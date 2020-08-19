MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Avalanche embarrass and eliminate Coyotes in Game 5

By James O'BrienAug 19, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
After crushing the Coyotes in Game 4, the Avalanche put up a rerun in Game 5, eliminating Arizona 7-1. Despite the Coyotes grabbing a win in this series, the Avs advance after putting together one of the most one-sided First Round efforts you will see.

(Yes, that’s two straight 7-1 wins for the Avalanche. Yikes.)

Avalanche dominate Game 5, Coyotes eliminated after another blowout

Less than five minutes in, Nazem Kadri scored another big goal, once again on the power play. It wouldn’t be Kadri’s last goal of Game 5, either, as he scored twice in the first period. Samuel Girard connect on the power play as well in the first, as the Avs dominated a listless Coyotes team through 20.

Speaking of reruns, the second period felt a lot like the first. The Avalanche poured on three more goals to make it 6-0. During that frame, Nathan MacKinnon really took over.

Game 5 looked over after the first, but the second erased even a hint of a doubt.

Mercifully, the Coyotes replaced Darcy Kuemper during the empty third. Kuemper played incredibly well early in this First Round series, including stealing a Game 3 win for the Coyotes (and keeping Arizona in most of Game 1). Unfortunately, the Coyotes didn’t develop much of a plan beyond “depend almost entirely on Darcy Kuemper and some bounces,” and the Avalanche rolled them over. About the only positive thing from Game 5 was that the Coyotes scored a garbage goal to avoid being shut out.

After this series, the Avalanche only look more like a superpower in the West. You probably don’t need a caveat like “rising” or “future” any longer; it sure looks like the Avs have arrived. Of course, the Second Round should present the sort of competition that can confirm or deny such feelings.

Call it Elimination Wednesday?

Lightning need OT to bounce Blue Jackets

Bruins use special teams to knock out Hurricanes

Golden Knights eliminated Blackhawks (also on Wednesday, technically, in some time zones)

A fuzzy future for the Coyotes after being blown out again by Avs

Yes, the Coyotes technically “made” the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Still, after a dramatic and messy split with now-former GM John Chayka, the Coyotes face terrifying uncertainty.

Whether Steve Sullivan remains in place, or someone else slides into the GM role, righting the Coyotes’ ship won’t be easy. Chayka might be gone, but his fingerprints will be hard to remove, considering a salary structure loaded with lengthy, sometimes-ugly-looking extensions. Is there much on this roster or farm system that indicates the Coyotes will be able to hang with the Avs of the world in the future? Will the Coyotes need to clean house amid financial uncertainty for the league as a whole?

(It’s almost impossible to imagine Taylor Hall choosing to re-sign with the Coyotes, in the unlikely event they’d find a way to afford him at all.)

Here’s hoping that Darcy Kuemper and/or Antti Raanta can maintain at least most of the stellar goaltending the Coyotes received over most of the past two seasons. That’s probably the brightest side to look at for a team that’s still going through some dark times.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Carter Hart posted his second straight shutout while Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers scored for the Flyers in a 2-0 win yesterday to take a 3-1 series lead over Montreal. Tonight, the Flyers could seal their first playoff series win since 2012.

When trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series, Montreal has a series record of 2-17. They last came back to win a series when trailing 3-1 in the 2010 Conference Quarterfinals against Washington. They were eventually eliminated in the Conference Finals vs. Philadelphia that year.

This is Alain Vigneault’s first season as the Flyers head coach. It is his fourth NHL head coaching job, and in each of his first three jobs (Montreal, Vancouver, New York Rangers), he has won a playoff series in his first season. He led both the Canucks and Rangers to a Stanley Cup Final and reached the 2014 Cup Final in his first season in charge of the Rangers.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

Special teams key as Bruins eliminate Hurricanes; Pastrnak plays in Game 5

By James O'BrienAug 19, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
So far, it is indeed looking like “Elimination Wednesday.” The Bruins rank as the latest team to advance to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs after knocking out the Hurricanes in Game 5. The Bruins won Game 5 by a score of 2-1 to win the series 4-1, leaving the Hurricanes with a sad end to a solid season.

Special teams makes difference as Bruins eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5; Pastrnak makes impact

If this is a sign that the Bruins’ power play will be a factor as it’s been so often during recent seasons, then the B’s are going to look a lot like the team that easily won the 2020 Presidents’ Trophy.

Actually, you could say similar things about David Pastrnak. You’d think he hadn’t missed any time considering how Pastrnak played for the Bruins against the Hurricanes in Game 5.

While Petr Mrazek thwarted some great Pastrnak attempts, including on a breakaway, Pastrnak still looked dangerous. That including registering two primary assists on key power-play goals for the Bruins.

No doubt, special teams represented a big difference-maker. The Bruins connected on their first two power plays of Game 5, including Patrice Bergeron‘s sneaky goal with mere seconds remaining in the second period. In that case, Bergeron and the Bruins made Jordan Martinook and the Hurricanes pay for a bad boarding hit that could have justified much more than a two-minute minor.

The Bruins made those power-play opportunities count, while the Hurricanes couldn’t connect on theirs (0-for-3) in Game 5.

Painful end to Hurricanes’ season

Much like the knocked-out Blue Jackets, the Hurricanes put forth credible efforts despite being bounced by the Bruins in five games. That said, there must be some crushing thoughts of “what could have been.”

What if James Reimer didn’t get burned on that pivotal Jake DeBrusk goal in Game 4? Could the Hurricanes have accomplished more with David Pastrnak on the shelf? Rod Brind’Amour might still be a little irritated by some officiating bad breaks earlier in the First Round.

But the Hurricanes nonetheless see a bit of a step back after that breakthrough, jerky 2019-20 season. From here, they’ll face plenty of questions about how to get to that next level, including whether Justin Williams will retire.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1

Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage on NBCSN will be joined-in-progress following the conclusion of Hurricanes-Bruins. Watch the entire Coyotes-Avalanche game via stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3-for-7 on the power play for the game.

After keeping the Coyotes in the first three games, Darcy Kuemper cracked in Game 4. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Antti Raanta, who stopped 5 of 8 shots he faced. Still, Kuemper has a 2.99 GAA and .924 SV% this postseason.

After tallying two assists in Game 4, Nathan MacKinnon has scored at least a point in all seven games this postseason and is tied with Kadri for the team lead with nine points (2G-7A). MacKinnon is the fifth Avs/Nordiques player to open a postseason with a point streak of seven-plus games, and first to do so since Peter Forsberg in 2004. Forsberg and Milan Hejduk were the last players in the franchise to open a postseason with a point streak of eight-plus games, in 2001.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 5:30 p.m. ET (joined-in-progress after Hurricanes-Bruins)
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – joined-in-progress on NBCSN (entire game via livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

