra skater.
The 4-0 goal would come on a clear from the Canucks that landed at the feet of Burrows. Burrows, who bit Bergeron in Game 1 of the series and fought Thomas in Game 4, couldn’t handle the quasi-pass and Marchand was more than happy to cap off his three-point night with his second goal, this time into the empty net.
Chara lifts the Cup
The drought was over.
The Bruins were Stanley Cup champs for the sixth time in franchise history.
Chara’s first pass of the Cup? That went to a Mark Recchi, who won his third Cup in his final NHL season.
Aftermath
The ugliness of 1994’s riots in the streets of Vancouver after the Canucks lost the Cup to the New York Rangers returned seven years later.
Rioters poured into the streets of downtown Vancouver following the game and all hell broke loose.
The Bruins would make it home safely, with the parade held a couple days later.
Perhaps the best part of that victory march down the streets of Boston was Marchand showing the world he couldn’t rap.
The move to have an outdoor viewing party at the home of the Cardinals comes after a watch party at Enterprise Center, the home of the Blues, was sold out in minutes.
A limited number of tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT at cardinals.com/hockey. The tickets will cost $20 a head (limited to four per transaction), with proceeds going to benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.
Seating is based on a first-come, first-served system, with arrangements based on the best available seats at the time the order for tickets is placed. The tickets, the Blues said, will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark mobile app. Concession stands will be open with a limited and discounted food and drink menu available for fans.
Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. local time. Video of the game will be on the main scoreboard inside the stadium and will be seen on the same feed that is being watched at Enterprise Center.
The weather forecast for St. Louis is calling for cloudy with showers and a high of 70 degrees. However, organizers say the party will go rain or shine.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The strains of Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s ”Numb/Encore” mashup emanated from a small speaker on the hallway floor outside the visiting locker room following the Boston Bruins’ morning skate.
”I don’t know what you’re expecting of me … put under the pressure … of walking in your shoes.”
Despite all the pressure on Boston, team DJ Torey Krug wouldn’t dare change anything in the face of elimination.
”Same playlist I’ve been playing for months now,” Krug said. ”It’s been the same music for months on end.”
And the same Bruins, whose consistent approach on and off the ice will be tested one more time Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. This is an experienced Boston roster with five players left from the 2011 Cup championship team that vanquished the Canucks in Vancouver, also the most recent time the final went to a seventh and deciding game.
”There’s never been a (Cup Final) Game 7 in Boston, (so) I would say lean on past experience with that, but there is none,” Krug said Monday. ”There is experience from guys who played in Game 7 in Vancouver.
”It’s tough. It’s the most exciting game in all of our lives and I think whoever maintains their composure and discipline within their system, how they play and how they approach the game is probably going to prevail.”
The smart money is on the Bruins recapturing the Stanley Cup on home ice, and sportsbooks give them the edge. Not only do they own an experience advantage in these situations, but carry with them some momentum from a 5-1 rainstorm on St. Louis’ potential parade in Game 6.
Four of the previous five times in the 2019 playoffs that a team down 3-2 won Game 6, it also won Game 7. Just don’t tell that stat to Boston coach Bruce Cassidy because he doesn’t believe there’s carry-over from a strong showing Sunday night.
”New slate,” Cassidy said before the team flew home to Boston. ”They had expectations, Stanley Cup is in the building. … I can’t speak for them, but it can be tough, knowing we’re playing good team defense to now have to come back (from a deficit) that far. But I don’t think it will affect them all on Wednesday. It’s one game, winner take all. Both teams will be in a good place mentally, ready to go.”
Longest-tenured Bruins player Patrice Bergeron put his teammates in the perfect mental state the day of Game 6. Young defenseman Charlie McAvoy had trouble calming his nerves until Bergeron spoke up in the locker room and said exactly what players needed to hear.
Speaking in French, Bergeron said he told the team, ”We are in a situation that is everyone’s childhood’s dream here and we must realize it.”
That’s also a pretty normal thing for Bergeron to boost up his teammates, which he considers to be part of his role. It’ll be up to him, captain Zdeno Chara, winger Brad Marchand, center David Krejci and goaltender Tuukka Rask to impart some lessons from winning in 2011 and also losing to Chicago in the final in 2013 – the time Bergeron played through broken ribs and a punctured lung but didn’t get to lift the Cup a second time.
”They’ve been here for us all year (and) before that, too,” forward Sean Kuraly said. ”You look to them and can feel comfort in that, follow in their footsteps and know you’re walking in the right direction.”
The Blues are marching in the wrong direction after failing to close out a series for the first time in the playoffs. They eliminated Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose on the first chance each time and all on home ice.
Now they go on the road where they’re 9-3 this postseason with two of those victories coming in Boston.
”Listen, if you told me four months ago we were going to be in the finals in Game 7, I think I’d take it,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. ”We’ve been a good road team. We’ve won twice up there in this series, so we’re a confident group.”
Just like the Blues couldn’t measure up to the Bruins in Game 6, it would be hard to make the argument that they’re as confident after the deflating loss Sunday, Ryan O'Reilly and the Blues have typically been able to bounce back well and stay as even-keeled as their coach.
”We know if we play our best game, we can take these guys,” O’Reilly said. ”Go there and get it done.”