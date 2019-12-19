More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Philadelphia Flyers celebrate
Getty Images

Flyers win first game wearing #OskarStrong shirts underneath jerseys

By Scott CharlesDec 19, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Flyers want to make sure Oskar Lindblom is aware that he will not be alone in his fight with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Flyers players wore black and purple T-shirts underneath their jerseys with the phrase #OskarStrong Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres and will continue to wear them for the rest of the season. The shirts are sold by Biscuit Tees, a company owned by Kim Parent, daughter of Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent.

All proceeds from the T-shirt sale will go toward the Hockey Fights Cancer program.

The Flyers played their first home game since the announcement earlier this week and gave the fans a chance to express their support for the 23-year-old. Prior to puck drop, the arena staff placed “I fight for Oskar” signs on every seat.

“Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said Tuesday. “He’s going to be around and he”s going to be back as soon as he possibly can.”

The Flyers went on to shellac the Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres Thursday with a 6-1 dominating win. James van Riemsdyk had two goals, Travis Konecny added three assists and Carter Hart picked up his 12th victory of the season.

The Sabres announced they would be without their captain shortly before the opening faceoff and the Flyers recorded three first-period goals as they cruised to their second consecutive win and improved to 10-1-4 in the previous 15 games at home.

Injury ends Eichel’s 17-game point streak

Jack Eichel of Buffalo Sabres
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesDec 19, 2019, 8:45 PM EST
1 Comment

Jack Eichel’s 17-game point streak ended Thursday when the Sabres captain missed the game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury.

Eichel had 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) during the longest point streak of the 2019-20 NHL season to date. Unfortunately, due to the injury, the 23-year-old will fall one game short of Gilbert Perreault’s franchise record of 18-games set in 1971.

“He’s playing against top lines of other teams all the time, trying to shut them down and win those games within the game and that means a lot to him right now,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told NHL.com. “His offense is breeding out of that and it’s coming without the same pressure as in the past because he feels good about a strong defensive game.”

Entering Thursday, Connor McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 59 points and Eichel sits in fifth with 50 points. The former Boston University standout is not the front-runner for the Hart Trophy at this point, but he has catapulted himself into the conversation.

WATCH LIVE: Islanders visit Bruins on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Boston has won the last seven meetings against the Islanders and 12 of the last 14 dating back to 2015. New York’s last win vs. Boston was on Jan. 16, 2017 when they won at TD Garden, 4-0. Claude Julien was the Bruins coach and Jack Capuano helmed the Islanders in that game in his final game as coach before Doug Weight took over.

The Bruins have lost six of their last seven (1-4-2) since winning eight straight. Boston’s recent struggles have been both on the road and at home, but the home decline is especially notable considering how they started the season. The Bruins began the season without a regulation home loss in its first 16 games in Boston going 12-0-4. They have since lost three straight home games (0-1-2) including suffering that first regulation home defeat.

For the Islanders, despite winning three of their last four, they’ve gone 6-5-0 over the last 11 games since a franchise record 17-game point streak (15-0-2 stretch).

Last season, the Islanders led the league in goals against and have been led again by their defense thus far this season, ranking fourth (2.50 goals against/game). One notable aspect to this is the split time in net by Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov, who have not only each started 16 games but neither have started consecutive games – they’ve alternated each game the entire season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Ross JohnstonMatt BarzalJosh Bailey
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonThomas Kuhnhackl
Anders LeeDerick BrassardJordan Eberle
Matt MartinCasey CizikasCal Clutterbuck

Nick LeddyJohnny Boychuk
Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Devon ToewsScott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciDanton Heinen
Anders BjorkCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromSean KuralyDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykConnor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Thursday night’s studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick. Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, and Pierre McGuire will call the action from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Lightning need Nikita Kucherov to shake off benching by Cooper

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 2:40 PM EST
4 Comments

Jon Cooper owed Anthony Cirelli some serious gratitude on Tuesday night. After all, the heat would have been on if Cooper benched Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning lost to the squalid Senators.

Cirelli scored a sensational overtime goal to secure a win for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Ottawa Senators. In doing so, Cirelli bailed out Cooper — to an extent — after the Bolts head coach made that highly questionable decision to bench Kucherov for most of the third period and overtime of that 4-3 OT win.

Even with that narrow victory, Cooper’s coaching decision inspired scrutiny. Some Lightning fans poured over tape to study Kucherov’s body language following the victory.

The mistake that likely inspired Kucherov’s benching

Cooper likely benched Nikita Kucherov because of a turnover that opened the door for this Anthony Duclair goal:

People searched for visual cues of frustration from Kucherov because, for the most part, the team wasn’t very transparent about the benching. Kucherov declined to comment after the game, while Cooper’s response was fairly cookie-cutter.

“As a coach you have to make decisions and what was best for us to win tonight. It was our decision,” Cooper said, via Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios. “He’s a huge part of our team, it could be anybody.”

How will Kucherov respond?

Yes, Kucherov took too much of a risk in trying to beat multiple defenders before that turnover. Cooper gives off the vibe of being fairly player-friendly, but every now and then, he might push the limits, and this seems to be one of those times.

The decision reeks of scapegoating, so Cooper should tread lightly.

While Kucherov isn’t on the outrageous pace that powered him to a 2019 Hart Trophy, he remains the straw that stirs the drink for Tampa Bay. Looking at underlying metrics such as his 2018-19 versus 2019-20 heatmaps at Hockey Viz, you could argue that Kucherov’s been just as dominant in certain ways:

Floating the argument that this was a risky move by Cooper isn’t so outrageous.

After all, Kucherov’s shown evidence that a fiery temperament that likely drives him to dominate might also push him to bristle at slights. Kucherov lost his cool before the hit that drew a seismic suspension during that Round 1 sweep against the Blue Jackets, and he also griped about the quality of his linemates after a rare season where the Lightning missed the playoffs.

So, in benching Kucherov, was Cooper playing with fire?

For what it’s worth, Steven Stamkos shrugged off such concerns heading into Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Lightning need to put together some strong stretches

One way or another, the Lightning must start to climb the ranks as this telling stretch winds down.

They’ve won five of eight games during a home-heavy December, which is … fine. Still, their 17-12-3 record (37 points) leaves them out of playoff position today. Four of their next five games are at home, so the Lightning must strike while the iron is hot.

Whether Kucherov was left hot-headed by the benching or not.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Hockey-playing Seidl brothers from Congo meet Devils’ P.K. Subban

NBC / TODAY
By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Adopted from an orphanage in Congo, brothers Sawyer and Simon Seidl are now budding ice hockey stars in Minnesota. TODAY introduced them to their idol, P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils – and in Studio 1A, they get a special holiday surprise.

Craig Melvin of NBC’s “Today” told the family’s story back in October, which caught the eye of the Devils defenseman and his fiancée Lindsey Vonn.