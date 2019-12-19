The Philadelphia Flyers want to make sure Oskar Lindblom is aware that he will not be alone in his fight with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
Flyers players wore black and purple T-shirts underneath their jerseys with the phrase #OskarStrong Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres and will continue to wear them for the rest of the season. The shirts are sold by Biscuit Tees, a company owned by Kim Parent, daughter of Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent.
All proceeds from the T-shirt sale will go toward the Hockey Fights Cancer program.
Stop by Sec. 108 for your #OskarStrong shirt! https://t.co/llSzQNDykN pic.twitter.com/PqfJ84qZnJ
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 19, 2019
The Flyers played their first home game since the announcement earlier this week and gave the fans a chance to express their support for the 23-year-old. Prior to puck drop, the arena staff placed “I fight for Oskar” signs on every seat.
“Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said Tuesday. “He’s going to be around and he”s going to be back as soon as he possibly can.”
The Flyers went on to shellac the Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres Thursday with a 6-1 dominating win. James van Riemsdyk had two goals, Travis Konecny added three assists and Carter Hart picked up his 12th victory of the season.
The Sabres announced they would be without their captain shortly before the opening faceoff and the Flyers recorded three first-period goals as they cruised to their second consecutive win and improved to 10-1-4 in the previous 15 games at home.