Avalanche Stars Game 4
Getty

Brutal start, penalties doom Avalanche in Game 4 loss to Stars

By Adam GretzAug 30, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT
The Dallas Stars were ready to go at the start of Game 4 on Sunday night and the Colorado Avalanche … well … they simply were not. And that turned out to be enough to swing the game, and potentially the entire series.

Thanks to a dominant first period and an opportunistic power play, the Stars were able to pick up a 5-4 to jump out to a stunning 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche.

Dallas will have a chance to close out the series on Monday night (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Livestream).

A win would give the Stars their first Western Conference Finals appearance since the 2007-08 season.

Sunday’s game was all about the first period where the Stars were able to jump all over the Avalanche, scoring three goals in the first ten minutes and holding the Avalanche without a single shot on goal for the first 19 minutes. It does not matter how talented your team is, it is tough to climb back out of that sort of hole. And the Avalanche were never able to do it.

Penalties played a significant role in that slow start, as Nazem Kadri was sent to the box on two different occasions in the first 10 minutes. The Stars turned both of those power plays into goals. It was not until the end of the first period that the Avalanche started to get things back on track and they were even able to cut the deficit to a single goal going into the third period.

But midway through the period the Avalanche surrendered another power play goal after a Tyson Jost goal, which was then followed by a horrendous Cale Makar turnover that gave Denis Gurianov one of the easiest goals of his career. Those two goals came less than a minute apart and ended up being the difference in the game.

That Gurianov goal resulted in Colorado replacing starting goalie Pavel Francouz with backup Michael Hutchinson. Francouz has struggled in this series since taking over for the injured Philipp Grubauer as injuries have mounted for the Avalanche.

The most stunning part of the Stars’ success in this series isn’t the fact they have won three of the first four games and are on the verge of moving on. This is a good team that was in double overtime of Game 7 of the Second Round a year ago against St. Louis. They have the goaltending, they have two No. 1 defensemen in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg on their defense, and they have some high-end forwards on their top line that can hurt you when they are clicking.

What is stunning is the way the Stars are winning these games.

All season the Stars were one of the worst offensive teams in the and entered the playoffs as one of the lowest scoring teams in the Return To Play. It was not a stretch to worry about whether or not it would be their Achilles Heel that could keep them from going on some kind of a run, especially after they struggled to score goals in the Round-Robin phase (just five goals in the three games).

If they were going to win, it was going to have to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out style of play. At least that was the thought.

But once they got into the First Round against Calgary something just started to click for them. With Sunday’s win in the books the Stars have now scored 40 goals(!) in their first 10 playoff games. Nobody saw that coming.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom takes part in warmups before Game 4

Oskar Lindblom Flyers
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 30, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT
Oskar Lindblom will not be in the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night for Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBC, livestream) of their Second Round series against the New York Islanders, but he was on the ice before the game taking part in warmups. That alone is a huge development as it is another step in his return to the team and game action.

He has been sidelined for the past eight months after being diagnosed with Ewings sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, back in December. It was just about two months ago that he rang the bell following his final round of chemotherapy. He rejoined the team at practice in the Toronto bubble two weeks ago, and now had a chance to skate before a playoff game.

It is still not clear when he will be able to actually play again, but the fact he is to a point where he can skate with the team and take part in warmups this quickly is remarkable.

The Flyers enter Sunday’s game trailing the series, 2-1, after losing to the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

While Lindblom will not be playing each team is making a pretty significant lineup change as they will be going with their backup goalies in the second half of the back-to-back situation.

Brian Elliott will get the start for the Flyers while Thomas Greiss goes for the Islanders.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 30, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders reclaimed the series lead with a 3-1 win last night, scoring three unanswered goals in the final two periods. Leo Komarov scored the eventual game winner with 5.1 seconds left in the second period after fourth liner Matt Martin tied the game earlier in the period. The Isles got insurance early in the third with an Anders Lee goal while Semyon Varlamov stood tall in net, making 12 of his 26 saves in the final period.

After getting pulled in Game 2, Varlamov was back in net for the Isles and stopped 26 of 27 shots. He lost the second half of the only prior back-to-back the Islanders have had this postseason, stopping 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Florida in the Qualifying Round.

The Flyers lost for the first time when scoring first this postseason (8-1). Tyler Pitlick opened the scoring for Philly 14:18 into the game. They’ve have lost three of their last five games since starting the postseason with six wins in seven games.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 30, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 6 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Colorado surrendered a two-goal lead, just like they did in its Game 2 loss, but this time the Avs rallied late in the third by scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals 1:52 apart with just over six minutes to play in regulation. The Avalanche led 3-1 entering the third period before allowing three straight goals to lose the lead. Different from Game 2, when Colorado led 2-0 and then Dallas poured in five unanswered goals, the Avs responded on Wednesday night. 1:15 after the Stars took the lead, Mikko Rantanen tied things back up, followed by Nazem Kadri netting the game-winner.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in Game 3, including the primary on Rantanen’s game-tying goal. He’s now up to 20 points (7G-13A) to lead all players this postseason – already well past his totals last postseason in one fewer game.

Colorado putting up goals this series may be expected given they were the best offensive team in the West during the regular season (3.37 goals/game) and found their scoring touch in closing out the Coyotes with back-to-back seven-goal games in the First Round, but the Stars ability to find the back of the net may still be surprising. Dallas has scored four-plus goals in each game this series and is averaging 3.89 goals/game since the First Round compared to 2.58/game during the regular season, which ranked 26th in the NHL.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 30, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.