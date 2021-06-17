Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is the winner of the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year, the league announced on Thursday evening.

Brind’Amour won the award by a significant margin, earning 61 first-place votes.

Minnesota’s Dean Evason, the runner-up, received only 24 first-place votes.

Voting for the Jack Adams Award is conducted by the league’s broadcasters.

Thursday’s result caps off a pretty significant 24 hours for the Hurricanes coach, as he not only takes him the top honor for NHL coaches, but he also agreed to a new three-year contract extension earlier in the day.

Brind’Amour just completed his third season with the Hurricanes and has led them to the Stanley Cup Playoffs each season, advancing to at least the Second Round in two of those seasons. That includes the 2020-21 season where they defeated the Nashville Predators in the First Round before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his debut season they advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Final.

During the 2020-21 season the Hurricanes won the NHL’s Central Division, their first division title since the 2005-06 season (when Brind’Amour still played for the team), and were also the only team in the league to finish in the top-three in power play and penalty kill.

He is the first coach in the history of the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes franchise to win the award.

It also adds to Brind’Amour’s personal trophy collection which also includes two Selke Trophies during his playing days, as well as Stanley Cup during the 2005-06 season that he won as a member of the Hurricanes.

Here are the complete voting results for the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award.

2021 NHL Award finalists, winners:

King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner: Pekka Rinne; other finalists: Kurtis Gabriel, P.K. Subban

Bill Masterton Trophy winner: Oskar Lindblom; other finalists: Matt Dumba, Patrick Marleau

Jack Adams Award winner: Rod Brind’Amour; other finalists: Dean Evason, Joel Quenneville

Vezina Trophy: Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Ted Lindsay Award: Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid

Calder Memorial Trophy: Kirill Kaprizov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jason Robertson

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Auston Matthews, Jaccob Slavin, Jared Spurgeon

Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov, Patrice Bergeron, Mark Stone

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Renee Hess, Kevin Hodgson, Howard Smith

Norris Trophy: Adam Fox, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar

Hart Trophy: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon

—