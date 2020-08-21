MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Flyers eliminate Canadiens, continue incredible run

By Adam GretzAug 21, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT
2 Comments

It was not always easy, but the Philadelphia Flyers survived their First Round matchup with the Montreal Canadiens and are moving on to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flyers eliminated the Canadiens on Friday night with 3-2 victory in Game 6, securing a matchup in the next round with the New York Islanders.

It continues what has been an incredible run by the Flyers since the start of January.

They were the hottest team in the league during the stretch run of the regular season, and are now 7-2 during the Return To Play and looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

They were not necessarily at their best on Friday night and needed a lot of things to go their way to close out the series. Carter Hart, their young star goalie, was outstanding in net once again, especially in the second period when the Flyers were on their heels a bit defending. They also had a little puck luck on their side to get some fluky goals behind Carey Price. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Every championship caliber team has to win a few games like this during the playoffs.

The important thing is, quite simply, that you find a way to get those wins.

They don’t ask you how you got the wins at this time of year, they just ask if you got them.

Right now the Flyers are getting a lot of wins, and have put themselves in a great position to continue what has been an unexpectedly great 2019-20 season.

What gives them such a great chance?

Let’s start with the fact they finally seem to have the goalie they have been lacking for decades. Hart has been sensational this entire postseason and has looked like the goalie the Flyers had been hoping he would be throughout his development. If he has not exceeded expectations, he has at the very least met them. Having a young, No. 1 goalie on an entry-level contract is a game-changer for any team.

Then there is the fact the Flyers are 7-2 in the postseason and through to the Second Round despite getting almost zero goal production from their top goal scorers. So far this postseason the group of Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, and James van Riemsdyk (the Flyers’ top-five goal scorers during the regular season) has combined for ONE (Hayes on Friday) goal in the postseason. And the Flyers are still winning games.

It would be easy to write this off as a negative, maybe even a concern, but I am going to take it in a different direction. It is actually encouraging for the Flyers. Very encouraging. The reality that we never seem to want to acknowledge in the NHL is that star players get held without goals far more often than they score them. Your top players are not going to score goals every night, especially in the playoffs, which means you better have a third and fourth line that can score until the top players get going again. The Flyers are getting that. The depth players are picking up the slack and buying more time for the players at the top to break out. And the more games they play, the more likely it is that they will.

Then we get to the matchups.

It is not always just about how your team is playing. Sometimes it is about who your team has to play. Or doesn’t have to play. Thanks to an unusual sequence of events (the season being paused, an expanded 24-team playoff, the Flyers going unbeaten in the Round Robin to steal a No. 1 seed they would have otherwise had no chance of getting, Montreal upsetting the Penguins in the play-in round) the Flyers first two playoff opponents are going to be the 24th and 11th ranked teams in the NHL respectively.

The Islanders are not going to be a picnic by any means. They are a good team, a well coached team, and a frustrating team to play against. But the Flyers are in a position where they will not have to play Boston or Tampa Bay until the Conference Finals, and avoided consistent Eastern Conference powers Pittsburgh and Washington entirely.

Nothing is guaranteed, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that is a favorable position to be in. They have an opportunity to do something special here, and so far they have taken advantage of it.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI wins 4-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (recap)

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl first round schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule. You can find Second Round matchup scenarios here.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI wins 4-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (recap)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI win 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Islanders 4, Capitals 0 (recap)

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL wins 4-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Stars 7 Flames 3 (recap)

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canucks struck first in Game 5, with Tyler Motte’s slick move to get past the Blues defense and score a shorthanded goal. St. Louis responded with three straight goals, from Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford, to take a 3-1 lead. Vancouver refused to go away though and scored three unanswered goals of their own, as J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen each scored to tie the game at three before Motte’s second of the night became the eventual game winner.

The Blues are hoping to avoid becoming the second straight defending champion to get eliminated in the First Round after the Caps fell to the Hurricanes in the First Round last postseason.

The Canucks are a win away from advancing to the Second Round for the first time since making the Cup Final in 2011.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, August 21, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

nhl playoff scenarios
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There is one series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Canucks win Game 6. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Friday’s NHL playoff scenarios
Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (Flyers win series 4-2): Philadelphia will play the Islanders in the Second Round.

Game 6: Blues vs. Canucks (VAN leads 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamThe winner of this series will play the Golden Knights in the Second Round. The Avalanche-Stars matchup is already set.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Flyers will play the Islanders in the Second Round.

Game 1 of Lightning-Bruins will be Sun., Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Rest of schedule to be announced.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Golden Knights will play either the Blues or Canucks in the Second Round.

Game 1 of Avalanche-Stars will be Sat., Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Rest of schedule to be announced.

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canadiens-Flyers stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 21, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canadiens wasted no time in attacking Game 5, as Joel Armia put the Habs ahead 1-0 with a shorthanded goal less than three minutes into the game. The game swung in the Flyers favor in the second, when Jesperi Kotkaniemi was handed a five-min major and a game misconduct for a hit on Travis Sanheim. Philadelphia scored twice on the ensuing power play – both from Jakub Voracek – to take a 2-1 lead. Montreal quickly responded with two goals in a 1:18 span to carry a 3-2 lead into the third period. The Flyers pulled momentum back with Joel Farabee’s game-tying power play goal, but just 22 seconds later Nick Suzuki put one past Carter Hart to retake the lead for the Canadiens as they went on to win 5-3.

Tempers flared throughout Game 5 – from Kotkaniemi’s hit on Sanheim, to a cross-check from Matt Niskanen to Brendan Gallagher’s mouth and then a late hit from Sean Couturier on Artturi Lehkonen as the empty-net goal went in for Montreal. Plenty of blood was shed in a heated affair.

Gallagher will miss the rest of the series with a broken jaw. Niskanen has been suspended for Game 6.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Friday, August 20, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule