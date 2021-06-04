Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Why a five-year contract is best for both the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov. [Zone Coverage]

• Rod Brind’Amour with high praise for his captain, Jordan Staal: “When you have a guy that plays in all situations and you rely on so much, the value of this guy is off the charts.” [Canes Country]

• David Pastrnak made an Islanders fan’s day with a special gift. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Despite being down 0-2 to Colorado, the Golden Knights are in a better spot now than their previous series deficits. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Should the Avalanche reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals, they will play in front of a full crowd at Ball Arena. [Mile High Hockey]

• Mark Scheifele has been suspended four games for his hit on Jake Evans in Game 1. [PHT]

• Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nathan MacKinnon sit atop our first Conn Smythe Watch of the postseason. [PHT]

• The U.S. men will face off against Canada on Saturday morning in the semifinals of the IIHF World Championship. The Canadians got there after this goal by Andrew Mangiapane, thanks to a great setup by Troy Stecher.

• After the Sabres and Owen Power at No. 1, could the Kraken go for defenseman Brandt Clarke? [Sportsnet]

• Wild GM Bill Guerin still sees a place for Zach Parise in the team’s lineup. [NHL.com]

• A UFA this summer, Pekka Rinne said he will take time to ponder his hockey future. [Predators]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy