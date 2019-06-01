More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Bruins blast Blues, take 2-1 lead in Stanley Cup Final

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
7 Comments

So much for the Boston Bruins’ top line slowing down.

After a tough Game 2, and a relatively slow start to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak factored heavily into Boston’s 7-2 Game 3 win, which gives the Bruins a 2-1 series lead.

Bergeron set the tone with a power-play goal to open the Bruins’ scoring, while Pastrnak also found the net on the power play, essentially killing the drama of Game 3 by making it 4-0 after Sean Kuraly‘s 3-0 goal survived an offside review.

(To be honest, most of the Bruins factored heavily into this win, as Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle also gave the Blues all they could handle.)

While the Bruins’ bombastic power play flexed its muscle in Game 3, Jordan Binnington buckled under the pressure, which is not something you could often argue during his impressive run during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In particular, that Kuraly goal is one Binnington would really want back, though it wasn’t the only regrettable one of the five the rookie goalie allowed.

Binnington’s had his struggles before, mind you, to the point that he’s distinguished himself by bouncing back uncommonly well for a young goalie when he does have those off nights. Game 3 marks arguably the lowest point of Binnington’s run, to the point that we saw Jake Allen in net for the first time during this postseason.

One would assume that the Blues haven’t lost confidence in Binnington, nor has the rookie lost it all in himself, but he nonetheless faces his biggest challenge yet. Frankly, the Bruins are looking like an absolute buzzsaw right now, to the point that Binnington may strain merely to limit their scoring, rather than shutting Boston down completely.

Then again, the Bruins seemed to clearly outclass the Blues in Game 1, only for St. Louis to flip the script in Game 2. Both of these teams have been able to rebound from disappointments during their runs, and this Blues team famously recovered from ranking last in the league remarkably late in the regular season, so counting St. Louis out seems like a bad idea.

Also a bad idea: letting the Bruins get on the power play, and letting Boston’s top line really get rolling. That happened in Game 3, and it’s up to the Blues to make sure that this isn’t the story of the series. About the only silver lining for St. Louis is that they managed a late power-play goal to get their first such goal of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, but that was as close to a “garbage goal” as you’ll get this time of year. If the Blues can’t win the special teams battle, they at least need to make it close to even if they want to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

That task looked a lot tougher after Game 3 than it did until Game 2, so it’s up to St. Louis to put together a much better effort on Monday.

Stanley Cup Final: Blues special teams continue to be sour note

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 1, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

This is starting to sound like a broken record.

Scratch that. It is a broken record.

The lyrics go something like this: “The St. Louis Blues need to stop letting the Boston Bruins have their way with them on the power play. They need to stop taking bad penalties to prevent the former. They need to stop shooting themselves in the foot, killing momentum gained by handing the Bruins the keys to turning the game around.”

These aren’t seminal lyrics in music history by any means. It’s certainly no Gloria, either. But it’s the sad song the Blues will be singing all summer long if they can’t stop Boston’s madness.

Craig Berube must feel like he’s talking to a wall, assuming he’s spoken to his team about this crucial issue in the Stanley Cup Final. That is, of course, if he hasn’t obliterated the wall with his head already.

“We know they have a dangerous power play and we’ve been flirting with danger all series,” he said following the game.

It happened in Game 1. In Game 2, they allowed five power plays and one goal, but it was downplayed by the fact they won the game and stopped Boston from scoring anymore. And then it steamrolled into Game 3, as the Bluenotes had none of their Game 2, penalty-killing magic left to spare.

You won’t be surprised, then, that the outcome was identical on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The Blues giveth and the Bruins tooketh — handily — snatching a 2-1 series lead after the Bruins went 4-for-4, on four shots, in a 7-2 win.

“They got the power-play goal that gave them momentum, for sure,” Berube said. “We had trouble breaking the puck out of our own end for a little bit that caused some issues.”

It’s not just that the goals are coming, either. That’s a massive issue, but the ferocity of Boston’s power play was on full display. Boston’s four power-play markers came 21, 51,  31 and 23 seconds into their respective power plays. The quickness of the strikes is stunning.

Berube lamented a couple of the goals that were deflected, most notable Patrice Bergeron‘s goal that gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

“We’ve got to be better. The penalty kill has got to be better,” Berube said. “We do have to limit the penalties. We know they have a dangerous power play. We’ve been flirting with danger the whole series and it burnt us. But in saying that, we’ve got to do a better job killing them tonight. We didn’t it. That’s why they won the hockey game.”

The Bruins have now equaled a franchise record for consecutive games (7) with at least one power-play goal (done on three other occasions, most recently in 1991) and their 23 goals thus far in the playoffs is one off their franchise mark in a single playoff run (1991). They’re 6-for-14 in the series (43 percent), after coming into the series operating at 34 percent.

“They were shooting the puck from the top a lot more,” Ryan O'Reilly said of Boston’s adjustment after Game 2. “I think we might read it a bit better and collapse and just be ready for that. I think they a couple times caught off guard with that shot and broke us down from there.”

It’s not just the Blues who have fallen victim to Boston’s nasty power play, but they’re letting the Stanley Cup slip out of their hands at the moment with their lack of answers.

Having a bad penalty kill is debilitating enough, but pairing that with a terrible power play of their own is damn close to flatlining.

The Blues went 1-for-5 in Game 3, which was an improvement on their 0-for-3 Game 2 and 0-for-2 Game 1.

Progress?

Recent history might suggest the Blues start slow with the man-advantage and find their way as a series ages. They were 0-for-6 in the first two games of the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks but finished the final four games with five goals on 15 attempts. That said, the Blues were 2-for-22 in their series against the Stars, so a longer look just reinforces a bad trend.

You can dig for silver linings on your own time.

The fact remains the Blues need to be better at both ends of the rink, up a man or down one (or get lucky like they did in Game 2). And it’s not like that Game 2 well was overflowing to begin with.

Blues superfan Laila Anderson on pumping up team for Game 3

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

So far, things haven’t gone as planned for the Blues against the Bruins in Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, but Saturday remains a special night for 11-year-old superfan Laila Anderson.

Anderson spoke with NBCSN’s Liam McHugh about getting the chance to revv up the St. Louis crowd before Game 3, and also the opportunity to attend the game in person, which was a big surprise to Anderson, as she continues her battle with a rare immune disease known as HLS.

As McHugh notes, Anderson is a real TV pro, as you can also see in this clip of Laila Anderson interviewing Alexander Steen:

Anderson also deserves kudos for a top notch Taco costume, which she wore during Halloween. This photo with Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is pure gold:

(Totally stealing that costume idea.)

Stories like these remind you that hockey players don’t just entertain people on TV; they also brighten lives when they’re off the ice. For more on Anderson’s experiences, check out this post and also click here. It’s OK if you need a Kleenex or two.

Should Bruins’ 3-0 goal have counted in Game 3?

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
6 Comments

The St. Louis Blues enter the first intermission with a miserable feeling, and not just because the score is 3-0 in favor of the Boston Bruins.

There was a tough call on Sean Kuraly‘s 3-0 goal, as the Blues opted for an offside review revolving around whether or not Joakim Nordstrom was offside as he battled for the puck with Joel Edmundson.

Either way, it’s not the greatest goal for Jordan Binnington to allow, as The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford also notes.

As is often the case with these goal review situations, it was all very close, to the point that people went with the old standby of looking at replays frame by frame, “Zapruder film”-style. Ultimately, the league ruled that Kuraly’s goal was a good goal, explaining that Edmundson handled the puck. Here’s how the league worded the ruling:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, the Situation Room confirmed that St. Louis defenseman Joel Edmundson passed the puck back into his own defending zone prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1 which states, in part, “If a player legally carries or passes the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.”

This ruling serves as a double whammy for the Blues, as the goal stands, while the failed review also gives the Bruins a power play opportunity.

It came in the dying seconds of the first period, so the Bruins had close to a full power play opportunity to begin the second period, and David Pastrnak scored to make it 4-0. Brutal stretch for the Blues.

Blues’ Schenn goes flying after missing hit on Pastrnak

By Scott BilleckJun 1, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
2 Comments

It’s a game of inches sometimes, a reference that is reserved for goals that narrowly miss the net or ping off the post.

Sometimes it applies to hits that would otherwise have been a complete train wreck if not for a last-second twitch to avoid disaster.

We saw the latter during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins (Stream here).

David Pastrnak made a cut at the Blues blue line, right into the path of a salivating Brayden Schenn, who sized up the Bruins’ forward for the next passenger on the Schenn Express.

Pastrnak saw Schenn — just — and made himself as small as possible as he looked to avoid the hit. The two collided, but this it was Schenn who was sent head-over-heels to the ice as Pastrnak moved slightly to his right, allowing all of Schenn’s momentum to go flying past him, literally.

Both players seemed to be fine, despite the near miss and Schenn’s tumble.

Boston leads 3-0 after one period. The series is tied 1-1.

Schenn can certainly lay the body, including this hit on Boston’s David Krejci from last season.

