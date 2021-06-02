Sidney Crosby of the Penguins, Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs, and Connor McDavid of the Oilers have been named as the 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award, finalists which is given “to the most outstanding player in the NHL.”

The award is voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won it last season.

The winner will be announced sometime during the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

This is Matthews’ first time as a finalist, while Crosby (3) and McDavid (2) are multiple time winners of the award.

The case for Sidney Crosby: The Penguins captain led his team in goals (24) and points (62) while leading them to the East Division title and 15th straight playoff appearance. Crosby was tied for seventh in even strength goals (18), tied for sixth in power play points (22), and tied for 11th in points per game (1.13). This is his fourth time as a finalist and a win would put him alongside Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to win the award at least four times.

The case for Auston Matthews: Matthews already has the 2020-21 Rocket Richard Trophy to his name after leading the NHL during the regular season with 41 goals. He was also No. 1 in even strength goals (31), game-winning goals (12), second in EV points (53), tied for sixth in points per game (1.27), and tied for fourth in power play goals (10). He would become the first Maple Leafs player to ever win the award and only the second American (Patrick Kane, 2015-16).

The case for Connor McDavid: The Oilers captain ran away with his third Art Ross Trophy by recording 105 points, 21 more than teammate and 2019-20 TLA winner Leon Draisaitl. He ended up first in assists (72), points per game (1.88), EV points (68), power play points (37), and second in goals (33) and EV goals (24) behind Matthews. During his remarkable season, McDavid also recorded 33 multi-point games. If he wins he will join Guy Lafleur, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Alex Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby as players who have received the TLA at least three times.

NHL Award finalists announcement schedule:

Vezina Trophy: Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday, June 3: Calder Memorial Trophy

Friday, June 4: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Saturday, June 5: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Sunday, June 6: Frank J. Selke Trophy

Monday, June 7: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Tuesday, June 8: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Wednesday, June 9: James Norris Memorial Trophy

Thursday, June 10: Hart Memorial Trophy

Friday, June 11: Jack Adams Award

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.