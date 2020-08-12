Bergeron’s double OT goal gives Bruins Game 1 win over Hurricanes

Patrice Bergeron‘s goal 1:13 into double overtime gave the Bruins a 4-3, Game 1 victory over the Hurricanes in their First Round series.
The series opener was delayed 15 hours due to the five-overtime Lightning-Blue Jackets marathon Wednesday night. So, it was another day in the Toronto bubble and another multi-OT game that pushed back the rest of the day’s slate, which featured Capitals-Islanders and Flyers-Canadiens.
“It was strange,” said Bruins forward Brad Marchand said, “but it just kind of goes hand in hand with this whole thing.”
On the road to double overtime the Bruins and Hurricanes put on an entertaining show despite the 11 a.m. ET start. The teams traded chances and goals through 40 minutes with a 21-second span in the second period swinging momentum back and forth.
Charlie Coyle gave the Bruins their first lead of Game 1 in the second period, but it didn’t come without a little controversy. On the goal, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged the play saying it should have been called back due to a hand pass by Nick Ritchie.
After a review, the original call was upheld and the goal stood. The NHL Situation Room explained, “Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek controlled the puck prior to Charlie Coyle’s goal, which nullified the potential hand pass.”
The failed challenge put Carolina shorthanded, but it didn’t matter. Not long into the Bruins’ power play, Brock McGinn intercepted a David Pastrnak pass and then took Tuukka Rask on a trip to Dangleville.
“That call was … I mean to get the penalty … I still can’t figure it out,” Brind’Amour said in his postgame video call with reporters.
He added to that to Luke DeCock of the News and Observer, saying, “This is why the league’s a joke, in my opinion, on these things. That one is a crime scene.”
David Krejci grabbed the lead back for Boston 59 seconds into the third, but Haydn Fleury answered for Carolina nine minutes later. One overtime wasn’t enough, and Bergeron ensured there would be no marathon Wednesday afternoon.
Pastrnak sliced through the Hurricanes in the neutral zone and drew enough attention to allow Bergeron the space to fire home the winner by Mrazek.
“We talked about trying to end this before the fifth overtime,” Bergeron said minutes after ending it himself.
Game 2 is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN).
No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*if necessary
