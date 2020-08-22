MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Bubble Wrap: Hart shines again; Canucks’ depth comes through

By Adam GretzAug 22, 2020, 1:25 AM EDT
  • The Philadelphia Flyers are moving on to face the New York Islanders in the Second Round.
  • The Vancouver Canucks eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champions.
  • Carter Hart continued his outstanding postseason.

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (Flyers win series 4-2)

The Flyers continued rolling in the Return To Play with a 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday night, advancing to the Second Round. They will play the New York Islanders. It is the first time the Flyers have advanced to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2011-12 season. The Flyers were not perfect in this series, but they are 7-2 since the 2019-20 resumed and have yet to get goal scoring from their top players. If they can get them rolling again it is going to make them an incredibly tough team to beat.

Vancouver Canucks 6, St. Louis Blues 2 (Canucks win series 4-2)

The decision to start goalie Jordan Binnington did not work out very well for Craig Berube and the Blues. He was pulled midway through the second period after surrendering four goals in a 6-2 loss that officially put an end to the Blues’ Stanley Cup title defense. This was an impressive performance by the Canucks as they received more depth scoring for the second game in a row and also had their stars shine again. They are on to the Second Round for the first time since the 2010-11 season and will play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Three Stars

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers. He was probably the biggest difference maker for the Flyers on Friday night, stopping 31 out of 33 shots. Hart has been the Flyers’ best player this postseason and seems to be on his way to finally solving the franchise’s decades long issue in net. As long as he keeps playing like this the Flyers will have a chance every night, no matter what kind of offense they get from their top forwards.

2. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks. On a night where the Canucks scored six goals to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions I still feel like Markstrom deserves some credit. He has been one of the most underrated parts of this team all season and was outstanding on Friday night, stopping 34 out of 36 shots in the win.

3. Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks. Maybe the biggest factor in the Canucks’ First Round win has been the fact their depth players have stepped forward in such a big way over the past two games. So let’s consider this star a shout out to all of them (Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen, and Motte). Motte has been at the center of that with four goals in the past two games. The Canucks would have won Friday’s game without Motte’s two goals, but before Game 5 of this series he had only scored four goals in 42 regular season and playoff games this season. He matched that total in the two biggest games of the season.

Highlights of the Night

The Flyers needed just 28 seconds to open the scoring in their Game 6 win on Friday night.

The passing by the Canucks here on this Troy Stecher goal is a thing of beauty.

Jay Beagle gets things going for the Canucks early in their Game 6 win.

Factoids

  • The development of Nick Suzuki was a huge bright spot for the Montreal Canadiens this season. He scored goals in consecutive playoff games, becoming their first rookie to do that since Brendan Gallagher. [NHL PR]
  • Friday’s results set up a Boston Bruins-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup in the Second Round, the third time those two teams have faced in the playoffs. They split the previous two series. [NHL PR]
  • Quinn Hughes continued his great rookie season and postseason debut. [NHL PR]

Saturday Schedule

Game 1: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks chase Binnington, eliminate Blues with Game 6 win

By Adam GretzAug 22, 2020, 12:23 AM EDT
The St. Louis Blues’ decision to go back to Jordan Binnington did not work on Friday night.

At all.

Binnington was pulled midway through the second period after surrendering four goals in a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks that officially put an end to their Stanley Cup title defense.

With Friday’s win the Canucks are now on their way to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season. They will play the top-seed Vegas Golden Knights.

The big talking point to come out of this game will almost certainly be Craig Berube’s decision to start Binnington (who has struggled all postseason, and finishes the Return To Play with an 0-5 record and an .851 save percentage) after going with Jake Allen in each of the past three games.

The Blues won the first two of those games before dropping Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5.

On one hand, the decision does make some sense. Binnington has been the Blues’ starter and just a little more than a year ago he was skating around with the Stanley Cup in his hands. That gets you a pretty lengthy leash in the NHL and it is understandable that the Blues would believe in him and want to go back to him with their season on the line.

But that is the key point: their season was on the line, and it was very clear in the playoffs that Allen has been the better goalie.

The Canucks opened the scoring just 3:45 into the game with a Jay Beagle goal, and then erupted for three goals in the second period.

For as much as Binnington struggled (he was not good) it would be unfair to put this game entirely on him. The team in front of him (which was without five regulars due to injury) did not defend well, while the Canucks were putting on a passing clinic throughout the night.

The most impressive of their goals was Troy Stecher‘s goal midway through the second period to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead, finishing off an incredible tic-tac-toe passing play.

That goal was followed up by Boeser scoring on a booming slap shot that went right through Binnington. That was the goal that sent him to the bench in favor of Allen.

It remains to be seen how far this Canucks team can go as currently built, and a rested and terrifying Vegas team that has looked incredible in the playoffs is awaiting in the next round, but this season has already been a huge success. Their young core has been incredible and they have managed to get some surprising depth contributions in the playoffs.

They not only returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years, but they also knocked out the defending Stanley Cup champions and are in a position they have not been in for close to a decade. It is a big step, and an impressive step.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Canucks win series 4-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Canucks 6, Blues 2

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 22, 2020, 12:15 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL playoff games Wednesday
Getty Images

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers eliminate Canadiens, continue incredible run

By Adam GretzAug 21, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT
It was not always easy, but the Philadelphia Flyers survived their First Round matchup with the Montreal Canadiens and are moving on to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flyers eliminated the Canadiens on Friday night with 3-2 victory in Game 6, securing a matchup in the next round with the New York Islanders.

It continues what has been an incredible run by the Flyers since the start of January.

They were the hottest team in the league during the stretch run of the regular season, and are now 7-2 during the Return To Play and looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

They were not necessarily at their best on Friday night and needed a lot of things to go their way to close out the series. Carter Hart, their young star goalie, was outstanding in net once again, especially in the second period when the Flyers were on their heels a bit defending. They also had a little puck luck on their side to get some fluky goals behind Carey Price. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Every championship caliber team has to win a few games like this during the playoffs.

The important thing is, quite simply, that you find a way to get those wins.

They don’t ask you how you got the wins at this time of year, they just ask if you got them.

Right now the Flyers are getting a lot of wins, and have put themselves in a great position to continue what has been an unexpectedly great 2019-20 season.

What gives them such a great chance?

Let’s start with the fact they finally seem to have the goalie they have been lacking for decades. Hart has been sensational this entire postseason and has looked like the goalie the Flyers had been hoping he would be throughout his development. If he has not exceeded expectations, he has at the very least met them. Having a young, No. 1 goalie on an entry-level contract is a game-changer for any team.

Then there is the fact the Flyers are 7-2 in the postseason and through to the Second Round despite getting almost zero goal production from their top goal scorers. So far this postseason the group of Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, and James van Riemsdyk (the Flyers’ top-five goal scorers during the regular season) has combined for ONE (Hayes on Friday) goal in the postseason. And the Flyers are still winning games.

It would be easy to write this off as a negative, maybe even a concern, but I am going to take it in a different direction. It is actually encouraging for the Flyers. Very encouraging. The reality that we never seem to want to acknowledge in the NHL is that star players get held without goals far more often than they score them. Your top players are not going to score goals every night, especially in the playoffs, which means you better have a third and fourth line that can score until the top players get going again. The Flyers are getting that. The depth players are picking up the slack and buying more time for the players at the top to break out. And the more games they play, the more likely it is that they will.

Then we get to the matchups.

It is not always just about how your team is playing. Sometimes it is about who your team has to play. Or doesn’t have to play. Thanks to an unusual sequence of events (the season being paused, an expanded 24-team playoff, the Flyers going unbeaten in the Round Robin to steal a No. 1 seed they would have otherwise had no chance of getting, Montreal upsetting the Penguins in the play-in round) the Flyers first two playoff opponents are going to be the 24th and 11th ranked teams in the NHL respectively.

The Islanders are not going to be a picnic by any means. They are a good team, a well coached team, and a frustrating team to play against. But the Flyers are in a position where they will not have to play Boston or Tampa Bay until the Conference Finals, and avoided consistent Eastern Conference powers Pittsburgh and Washington entirely.

Nothing is guaranteed, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that is a favorable position to be in. They have an opportunity to do something special here, and so far they have taken advantage of it.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI wins 4-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (recap)

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canucks struck first in Game 5, with Tyler Motte’s slick move to get past the Blues defense and score a shorthanded goal. St. Louis responded with three straight goals, from Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford, to take a 3-1 lead. Vancouver refused to go away though and scored three unanswered goals of their own, as J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen each scored to tie the game at three before Motte’s second of the night became the eventual game winner.

The Blues are hoping to avoid becoming the second straight defending champion to get eliminated in the First Round after the Caps fell to the Hurricanes in the First Round last postseason.

The Canucks are a win away from advancing to the Second Round for the first time since making the Cup Final in 2011.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, August 21, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule