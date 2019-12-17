More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Oskar Lindblom Flyers Fans
Getty

Flyers, fans show support for Oskar Lindblom

By Adam GretzDec 17, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season as he begins treatment.

On Tuesday, the Flyers played their first home game since the announcement and along with their fans offered support for their teammate.

All 20,000 seats in the arena had “I fight for Oskar” signs placed on them for fans when they entered the building, while the Flyers wore purple “Hockey fights cancer” shirts during warmups. The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Ewing’s sarcoma research.

The team is also selling #OskarStrong shirts.

Lindblom also visited the team earlier on Tuesday before their game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Lindblom was even tempted to try and skate.

Via Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I felt it was important for him, and especially important for his teammates, to see him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He’s got a tremendous amount of support obviously from his family and from his extended family, the Flyers, their wives and the coaches and their wives and the great fans we have here in Philly and across the states that will support him. Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person. He’s going to be around and he”s going to be back as soon as he possibly can.”

The 23-year-old Lindblom was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by the team and has spent parts of the past three seasons playing for the team.

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A pair of 16-win teams in the Atlantic Division square off for the third of four regular-season meetings after splitting the first two matchups. These teams played a back-to-back home-and-home on Nov. 29 and 30, with each team winning at home. Both clubs enter this game having won three of their last four games and in the thick of the playoff race as we close in on the Christmas break.

Buffalo is coming off a 3-2 loss in overtime at the Islanders on Saturday as the Sabres bring a five-game point streak (3-0-2) into this contest. Despite the loss, Krueger was upbeat after the game, saying, “disappointing in overtime but generally a super effort by the guys.” Jack Eichel, who tied things late in the third period, extended his point streak to 16 games

The 23-year-old Eichel is having a career year (23 goals – second in NHL, 48 points – tied-fifth in NHL), a season after setting highs in goals (28), assists (54) and points (82). He is on pace to reach 55 goals and 115 points. Perhaps most importantly to note is that Eichel has played in all 34 games this season; he has yet to play all 82 games in a season since entering the league in 2015-16. Over the last month, Eichel has really turned it on, bringing a 16-game point streak into this contest (started on Nov. 16 when he had a career-high four goals vs. Ottawa) in which he’s totaled 29 points (15G-14A) in the span. The streak is the longest of his career, the longest by any player in the league this season and the longest by a Sabres player since Tim Connolly in 2009-10 (16 games).

The story of the season for Toronto centers on the firing of head coach Mike Babcock in late November and the turnaround under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. Babcock was let go following a sixth straight loss for Toronto that dropped its record to 9-10-4 on the season. Since Keefe took over for the Nov. 21 game at Arizona, the Leafs have gone 7-4-0. Under Babcock this season, the Maple Leafs allowed 3.43 goals/game. In 11 games with Keefe at the helm, the Leafs are allowing 2.54 goals/game.

[COVERAGE OF LEAFS-SABRES BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sabres-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SABRES
Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Jeff SkinnerEvan RodriguesRasmus Asplund
Jimmy VeseyMarcus JohanssonConor Sheary
Zemgus GirgensonsJohan LarssonKyle Okposo

Jake McCabeRasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus DahlinBrandon Montour
Marco ScandellaHenri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

MAPLE LEAFS
Zach HymanJohn TavaresMitch Marner
William NylanderAuston MatthewsKasperi Kapanen
Pierre EngvallAlexander KerfootIlya Mikheyev
Trevor MooreFrederik GauthierJason Spezza

Morgan RiellyTyson Barrie
Jake MuzzinJustin Holl
Travis DermottCody Ceci

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Tuesday night’s studio coverage will be hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter. Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call Sabres-Maple Leafs from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Islanders on Ho-Sang returning to organization: ‘It’s in his hands’

Joshua Ho-Sang AHL
Getty Images
By James O'BrienDec 17, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
The New York Islanders confirmed what Joshua Ho-Sang announced via, um, Eminem: Ho-Sang is back with the organization.

Granted, a return to the Islanders isn’t guaranteed, if Ho-Sang manages it at all in 2019-20. Instead, Ho-Sang is reporting to the Islanders’ lowly AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Regardless, Ho-Sang announced his hockey return with style:

Time to play hockey 🙊

Mutual benefits

While the Islanders boast a mighty 22-7-2 record, Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst teams in the AHL and its lowest-scoring squad.

This sets up a situation where all parties could gain if things go well, as The Athletic’s Arthur Staples explains (sub required). Bridgeport could use the scoring and the parent club might benefit from some injury insulation. Meanwhile, Ho-Sang must prove himself to revive his professional hockey career.

“It’s in his hands”

The Islanders make it sound like the world is Ho-Sang’s oyster, although some might read a bit of a … parental tone into GM Lou Lamoriello’s remarks.

“He just has to go there and do what he has to do as a player and conform to the environment and they’ll be no issues,” Lamoriello said Tuesday, via the team website.

“He was the last cut going down to the American league, so he did have a good training camp. Where he’s at right now physically and mentally, we’ll just have to wait and see. But from our end of it, he’ll have a clean slate. It’s in his hands.”

Barry Trotz implies that it might take some time before Ho-Sang changes minds.

“Right now, he’s got to get back and get back playing before he’s even an option for me,” Trotz said.

So, it’s good that the Islanders are saying the right things. Don’t blame Ho-Sang and others for remaining frustrated, though.

The case for Ho-Sang as an NHL player

Certainly, from here, it’s maddening to see the 23-year-old fail to make a full-time NHL impact.

Seemingly from the moment he was drafted 28th overall by the Islanders in 2014, Ho-Sang became a polarizing presence. While Ho-Sang made missteps along the way, particularly being late to training camp in 2015, he’s argued for his presence with blinding skill.

For quite some time, the answer seemed to be that maybe Ho-Sang should simply be playing for a different NHL team. Instead, the situation’s dragged on and on. Honestly, you could argue we’ve been waiting for some closure since Garth Snow was Islanders GM.

The rest of the NHL absorbs some of the blame, mind you. Ho-Sang passing through waivers right before the season began still leaves me scratching my head, honestly.

No, Ho-Sang isn’t perfect, but it’s hard to believe that he isn’t good enough to land a spot as one of 12 starting forwards on one of the NHL’s 31 teams.

Just about every objective sign, including this heat map from Hockey Viz, argues that Ho-Sang could benefit plenty of teams. Frankly, his defensive flaws might also be exaggerated:

Ho-Sang ultimately asked for a trade after barely failing to make the team out of training camp. The Islanders failed to “consummate” a trade, and Ho-Sang left the Islanders organization altogether since Oct. 1 … until now.

The Sound Tigers play their next game on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if Ho-Sang will be ready. Eventually, we’ll see if Ho-Sang runs with this opportunity, though — assuming the slate is truly clean.

Shero: Hall trade ‘the right time and the right move for us’

Taylor Hall Trade Rumors
Getty Images
Associated PressDec 17, 2019, 3:29 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Trading Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes roughly 18 months after the forward won the NHL MVP award for leading the Devils back to the playoffs was a simple hockey decision based on the team’s poor start and the strong likelihood the player was going to test the free-agent market next summer.

Devils general manager Ray Shero said Tuesday the trade of Hall to the Coyotes 24 hours earlier for two draft picks and three prospects was a hard day for him because of his feelings for the player. It was not a hard decision, he added.

Shero said numerous teams had called to inquire about acquiring the 28-year-old left wing, and the lines of communication remained opened with several of them until the deal with Arizona was finalized Monday.

Shero said trading Hall had nothing to do with the Devils realizing they would not be able to sign the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft before July 1. He also insisted Hall neither asked to be traded or nor said he wanted out of New Jersey, where he played the past three-plus seasons.

”From our standpoint, it was the right time and the right move for us and certainly for Taylor,” said Shero, noting Hall is going to a playoff contender.

Much was expected of the Devils this season. They drafted Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick in June and he joined a lineup that included Hall and Nico Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. New Jersey also acquired Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban from Nashville and signed Wayne Simmonds as a free agent.

Things went south quickly. The Devils lost their first six games (0-4-2) and won two of their first 11 (2-5-4). Coach John Hynes was fired earlier this month and Hall was traded Monday. New Jersey has a 10-17-5 record, second worst in the league.

”This was a decision we made that what’s best for us as to where we are,” Shero said. ”It may have been a harder decision if we were five or three points out of a playoff spot or at the (trading) deadline; then what do you do? I don’t think that was that hard a decision based on where we want to go and making sure we have assets coming to us that we like.”

In return for Hall and forward Blake Speers, the Devils got Arizona’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft (top-three protected), Arizona’s third-round selection (conditional) in 2021, defenseman Kevin Bahl and forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr.

The deal has been anticipated for days. Hall was held out of the Devils’ games at Colorado and Arizona on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Shero said he spoke to Hall about a possible deal early last week.

Hall was leading the Devils in scoring with six goals and 19 assists for 25 points. He was limited to 33 games by a knee injury last season, finishing with 11 goals and 26 assists. His career year was in 2017-18 when he had 39 goals and 54 assists in getting New Jersey back to the playoffs for the first time since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012.

”Taylor Hall never asked for a trade. Never,” Shero said. ”He has never turned anything down. I didn’t turn anything down. I want to be clear about that. His legacy here in New Jersey is important and important to me. He was all-in with this team.”

Teammates knew a trade was imminent when Hall was scratched those two games last week.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was shopping for Christmas gifts Monday and he didn’t find out about the deal until four hours after it was announced.

”He knew it was coming. We knew it was coming,” Blackwood said. ”It was just a matter of time before it came together.”’

Veteran defenseman Andy Greene said Hall was popular and is going to be missed, but this is the business side of the game when a team struggles.

”Those things happen because of us in this locker room and how we played dictated that,” Greene said. ”’We still have what, 50 games left. We can’t sit there and say let’s play the rest of the year out. There’s way too much time.”

Kyle Palmieri, who was the right wing on the line with Hall, said the trade was a shock even though he knew it was coming.

”He was guy who was looked to as a leader and that was how he played and carried himself,” Palmieri said. ”It’s tough to see any teammate go but a guy who has been here for a while, and obviously one who had such a big impact on and off the ice.”

Would Ilya Kovalchuk make sense for Bruins, other NHL contenders?

Ilya Kovalchuk free agent
Getty Images
By James O'BrienDec 17, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
1 Comment

It’s over. The Ilya Kovalchuk era has mercifully ended for the Los Angeles Kings, as Kovalchuk cleared waivers on Tuesday. The 36-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent.

So, would and should another NHL team see if they can make it work with Kovalchuk where the Kings failed? Let’s consider questions that are almost as tricky as Kovalchuk’s peak-era shot.

Kovalchuk unlikely to cost many bucks

Sports-Express’ Igor Eronko reports a few crucial points:

For the most part, then, a Kovalchuk signing would be low-risk. It sounds like he’d sign a cheap deal, and wouldn’t cost the team assets they’d lose in a trade. That said, there is some risk, as he’d stand as a 35+ contract.

Kovalchuk might be washed

The good news is that it sounds like Kovalchuk wouldn’t cost much. The bad news is that it might be a “get what you pay for” situation.

Consider this perspective from the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan, which is especially relevant since Eronko reports that the Boston Bruins are “interested” in Kovalchuk:

Kovalchuk doesn’t really shine by many metrics, including this middling heat map from Hockey Viz:

Kovalchuk left the NHL an elite player, but just about every sign points to him being “meh” at best since returning, with 43 points in 81 games as a member of the Kings.

A team signing Kovalchuk either needs to have low expectations (“Kovalchuk could at least be better than what we have now”) or a belief that they can get more out of the once-elite sniper.

Let’s quickly consider a few potential bidders of varying likelihood.

Boston Bruins

Again, Eronko reports that the Bruins are interested, while LeBrun noted (sub required) that the Bruins and San Jose Sharks were among the top bidders for Kovalchuk when he chose Los Angeles.

So, the Bruins have been eyeing Kovalchuk for a while. One could also argue that he’d be an upgrade over, say, Brett Ritchie on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. On the other hand, Kovalchuk’s defensive lapses might not make him enough of a net positive for a Bruins team with high aspirations, and it would probably be tough for Kovalchuk to get much more than secondary power play opportunities considering Boston’s firepower.

New York Islanders

The Isles could use a little more “pop” in their offense, and Lou Lamoriello’s history with Kovalchuk is undeniable. One can only imagine the fury Kovalchuk would cause for Barry Trotz, though.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus needs to scratch and claw for everything post-Artemi Panarin. Maybe Kovalchuk could be a power play specialist for Columbus like Sam Gagner once was?

Of course, Kovalchuk might not exactly view the Blue Jackets as contenders, and John Tortorella … well, just picture Torts and Kovalchuk for a minute. Entertaining for everyone except the Blue Jackets, right?

Dallas Stars

Dallas is somewhere between the Blue Jackets and Islanders when it comes to being competitive despite meager scoring. It makes sense, then, that the Stars would face a similar Kovalchuk conundrum: they need offense, but would Kovalchuk take so much off the table defensively that he wouldn’t be worth a potential bump in skill?

Carolina Hurricanes

Adding some finish could be a big boost for Carolina, and there’s the Don Waddell Thrashers connection. LeBrun reports that the Hurricanes are still waiting on Justin Williams’ decision, however.

***

Signing Kovalchuk makes at least some sense to quite a few teams, including some who weren’t mentioned in this post. Even so, Kovalchuk also has plenty of flaws in his game, likely shrinking the list when you factor in teams that are more than merely curious.

Would Kovalchuk make your team better? That’s debatable, but it sure would be fun to see a great player author one more strong run. We’ll find out soon enough if someone decides to roll the dice.

