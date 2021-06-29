Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To little surprise, sensational Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov won the 2021 Calder Trophy. While Kaprizov took it home, the other Calder Trophy finalists were Alex Nedeljkovic (Hurricanes) and Jason Robertson (Stars).

Last season, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar won the Calder Trophy.

2008 Calder Trophy winner Patrick Kane presented Kaprizov as the 2021 winner, and also interviewed the winger. (Kaprizov spoke through a translator.)

The Professional Hockey Writers Association awarded Kaprizov the 2021 Calder Trophy, which is given “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.” In plain English, it’s the NHL’s rookie of the year award.

After years of hype, Kaprizov blew high expectations out of the water. He scored 27 goals and 51 points over 55 games to complete a remarkable rookie season. His first NHL campaign was so fantastic, it’s made for a slightly bumpy-looking round of negotiations regarding Kaprizov’s next contract.

Kaprizov made an immediate impact for the Wild, and he was a Calder frontrunner at the midpoint of the season. While Robertson made things interesting for a while, he fell short, except in the eyes of the Stars:

Our totally not hastily photoshopped ballot is in … https://t.co/YWkPb3DTtb pic.twitter.com/0Tq7C00OCy — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 29, 2021

Check out the PHWA’s Calder voting results:

The age question

About the closest thing to a Calder controversy is age. Kaprizov turned 24 during the 2020-21 season (April 26), so plenty of people contend that he’s an awfully seasoned “rookie.” After all, part of what made Kaprizov so captivating was watching his KHL highlights while wondering what he could accomplish for the Wild.

In case you’re wondering, Kaprizov’s fellow Calder finalist Nedeljkovic is 25, while Robertson turns 22 on July 22.

The following award NHL winners were announced earlier in the playoffs:

King Clancy: Pekka Rinne

Jack Adams Award: Rod Brind’Amour

Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov

Masterton Trophy: Oskar Lindblom

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award: Lou Lamoriello

Lady Byng Trophy: Jaccob Slavin

Mark Messier Leadership Award: Patrice Bergeron

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Kevin Hodgson

