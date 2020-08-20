The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Thursday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Wednesday’s action.
• We said good-bye to the Blue Jackets, Coyotes, and Hurricanes on Wednesday.
NHL GAMES TODAY
Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals (NYI lead 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Things looked bleak for the Capitals early on in Game 4, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored within the opening 10 minutes of the game to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. But with their season on the line, the Capitals came alive to score three unanswered goals on their way to a win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and captain Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:54 span early in the second to tie the game, and then Ovechkin potted the game-winner less than four minutes into the third period. Braden Holtby stopped the final 19 shots he faced after allowing two goals on the first seven Islanders shots in the game.
Facing what could have been his last game as a Capital, Braden Holtby showed resiliency in Game 4. Holtby saw a flurry of shots early and allowed two goals on the first seven shots the Isles took. With the Caps on the ropes, the 30-year-old netminder buckled down and saved the final 19 shots he faced, helping preserve Washington’s season.
Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Stars captain Jamie Benn opened the Game 5 scoring midway through the first with a shorthanded goal. Mikael Backlund got the Flames even at one with a goal in the final minute of the first period. Following a scoreless second period, John Klingberg netted the game-winner early in the third period.
Calgary’s top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm were excellent in the Qualifying Round against Winnipeg. But thus far in the First Round, they’ve been suffocated by the Stars. So much so that during Game 5, Flames coach Geoff Ward shuffled his lines a bit, moving Tobias Rieder up and dropping Lindholm down to the second line. Specifically, the Flames need their top scorers to start producing in even strength situations. Gaudreau, Monahan and Lindholm have zero even-strength points between the three of them in this series.
FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 6: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 6: Canucks vs. Blues (VAN leads 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
