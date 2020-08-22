The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Game 1 of Stars vs. Avalanche, with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• Yes, that’s right: the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is jumping right into the Second Round right after the Flyers and Canucks advanced on Friday. If those teams didn’t close, the two rounds would have overlapped.
Stars vs. Avalanche: Game 1 preview, streaming and TV info
As mentioned before, this is a quick turnaround, but fatigue shouldn’t be that big of a factor. While the Stars blazed back against the Flames on Thursday, the Avalanche merely bounced the overmatched Coyotes on Wednesday. Sure, Colorado could be fresher with all of those extra hours of rest, and after playing one fewer First Round game, but this isn’t on par with a team sweeping someone and then awaiting an opponent who just slogged through a seven-game marathon.
That said, the Avalanche are so fast and furious, maybe every breath will count?
If recent patterns hold, this could be an explosive Game 1 (8 p.m. ET, NBC; livestream) between the Avalanche and Stars. While the Stars blew out the Flames after being down 3-0 in Game 6, the Avalanche dropped consecutive 7-1 beatings on the Coyotes. (Yes, Arizona seemed overmatched and almost uninterested, but that’s pretty astounding against a defensive-minded team.)
With that in mind, you’d think the Stars will focus heavily — maybe entirely — on slowing the speedy and skilled Avalanche down in Game 1, and in this Second Round series overall. That’s easier said than done, though, so we’ll see if the Stars can pull that off.
(Or maybe the Stars really did find another offensive gear in that series against the Flames?)
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars schedule
Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*if necessary
Sunday’s NHL Playoff Schedule
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks
Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN