NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Key stats: Stars – Avalanche Second Round Series playoff preview
93 – 50
Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon finished among the NHL’s scoring leaders with 93 points this season. (MacKinnon also leads all playoff point-getters with 13.)
(In case you’re wondering, Miro Heiskanen easily leads the Stars in playoff scoring with 12 points.)
30.6 and 3
The Avalanche’s power play erupted against the Coyotes, scoring six goals combined between Games 4 and 5. With that, the Avalanche lead the playoffs in power-play percentage (30.6) and goals (11, despite playing eight games).
On the other end, you have the Stars, who scored six power-play goals, but already allowed three shorthanded goals. Dallas has to hope that the Avalanche don’t have someone who can cause the havoc that Tobias Rieder did (Rieder scored all three of those shorthanded goals).
Interestingly, the Stars boasted a more efficient power play during the regular season (21.1 percent to just 19.1 percent for Colorado). The Avalanche imposed their will with sheer volume, scoring more power-play goals (46 to 42) by generating a league-best 241 power-play opportunities, to just 199 for the Stars.
So, what will it be? Will the special teams battle end up pretty even because officials put their whistles away, or will special teams remain an Avs advantage?
Despite being just 21, Miro Heiskanen serves as a workhorse for the Stars. He’s averaging 26:06 TOI per game, a big hike from his already-robust regular season average of 23:46. Fascinatingly, the Stars gave Heiskanen a big boost from the 2018-19 regular season to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (23:07 TOI to 25:31), too. Dallas hasn’t really been stuck in a bunch of Korpisalo-ian playoff marathons, either, so it’s clear that Heiskanen is being leveraged.
So far, the Avalanche haven’t applied similar burdens. Sure, Cale Makar is similarly beyond-his-years, but his team-leading time on ice average is a modest 21:46. (MacKinnon ranks ahead of every other Avs player, defensemen included, with a 20:10 average).
Those Avs numbers are likely skewed by blowouts. Even so, ice time could be something to watch. Will Colorado remain more balanced (or specialized) ice-time wise against a seemingly keyed-in Stars team?
Last season, Seguin produced a career-high of … four goals in one postseason (11 points in 13 games, though). Abysmal puck luck might have pushed Seguin out the door in Boston, actually. In 22 games in 2012-13, Seguin only managed one goal (and seven assists) on 70 SOG, good for a squalid 1.4 percent. Yikes.
Something has to give, right? Maybe? Much like with Nash, the sample size is large enough that this is a real head-scratcher. Yet, the Stars advanced with an ice-cold Seguin. If Seguin can heat up, they might just be able to hang in there if their defense can contain the Avalanche’s attack.
That’s a big if, though, and an if made bigger by Seguin’s absolute strange lack of playoff bounces.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars schedule
Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream) Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN *Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD *Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
Of the eight teams to get eliminated in the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs the St. Louis Blues might have been the most surprising. Maybe not shocking, but definitely surprising.
They were the defending Stanley Cup champions, had a great regular season even without Vladimir Tarasenko for most of it, and their opening round opponent was a highly skilled, yet still flawed Vancouver Canucks team that seemed to still be a year or two away from having its breakthrough.
The Blues were favorites, and they should have been.
Once the puck dropped, however, the Canucks stormed out and won the first two games, then refused to back down when the Blues pushed back with wins in Games 3 and 4. Vancouver then closed out the series in devastating fashion, scoring nine of the last 11 goals, including a multi-goal comeback in Game 5 and a complete dismantling in Game 6. The two goals the Blues did score over that series-ending stretch came when the result — for the game and series — had already been all but decided.
Not the way the Blues drew this postseason up. But when you win a championship you should probably get a one-year grace period from your fan base, so let’s try to be reasonable here, Blues Fans. The odds of your team winning two years in a row were always going to be stacked against you, and injuries definitely took their toll toward the end of the Vancouver series, helping to rob them of some of the depth that made them so dangerous a year ago.
Having said that, there are still some significant questions that have to be answered here.
The first is the future of long-time No. 1 defenseman and team captain Alex Pietrangelo.
He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is going to be a HIGHLY sought after player if he hits the open market. He is still really good, he already has his name on the Cup (mission accomplished in St. Louis) and this is probably his last chance at getting a dump truck full of money on a contract. Could you blame him if he wanted to take full advantage of that? Of course you couldn’t (and you shouldn’t).
The good news here for the Blues is they only have one other significant free agent to worry about this offseason (defenseman Vince Dunn, who is restricted), because almost everyone on the team remains under contract through at least next season.
The bad news is that means they may not have the salary cap space to pay Pietrangelo what he can command, especially as Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, and Marco Scandella have new contracts (with raises) kick in this upcoming season. As of this moment, the Blues have $79,452,499 committed to 21 players for next season (via CapFriendly) and a flat cap to work with. For Pietrangelo to stay, somebody else on the roster may have to go.
There are some options. Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak stand out immediately given that both will be over the age of 35 next season and will account for more than $10 million in salary cap space. Neither player was a drain this season, but age is a concern that is a huge chunk of cap space that might be better used elsewhere.
That brings us to the elephant in the room here: Goaltending.
Together they account for nearly $9 million in salary cap space next season, which is a significant amount for the position. Binnington was solid during the regular season, but a catastrophe during the playoffs. Craig Berube’s Game 6 decision to go back to Binnington turned out to be a doomed one in hindsight. Allen, while playing in a limited role, bounced back from consecutive sub-par seasons. The problem here is that both goalies still seem like unknowns. They are not glaring weaknesses where you know you have to replace them, but they should also not be considered locks to be productive. It is a question without an easy answer. At some point a decision on one, both, or neither is going to have to be made.
Unless they make the decision to make seismic changes to the roster the main core of this team is locked in place, and it is still a good one even with this result. But the potential loss of Pietrangelo creates a massive hole on the blue line that has to be addressed, while the goaltending situation that was on the verge of sinking their 2018-19 season before Binnington’s late season run looks to be a pretty significant question mark once again.
The Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is here and it’s time for some predictions. We’re now down to the final eight teams as the quest for the Cup is almost halfway home. Let us know your NHL playoff predictions in the comments.
We’ll have a new champion this season after the Canucks dispatched the Blues in the First Round. Which of these eight teams will lift the Stanley Cup next month?
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: Flyers in 7. If Carter Hart is going to continue his magical journey, the Islanders are going to make him work for it. New York scored the seventh-fewest even strength goals in the regular season but have found their scoring touch in the playoffs. Hart’s been good. Semyon Varlamov‘s been even better. What gives? New York’s offense dries up at the wrong time here.
Adam Gretz, NHL writer: Flyers in 6. The Flyers were not perfect in the First Round, and maybe a better team beats them (and they will certainly play one now), but I still like the position they are in here. Carter Hart is the goalie they needed, and I am confident that their top goal scorers are going to break through. They have to. When they do, that is going to be a lot for the Islanders to match up with and I am not sure they can. I know the Islanders just shut down the Capitals, but I like the way the Flyers have been playing a lot more than the Capitals were going into that matchup.
James O’Brien, NHL writer: Flyers in 7. Woof, this one is tough, especially since the Islanders looked downright demonstrative in dismantling an almost disinterested Capitals team. But the Flyers’ versatility gives them the ever-so-slight edge, including a power play that (while struggling) seems more likely to inch Philly just-so-slightly over the finish line in this one.
Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor: Islanders in 7. I agree with James that this will be the toughest series of the second round. I love the Flyers defensemen but I think the Islanders amazing work ethic will prevail overall. Look for Semyon Varlamov to have another great series and Mathew Barzal to give New York enough offensive punch to win the low-scoring series.
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content:Flyers in 6. We haven’t seen this matchup in the postseason since 1987, and I can’t wait. There’s intrigue abound with these two teams. The Islanders are an improved squad over last year’s version – particularly on offense – but these Flyers have earned the top seed and entered the Second Round with virtually no goal scoring from its top players. That’s bound to change. Provided Carter Hart keeps it up, I think Philly can outpace the Isles.
Sean Leahy, NHL writer:Lightning in 6. The Bruins are alive with Jaroslav Halak after sleeping through the Round-robin. Tampa, however, fought off a feisty Columbus team with timely scoring and superb play from Andrei Vasilevskiy. The possible return of Steven Stamkos as another weapon would pose another threat to Bruins.
Adam Gretz, NHL writer: Lightning in 7. Still think this is going to ultimately end up being the year Tampa does it, so I am sticking with them. This roster is just so loaded with talent — even if Steven Stamkos remains sidelined — and they still have every possible ingredient a winning team needs. With all due respect to Jaroslav Halak, the Lightning have the better goalie and I really like the way their Blake Coleman–Barclay Goodrow line played against Columbus. That line just gives them another dimension and level they did not have a year ago.
James O’Brien, NHL writer: Lightning in 6. As mentioned before, I’m sticking as much to my preseason picks as possible, so the Lightning as champions and Brayden Point as Conn Smythe still live, while the Blues as the finalist? Erp. This hinges on the Lightning playing loose and confident after slaying that Tortorella dragon, even if the Bruins present a whole other beast. Get ready for the East’s best-on-best matchup, and maybe the NHL’s best matchup to boot.
Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor:Lightning in 5. The Bruins looked good the last three games to beat Carolina but the Lightning are a different story. Boston lost a big piece when Tuukka Rask opted out last week, and while Jaroslav Halak played well in Round 1, he is no Rask. The Lightning have a ton of firepower and still have to get Steven Stamkos back in the lineup. Brayden Point was a star last series while the Bolts boast the best goalie in the NHL in Andrei Vasilevskiy and quite possibly the best blueliner in Victor Hedman.
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content:Lightning in 7.The Lightning were my Cup pick to start with, and I’m not changing now even though they’re going up against the defending East champion Bruins. Tampa exorcized its demons in defeating the Blue Jackets, and found different ways to win those four games. The absence of Tuukka Rask will make a bigger difference than that of Steven Stamkos. Ever so slight edge to the Lightning.
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: Golden Knights in 6. Vegas is dominating even strength like no other team so far this postseason. Some time off before the Second Round will help, even as they go up against a Canucks team that will be playing pressure-free hockey. Robin Lehner vs. Jacob Markstrom will be a fun watch.
Adam Gretz, NHL writer: Golden Knights in 6. Think this has the potential to be a really fun series. Vegas is the better, deeper team on paper, but Vancouver has some of the most exciting young talent in the league and is playing with a ton of confidence right now. Did not expect the Canucks to be at this point right now. The Golden Knights, though, are a force and if they can get quality goaltending from Robin Lehner and/or Marc-Andre Fleury they are going to be a tough out for any opponent.
James O’Brien, NHL writer: Golden Knights in 6. Wow, the Canucks looked great, but the Golden Knights are a buzzsaw. Once again, I feel like versatility matters. Vegas boasts a ferocious forecheck that can cause most teams problems. Beyond that, they have not just a skilled top line, but the pieces of what was once a very good top line to back them up. I’d be absolutely stunned if this isn’t the most purely entertaining series of the Second Round.
Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor:Golden Knights in 6. This could be an upset if it ever gets to a Game 7. The Canucks were my upset pick at the start of the post-season as I thought they could be one of the top-four seeds in the West. That they did when they knocked off the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Round 1, but the Golden Knights seem to be just a little bit stronger than the Canucks. The Golden Knights could be suspect in net as Marc-Andre Fleury has been replaced by Robin Lehner, but the core of the Canucks is young and may not be able to pierce the Vegas defense. Vancouver may be a year away so I ‘m going with Vegas.
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content:Golden Knights in 6. The Canucks will bring major mojo into this series having knocked off the defending champs, scoring 22 goals in the process. The biggest difference I see between the Blues and this Vegas squad is between the pipes: I just can’t see the rockstar Robin Lehner-Marc-Andre Fleury tandem being as porous as Jordan Binnington (for three starts) and Jake Allen (for one start) were for St. Louis. Despite Vancouver’s momentum, I give Vegas the edge on paper.
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: Avalanche in 5. Nathan MacKinnon will continue being out of this world, and the Stars will have to contend with one of the deepest teams up front in the NHL. Rantanen, Landeskog, Kadri, Donskoi, Burakovsky, Compher. Dallas may not have enough answers for what Colorado will send their way.
Adam Gretz, NHL writer: Avalanche in 6. The Stars offense came through in a way I did not anticipate in the First Round against the Calgary Flames, and they are probably going to find an even higher level against the Colorado Avalanche. They have the superstars at the top of the lineup and with Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, and all of their other additions from the past year now in the mix they have the secondary scoring to complement them. The forwards are as dominant as any other team in the NHL, the defense has an emerging superstar in Cale Makar and some solid pieces around him, and the goaltending is better than it gets credit for. This team is loaded. Not sure anyone in the West will beat them this season. The Stars will need a herculean effort from Miro Heiskanen and their goalies to stop this Avalanche team.
James O’Brien, NHL writer: Avalanche in 6. The Avalanche have done a great job of making their team more than just “Nathan MacKinnon’s line doing amazing things,” and Nathan MacKinnon’s line is still doing amazing things. This will be a fascinating test for the rising Avs, though, because the Stars have the makeup of a team that could give them major headaches. Then again, the Stars will need to adjust to an Avalanche team that can bend and break a defense in the way that the fumbling Flames rarely could. I’ll go with the team that’s impressed me more often, even though Dallas showed me something in the First Round.
Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor:Avalanche in 4. My Stanley Cup pick, the Avs looked strong against Arizona, led by Nathan MacKinnon as well as Nazem Kadri who gives Colorado scoring and feistiness, two important ingredients in playoff hockey. The Stars have looked just okay, as they beat Calgary, but will have too tough a time with Colorado, unless Ben Bishop returns in net and stands on his head.
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content:Avalanche in 6. The Avs steamrolled the Coyotes. They look like the complete package. But the Stars, even without Ben Bishop, are still a threat. Heck, they’ve gotten to this point without a single goal from Tyler Seguin. In the end though, I think the team with Nathan MacKinnon prevails in this series. He’s just that good.
EDMONTON, Alberta — The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were managing their pursuit of a repeat well, carrying the best record in the Western Conference with largely the same roster.
Then, with less than a month remaining in the regular season, the global pandemic put the NHL on pause. When the Blues reconvened in Edmonton, they found nothing but trouble in the bubble.
St. Louis was eliminated in six games in the first round by the younger, faster and apparently hungrier Vancouver Canucks.
”You can’t win in this league unless you have every guy ready to go and give you his best, in the playoffs. You have to have that,” coach Craig Berube said. ”Our team was successful last year because we had everybody on board every night.”
The Blues went 0-2-1 in the seeding games, playing with a touch of disinterest. They rallied from two games down against the Canucks to tie this series, but then they squandered a 3-1 lead in the second period of Game 5, lost 4-3 and never recovered.
Jordan Binnington took the net for Game 6 on Friday night at Rogers Place and fell behind 4-0 before the midpoint of the second period, pulled for Jake Allen.
”At times we looked like a junior team out there, the way we just turned the puck over, not playing the right way,” a dejected center Ryan O'Reilly said after Game 6. ”Yeah, it came back to bite us.”
”We missed some guys that give us a real identity when they’re in the lineup,” said Berube, who took over early in the 2018-19 season when Mike Yeo was fired and wound up leading a turnaround from last place to the franchise’s first title in a matter of seven months. ”Nothing was easy here for us.”
Tarasenko, who missed most of the regular season after shoulder surgery, aggravated the previous injury and was sent home before Game 3 against the Canucks. He had no points and just 10 shots in four games in Edmonton, after totaling 11 goals and six assists during the postseason last year.
Binnington was the rookie star of the Stanley Cup run, going 16-10 with a 2.46 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in the playoffs – giving up a total of three goals in three elimination games. He led the NHL in goals against average and save percentage during the regular season, but his follow-up performance wasn’t quite as sharp. Allen outperformed him in a smaller sample size and was in the net for the wins in Games 3 and 4 before losing Game 5, but Berube went with a ”gut feeling” and sent Binnington back between the pipes for Game 6.
”He’s done a lot for us, and we won a championship with him, so that was my decision,” Berube said.
The defeat on Friday night could have been the final time in a Blues uniform for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who will be an unrestricted free agent after averaging 47 points per season over the last seven years.
Brouwer and defenseman Jay Boumeester are the other notable unrestricted free agents. Boumeester collapsed on the bench during a game on Feb. 11 and had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.
”It’s not a fun situation to be in, especially when you’ve been somewhere your whole career,” Pietrangelo said. ”I guess really my only thought is to get home, see my kids, and see where the future takes us.”
Flyers celebrate first postseason series win since 2012
Jill Biden tweeted a photo of a cardboard cutout of her husband and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wearing a Philadelphia Flyers jersey. There are plenty of high hopes for the fall out of one snapshot — and the early returns look good for the Flyers.
The Flyers took their hopeful first step toward the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1975 with a 4-2 Eastern Conference playoff series win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Up next, the New York Islanders, a team that went 3-0 against Philadelphia in the regular season.
Problematic, perhaps. But the Flyers advanced to the second round for the first time since 2012 in large part on the back of 22-year-old goalie Carter Hart. Hart has steadied a position long a thorn in the Flyers’ championship hopes and outplayed his goalie idol Carey Price — their postgame chat was a moment Hart said he would never forget — and showed why the top-seeded Flyers were the betting favorite to bring the Cup back to Philly.
Hart’s numbers have sparkled — two shutouts and a 1.95 GAA vs. Montreal and a 6-2-0 mark and a .943 save percentage overall in the eight games in Toronto since the NHL restart.
The Flyers needed him at near-perfect levels given the state of the offense. The Flyers scored 11 goals against Montreal, setting a team mark for fewest goals scored in a six-game series win. The Canadiens outscored the Flyers 13-11 in the series, marking the first time in franchise history that the Flyers have won a playoff series in which they were outscored. Montreal’s number is puffed up by a 5-0 win in Game 2 that turned into the lone postseason blight on Hart’s resume.
”I think just trust in my own game and trust in my teammates,” Hart said.
The Flyers and Islanders have met only four times in the playoffs, and not since the 1987 Division Finals. The Flyers are 3-1 all-time in those four series. Consider, Hart wasn’t born until 1998.
”A lot of those guys, it was their first kick at the can as far as playoff hockey,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ”You’ve got to learn. You’ve got to grow. Carter Hart’s got to learn. He’s got to grow. He was up against his idol growing up and he handled it like we expected. Like we expect our team to handle the playoffs.”
They should need more offensive punch to get past the Islanders. The Flyers have made it this far in the postseason without any major production from their top scorers. Travis Konecny (24), Kevin Hayes (23), Sean Couturier (22), Claude Giroux (21), and James van Riemsdyk (19) all failed to score a goal headed into Game 6. The Flyers even scratched van Riemsdyk for multiple games during the playoffs.
Hayes finally broke through for a goal in Friday’s 3-2 Game 6 victory.
”We just need to get back to playing the right way we were before this series,” Hayes said. ”I don’t think we’re playing bad.”
It was a night to celebrate for a team that hasn’t had much go right for most of the last decade. The Flyers last played in a Stanley Cup Final in 2010 (JVR and Giroux remain from that team) and Vigneault turned them into winners, much as he did in leading the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks to the Final.
”I hope that people enjoyed the series,” Vigneault said. ”There were certainly some entertaining parts to it. We’ll get ready for the next one.”