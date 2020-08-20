MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Capitals, Flames hope to stave off elimination

By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Thursday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• We said good-bye to the Blue Jackets, Coyotes, and Hurricanes on Wednesday.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI lead 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamThings looked bleak for the Capitals early on in Game 4, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored within the opening 10 minutes of the game to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. But with their season on the line, the Capitals came alive to score three unanswered goals on their way to a win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and captain Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:54 span early in the second to tie the game, and then Ovechkin potted the game-winner less than four minutes into the third period. Braden Holtby stopped the final 19 shots he faced after allowing two goals on the first seven Islanders shots in the game.

Facing what could have been his last game as a Capital, Braden Holtby showed resiliency in Game 4. Holtby saw a flurry of shots early and allowed two goals on the first seven shots the Isles took. With the Caps on the ropes, the 30-year-old netminder buckled down and saved the final 19 shots he faced, helping preserve Washington’s season.

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamStars captain Jamie Benn opened the Game 5 scoring midway through the first with a shorthanded goal. Mikael Backlund got the Flames even at one with a goal in the final minute of the first period. Following a scoreless second period, John Klingberg netted the game-winner early in the third period.

Calgary’s top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm were excellent in the Qualifying Round against Winnipeg. But thus far in the First Round, they’ve been suffocated by the Stars. So much so that during Game 5, Flames coach Geoff Ward shuffled his lines a bit, moving Tobias Rieder up and dropping Lindholm down to the second line. Specifically, the Flames need their top scorers to start producing in even strength situations. Gaudreau, Monahan and Lindholm have zero even-strength points between the three of them in this series.

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 6: Canucks vs. Blues (VAN leads 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher reportedly getting CT scan on jaw

By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Brendan Gallagher will have a CT scan on his jaw Thursday, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, after taking a Matt Niskanen cross-check to face in Montreal’s Game 5 win over the Philadelphia.

Late in the third period, as the two were battling in the corner with the Canadiens holding a 4-3 lead, the Flyers defenseman cross-checked Gallagher up high. No penalty was called on the play.

The Canadiens, making sure the NHL and hockey world got a good look at the incident, Tweeted out video from right on the other side of the glass in that corner.

Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller said Thursday morning that the team is still waiting to hear back about Gallagher’s status. He also added the team sent footage of the cross-check to the league in hopes of encouraging discipline for Niskanen.

“The video will definitely explain what they’ll see,” Muller said. “We’re going to leave it with the league and we’ll have confidence that the video will show what it shows.”

Muller could not say whether Gallagher would be in the lineup for Game 6 (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

“You know how tough he is,” he said. “I would never count him out.”

Temperatures were high during Game 5

That incident was one of several in a feisty Game 5 that saw Montreal stave off elimination with a 5-3 win. One was Sean Couturier putting a blindside hit on Artturi Lehkonen after his empty-net goal at the end of the game. Another big talking point was Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s second period ejection for boarding Travis Sanheim.

The Canadiens forward was given a boarding major and game misconduct. He will reportedly not face any supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

“For us, we just thought [the Kotkaniemi hit], it was a hockey play, finishing his check,” Muller said. “To get the penalty and the game, we can live with that.”

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There are four series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Islanders, Stars, Flyers, and Canucks win their next games. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Thursday’s NHL playoff scenarios
Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI leads 3-1), 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: An Islanders win means they will play the Flyers (if Philadelphia eliminates Montreal) or the Bruins (if Montreal eliminates Philadelphia) in the Second Round.

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2), 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: A Stars win means they will play the Avalanche in the Second Round and the Golden Knights would play the winner of the Blues-Canucks series.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

If the No. 1 seed Flyers eliminate the Canadiens, they will play either the Islanders or Bruins
They will play the Islanders if New York eliminates the Capitals.
They will play the Bruins if the Capitals eliminate the Islanders.

The No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Lightning will play either the Capitals, Bruins, or Canadiens in the Second Round
They will play either the Capitals or Bruins if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

The No. 4 seed Boston Bruins will play either the Flyers, Lightning, Capitals, or Islanders in the Second Round
They will play the Flyers or the Lightning if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The No. 1 seed Vegas Golden Knights will play either the Blues, Canucks or Flames in the Second Round
They will play the Flames if Calgary eliminates the Stars.

The No. 2 seed Colorado Avalanche will play either the Stars, Blues, or Canucks in the Second Round
They will play the Stars if Dallas eliminates the Flames.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule. You can find Second Round matchup scenarios here.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

Golden Knights wonder what time off will look like after advancing

Associated PressAug 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Normally, finishing off a playoff series early means rest and a chance to unwind, maybe spend time with family.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, they have no idea what their time will look like inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton while they wait for the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to begin.

”None of us has ever been through this before, right?” Vegas forward Mark Stone said. ”We’ve had some nicks and bruises and obviously it would be good to get a little bit of practice time … get some practices in and clean up a little bit.”

The Golden Knights, the top seed in the Western Conference, became the first team in this year’s playoffs to advance when they eliminated the Chicago Blackhawks with a 4-3 win in Game 5 late Tuesday night.

The reward for Vegas is rest and plenty of time to scout whoever the next opponent will be in the conference semifinals beginning next week. The Golden Knights will face the lowest remaining seed.

Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said after Tuesday’s win that he would start putting together a schedule for handling the layoff and was hopeful the team could have some expanded activities that aren’t just on the ice.

”I’m a little superstitious about making plans for downtime when you haven’t finished a team off yet so we haven’t done any planning yet,” DeBoer said. ”From what I understand, there’s going to be some more options for the guys to be able to do a few more things, maybe outside the bubble potentially. But we haven’t gotten into any of that yet. We’ll find a way to keep ourselves busy.”

The Golden Knights dispatched the Blackhawks thanks largely to a stingy defense and the goaltending combo of Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury. Lehner was 3-1 in the series and is now 8-1 overall since being acquired by the Golden Knights in February. Fleury was excellent in his one game of the series, making 26 saves in a 2-1 win.

What the Golden Knights hope will continue into the next round is the offensive production from the stars that emerged in Game 5. Max Pacioretty, who missed the round-robin seeding games, scored his first of the postseason and added an assist. Playoff veteran Alec Martinez finally converted a power-play opportunity after Vegas had been shutout in the series.

And bullying forward Alex Tuch scored the game winner early in the third period, and later had another goal waived off after review.

”It was obviously the best that I’ve felt since I came back,” said Pacioretty, who led Vegas in goals and points in the regular season. ”Jumping into a playoff game after five months off isn’t the easiest situation. But our team is pretty dialed in right now so it makes it a lot easier to jump in and feel better about your game.”

After scoring 15 goals in the three seeding games against Dallas, Colorado and St. Louis, solving Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford and seeing the offensive pop in Game 5 was a boost for Vegas moving forward.

”Throughout the playoffs every series gets harder and harder so it’s good that we’re gonna have a couple days to kind of rest up,” Martinez said. ”But we want to keep playing good hockey and keep building on our game.”