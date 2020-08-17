For much of Game 4, the Bruins trailed the Hurricanes and seemed to get nothing going. Then a funky Jake DeBrusk goal almost seemed to plug in the Presidents’ Trophy-winning version of these Bruins. After a stunning third period, the Bruins turned Game 4 on its head from a 2-0 deficit to a 4-3 win, pushing the Hurricanes to the brink of elimination.
Bruins explode during third period to beat Hurricanes in Game 4
A staggering series of scores began with a stunning goal.
Out of seemingly nowhere, Jake DeBrusk burned Haydn Fleury and avoided a sprawling James Reimer to give the Bruins a chance in the third period, shrinking the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-1. Midway through the third, Connor Clifton scored a 2-2 goal.
If you were thinking the Bruins might push this to overtime … well, the Bruins wouldn’t settle for that.
Torey Krug made an absolutely brilliant bounce back to Brad Marchand, who beautifully finished a go-ahead 3-2 goal. Not long after, DeBrusk scored his second goal of Game 4 by forcing his way to the net.
The Bruins turned Game 4 on its head by scoring three goals in 4:14 of game time, and four over 7:09.
It’s fair to question how much of the Bruins’ comeback hinged on that staggering push, and how much might be pinned on the Hurricanes sitting back. Carolina failed to register a shot on goal for most of the third period. Maybe most fittingly for those questions, the Hurricanes scored on one of just two SOG during that final frame, making it 4-3 late in Game 4.
The Hurricanes didn’t have enough juice to push Game 4 into overtime from there, and now they must gather themselves as they stunningly face elimination.
No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*if necessary
MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.