MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Stars Avalanche Game 2 Dallas leads Avs 2-0
Getty Images

Stars stun Avalanche in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 12:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Avalanche roared out of the gate in Game 2, but the Stars weathered the storm just enough to turn the contest on its head during a wild second period. Ultimately, the Stars took advantage of enough opportunities — and impressive work from Anton Khudobin — to win Game 2.

Let’s ponder Dallas storming back from a 2-0 deficit to win Game 2 by a score of 5-2.

Khudobin shut down Avalanche at even strength; Stars rally to win Game 2

During the early portions of Game 2, the Avalanche flexed their muscles against the Stars.

Colorado drew three first-period penalties to one for the Stars, and it was easy to see why, being that the Avalanche ended up with a 20-6 shots on goal advantage against Dallas. Despite that dominance in many areas, the Avalanche managed just a 1-0 lead during the first period.

Through almost half of the second, that dominance carried over. When Mikko Rantanen made it 2-0 on another Avs power play, it looked like the Avalanche might tie the series.

Then the Stars received a pivotal 5-on-3 opportunity.

In the span of 43 seconds, the Stars transformed a 2-0 deficit to a 2-2 tie, and they weren’t done from there.

Jamie Benn made a nice play and the puck bounced off of Alexander Radulov to make it 3-2, then Esa Lindell scored a funky goal. Pavel Francouz was close enough to making a stop that it required a lengthy review, but Lindell’s 4-2 goal ultimately stood.

An empty-net goal inflated the scoreboard ugliness, but the situation looks awfully worrisome for the Avs.

Missed opportunities, and not enough beyond MacKinnon, Rantanen for Avs

The Stars turned Game 2 against the Avalanche on its head with four goals in about half of the second period. As stunning as that was, the Stars can point out taking advantages that Colorado sometimes did not. After all, the Avalanche received a decent 5-on-3 opportunity of their own during the second, but couldn’t score a third power-play goal.

Overall, the Stars exploited some key advantages, while Anton Khudobin loomed large. They’ve received some nice contributions from depth players, something Colorado must envy. Khudobin ended Game 2 with 39 saves, and didn’t allow an even-strength goal.

When it comes to the Avalanche’s top stars, the outlook is a glass half-empty/half-full situation. After a three-point effort in a Game 1 loss, Nathan MacKinnon was a constant threat in Game 2, scoring a goal and an assist. Mikko Rantanen made an impact, too, with a goal and an assist of his own. Should the Avalanche see the bright side in MacKinnon remaining lethal, or feel concerned that they’re squandering great games from great players?

Either way, the Avalanche are in a very tough spot. As powerful as the Avalanche looked at times — including in Game 2 — the Stars now hold a threatening 2-0 lead in this Second Round series.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Islanders ground Flyers with Game 1 shutout

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Islanders are built to win grinding, low-scoring contests, and that’s how they beat the Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Islanders smother Flyers in Game 1; Top players mostly negated

If you told Barry Trotz before virtually any Islanders playoff game that the top players would essentially end up in a draw, he’d probably take that. Such a setup worked out well for the Islanders in Game 1 against a Flyers top-end that is pretty potent — at least on paper.

None of Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, or Jakub Voracek got much going. Really, Kevin Hayes was the most prominent Flyers player as far as scoring chances went, but Hayes couldn’t put his team on the board.

For much of Game 1, top Islanders such as Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee were quiet in their own right, but Lee put Game 1 out of reach for the Flyers when Lee scored a 3-0 third period goal.

While the Islanders dominated the first period of Game 1, the Flyers got their best work going during the second. But, even then, the Islanders rarely yielded much in the way of space or chances for the Flyers. Perhaps special teams will eventually be a saving grace for the Flyers, but the Islanders didn’t commit a single penalty late in the third. (By then, the Isles already build a 4-0 lead.)

It all made this brilliant Carter Hart save a mere footnote:

Instead, Semyon Varlamov continued a sharp 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 29-save shutout. (Varlamov became the first Islanders goalie to pitch consecutive shutouts [as an individual goalie, not as two goalies on the same Islanders team], according to Sportsnet.)

Again, this was a very Trotz-friendly game (aside from the occasional Hayes scoring chance), right down to defensive defenseman Andy Greene scoring his first playoff goal in about a decade

(It also must have made Trotz and Lou Lamoriello smile to see Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a key 2-0 goal.)

Simply put, the Flyers need to do more to pressure Semyon Varlamov, and not playing into the hands of Trotz’s Islanders.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In Game 1, the Stars offense picked up right where they left off in their First Round series against the Flames. Dallas lit the lamp three times in the 1st period against Colorado, including Tyler Seguin’s first goal of the postseason. Gabriel Landeskog scored early in the second to cut Dallas’ lead to 3-2, but Alexander Radulov’s second goal of the night gave the Stars a 4-2 advantage. Nathan MacKinnon recorded his second goal of to pull the Avs back within one, but Roope Hintz’s third period tally put the game out of reach as Dallas held on for the win.

The Stars have won four straight games since they trailed 2-1 in their First Round series against Calgary, a streak during which they’ve scored 19 goals (4.75 goals/game).

Early in the second period, Avalanche starting goalie Philipp Grubauer went down in pain after a Stars shot attempt went wide of his net. Grubauer needed to be helped off the ice, and coach Jared Bednar has already ruled him out for Game 2. Pavel Francouz replaced Grubauer and allowed two goals on 20 shots.

Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson left the game midway through the first period of Game 1, returned and and played eight shifts in the second period before sitting out the third. Bednar said on Sunday that he does not expect Johnson to be available for Game 2.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 24, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Red Wings sign Robby Fabbri to $5.9 million, 2-year deal

fabbri red wings
Getty Images
Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.