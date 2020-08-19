MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Special teams key as Bruins eliminate Hurricanes; Pastrnak plays in Game 5

By James O'BrienAug 19, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
So far, it is indeed looking like “Elimination Wednesday.” The Bruins rank as the latest team to advance to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs after knocking out the Hurricanes in Game 5. The Bruins won Game 5 by a score of 2-1 to win the series 4-1, leaving the Hurricanes with a sad end to a solid season.

Special teams makes difference as Bruins eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5; Pastrnak makes impact

If this is a sign that the Bruins’ power play will be a factor as it’s been so often during recent seasons, then the B’s are going to look a lot like the team that easily won the 2020 Presidents’ Trophy.

Actually, you could say similar things about David Pastrnak. You’d think he hadn’t missed any time considering how Pastrnak played for the Bruins against the Hurricanes in Game 5.

While Petr Mrazek thwarted some great Pastrnak attempts, including on a breakaway, Pastrnak still looked dangerous. That including registering two primary assists on key power-play goals for the Bruins.

No doubt, special teams represented a big difference-maker. The Bruins connected on their first two power plays of Game 5, including Patrice Bergeron‘s sneaky goal with mere seconds remaining in the second period. In that case, Bergeron and the Bruins made Jordan Martinook and the Hurricanes pay for a bad boarding hit that could have justified much more than a two-minute minor.

The Bruins made those power-play opportunities count, while the Hurricanes couldn’t connect on theirs (0-for-3) in Game 5.

Much like the knocked-out Blue Jackets, the Hurricanes put forth credible efforts despite being bounced by the Bruins in five games. That said, there must be some crushing thoughts of “what could have been.”

What if James Reimer didn’t get burned on that pivotal Jake DeBrusk goal in Game 4? Could the Hurricanes have accomplished more with David Pastrnak on the shelf? Rod Brind’Amour might still be a little irritated by some officiating bad breaks earlier in the First Round.

But the Hurricanes nonetheless see a bit of a step back after that breakthrough, jerky 2019-20 season. From here, they’ll face plenty of questions about how to get to that next level, including whether Justin Williams will retire.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canadiens-Flyers stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Carter Hart posted his second straight shutout while Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers scored for the Flyers in a 2-0 win yesterday to take a 3-1 series lead over Montreal. Tonight, the Flyers could seal their first playoff series win since 2012.

When trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series, Montreal has a series record of 2-17. They last came back to win a series when trailing 3-1 in the 2010 Conference Quarterfinals against Washington. They were eventually eliminated in the Conference Finals vs. Philadelphia that year.

This is Alain Vigneault’s first season as the Flyers head coach. It is his fourth NHL head coaching job, and in each of his first three jobs (Montreal, Vancouver, New York Rangers), he has won a playoff series in his first season. He led both the Canucks and Rangers to a Stanley Cup Final and reached the 2014 Cup Final in his first season in charge of the Rangers.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Coyotes-Avalanche stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage on NBCSN will be joined-in-progress following the conclusion of Hurricanes-Bruins. Watch the entire Coyotes-Avalanche game via stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two days after losing Game 3, Colorado scored early and often in a 7-1 Game 4 win over Arizona. The Avs scored three goals in the first period alone, including two from Nazem Kadri, and went 3-for-7 on the power play for the game.

After keeping the Coyotes in the first three games, Darcy Kuemper cracked in Game 4. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Antti Raanta, who stopped 5 of 8 shots he faced. Still, Kuemper has a 2.99 GAA and .924 SV% this postseason.

After tallying two assists in Game 4, Nathan MacKinnon has scored at least a point in all seven games this postseason and is tied with Kadri for the team lead with nine points (2G-7A). MacKinnon is the fifth Avs/Nordiques player to open a postseason with a point streak of seven-plus games, and first to do so since Peter Forsberg in 2004. Forsberg and Milan Hejduk were the last players in the franchise to open a postseason with a point streak of eight-plus games, in 2001.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 5:30 p.m. ET (joined-in-progress after Hurricanes-Bruins)
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – joined-in-progress on NBCSN (entire game via livestream)
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Trailing 2-0 with less than 13 minutes to play, Boston rattled off four goals in a 6:51 span for a come-from-behind win to take a 3-1 series lead over Carolina. Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes before the Bruins’ third period flurry, which included two goals from Jake DeBrusk along with goals from Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand to make it 4-2 Bruins. Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the third as the game ended 4-3.

With Tuukka Rask opting out of the playoffs, Jaroslav Halak has started and won Boston’s last two games. He stopped 29 of 30 shots in Game 3 but allowed three goals on just 19 shots in Game 4.

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov missed Game 4 with a lower-body injury suffered late in Game 3. While Rod Brind’Amour originally said it was doubtful that Svechnikov would return in this series, he then said the injury was not as bad as originally thought.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Point’s OT goal helps Lightning eliminate Blue Jackets in Game 5

By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Brayden Point’s second overtime goal of the series helped the Lightning finish off the Blue Jackets with a 5-4 win in Game 5.

Point, who had four goals in the series, including the winner in the fifth overtime of Game 1, was left alone in front following a Columbus defensive zone turnover. Nikita Kucherov picked up the turned over puck and whipped a pass to find Point for the series winner.

It was a game that featured four different lead changes and comebacks from both teams. Tampa got out quickly to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman in the opening 6:39 of the first period. But Columbus wouldn’t go away that easy.

Nick Foligno, Kevin Stenlund, Alexander Wennberg, and Oliver Bjorkstrand would score as the Blue Jackets flipped the game in their favor with a 4-2 lead. The Lightning made quick work to knot the score again with Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli getting goals in a span of 6:21 late in the third period to force overtime.

It was Point, who had seven points in the series, who made the pass that banked off Cirelli’s skate for the tying goal.

“We kept an even-keel on the bench for the most part,” Point said afterward. “Second period I thought we started to get away from our game and then they took it to us. After that fourth goal went in, we kind of almost just settled down, got back to playing our system and our game.”

It’s been 491 days since the Blue Jackets completed their shocking sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy winning Lightning last season. It was no surprise that the rematch a year later was a tight series with four of the five games being decided by a single goal.

Tampa now gets some downtime to watch how the rest of the Eastern Conference First Round plays out as they await their next opponent.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.