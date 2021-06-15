Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom wins Masterton Trophy after battling cancer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom received the 2021 Bill Masterton Trophy, capping an inspiring return from his battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

The Pro Hockey Writers Associated voted on the Masterton Trophy, awarded to Lindblom for being the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild) and Patrick Marleau (San Jose Sharks) joined Lindblom as the three Masterton Trophy finalists.

Bobby Ryan won the Masterton Trophy in 2019-20. Ryan introduced Lindblom as the 2021 Masterton Trophy winner on Tuesday:

Here’s a quick rundown of what Lindblom went through between his diagnosis and winning the Masterton, with some help from the NHL.

