Stars win Game 7 OT thriller vs. Avalanche; Joel Kiviranta unlikely hat trick hero

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
In a goal-filled series full of twists and turns, it only makes sense that Game 7 of Stars – Avalanche was also full of goals (and twists, and turns). Once the smoke cleared, the Stars eliminated the Avs after winning Game 7 by a score of 5-4 in overtime.

Joel Kiviranta ended up being the unlikely Game 7 hero, scoring a hat trick for the Stars as they stunned the Avalanche.

With that, the Stars await the winner of Game 7 between the Golden Knights and Canucks on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream).

Joel Kiviranta unlikely hat trick hero of Game 7 of Stars – Avalanche

Maybe it’s only fitting that no lead was really safe in Game 7. After all, this Second Round series has featured plenty of pace, goals, and plot twists.

The Stars capitalized on an early power play to make it 1-0 just 2:39 in, but that lead lasted barely more than one minute.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored the first of his two big Game 7 goals to tie things up 1-1 soon after that Alexander Radulov goal, while Andre Burakovsky put the Avs up 2-1 six minutes later.

About three minutes into the second period, little-known Stars forward Joel Kiviranta scored the first of his hat trick of Game 7 goals to tie things up at 2-2, only for Nazem Kadri to score the 3-2 power-play tally for Colorado.

The drama only continued in the third.

After taking what could have been a costly penalty while down 3-2, Radulov scored a 3-3 power-play goal. Somehow, the Avalanche and Stars saved even more head-shaking moments for Game 7, too.

With just 3:40 remaining in the third period, Namestnikov scored his second goal of Game 7 to make it 4-3 for the Avs. That felt like it could be the late game-winner …

… for 10 seconds. That’s how long it took for Kiviranta to overcome an odd angle to score his second goal of Game 7. While there were some more close calls in regulation, the two teams pushed this one to overtime. Of course, eh?

To say the least, Game 7 wasn’t kind to either Anton Khudobin or Michael Hutchinson.

Shockingly, Kiviranta’s greatest heroics came after those two regulation goals. He beat Hutchinson for the overtime, Game 7, series-winner to cap a hat trick. So far in his NHL career, Kiviranta scored one goal and zero assists in 11 regular-season games.

Serious ups and downs for Radulov

Even relative to other players in a high-pressure situation, Alexander Radulov experienced quite the range of emotions.

To start, he felt shame. Radulov doinked Anton Khudobin in the head with an ill-advised shot during warm-ups, something that prompted three apologies from Radulov. Maybe relief came next, as Radulov put the Stars up 1-0 with an early power-play goal.

The swings continued in the third period. First, Radulov took a penalty to put the Stars on the PK while they were down 3-2. After the Stars killed that, Radulov redeemed himself once more by tying Game 7 3-3.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Stars win series 4-3)

Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks-Golden Knights Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Game 7 coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights Game 7 stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vancouver was led by a pair of rookies in last night’s 4-0 Game 6 win over Vegas. Thatcher Demko made 48 saves and Quinn Hughes tallied a goal and an assist to help the Canucks force a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight in Edmonton.

Demko became the eighth goaltender in NHL history to earn his first two career postseason wins in games when facing elimination. Demko’s 48 saves are tied for the fourth most in a playoff shutout since 1955-56 and he recorded the first playoff shutout in Canucks history.

Calder Trophy finalist Quinn Hughes continues to shine for Vancouver. The 20-year-old picked up his 15th and 16th points of the 2020 postseason to pass Colorado’s Cale Makar for the most in a playoff year by a rookie defenseman. Hughes’ 14 assists this postseason are tied for the most by a rookie in a single playoff all-time.

Although Vegas is currently one win away from reaching the Conference Final for the second time in three seasons, the Golden Knights have struggled to close out series over their last two playoffs. They have lost six of their last seven potential closeout games, with their only win in that span coming in Game 5 of the First Round against Chicago.

In all three instances of failing to close out an opponent this postseason, Vegas has run into a spectacular goaltending performance (Corey Crawford stopped 48 of 49 shots in Game 4 of the First Round; Demko stopped 42 of 43 shots in Game 5 and all 48 shots in Game 6).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 4, 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) (recap)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. TBD – TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. TBD – Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog ‘unfit to play’ for Game 7 vs. Stars

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss Game 7 Friday (4 p.m. ET, USA Network; livestream) against the Stars after suffering a cut on his leg in Game 6.

Late in the second period of Colorado’s 4-1 win on Wednesday, Landeskog was cut on his right leg by Cale Makar‘s skate. He was able to get to the bench on his own, but when he returned in the third period it was only for a single 16-second shift. Afterward head coach Jared Bednar was unsure of his status, but when the teams came out for pre-Game 7 warmups he was nowhere in sight and deemed “unfit to play.”

“He’s a big part of our team, he’s our captain, he’s a big voice in the dressing room and he leads by example,” said forward Nazem Kadri.

This is just another injury the Avalanche are forced to overcome. Along with Landeskog, they’ll also be without Philipp Grubauer, Pavel Francouz, Joonas Donskoi, Erik Johnson, Conor Timmins, and Matt Calvert.

For the Stars, Andrew Cogliano is also “unfit to play” in Game 7, along with Ben Bishop, Taylor Fedun, and Stephen Johns.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche-Stars Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
USA Network’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche scored four-plus goals for the fourth straight game as they staved off elimination for the second time this series in Game 6. Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring late in the first but Dallas only had the lead for 1:53 as Nikita Zadorov tied things with under a minute to go in the period. The play that provided some breathing room in the third period for the Avs was when Nathan MacKinnon flipped the puck over a diving Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen was able to swipe it into the net to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. MacKinnon added an empty-netter in the closing minutes.

MacKinnon has 25 points to lead all players this postseason – totaling at least one point in all 14 of Colorado’s games for the second-longest streak to open a postseason in NHL history.

In Game 5, the Avalanche became the second team in the last 9 years to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Now the 30-year-old journeyman goalie looks to be more than just a footnote on another disappointing Colorado playoff run as he can help the Avs complete what would be their first-ever 3-1 series comeback.

Stars head coach Rick Bowness confirmed that Anton Khudobin will start Game 7.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 4, 4 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule