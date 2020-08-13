MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Hamilton’s late goal helps Hurricanes get even with Bruins

By Adam GretzAug 13, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT
Before Dougie Hamilton was injured earlier this year he was having the type of season for the Carolina Hurricanes that could result in a Norris Trophy.

When healthy, he is a difference-maker on the ice and his return to the lineup for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a massive addition for a Hurricanes team that looks capable of going on another deep postseason run.

His goal midway through the third period on Thursday night was the game-winner in a 3-2 Hurricanes win as they evened their First Round series with the Boston Bruins at one game each.

Along with Hamilton’s third period tally, the Hurricanes also received a pair of quick goals from Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov just two minutes apart late in the second period.

Overall this probably wasn’t the Hurricanes’ best performance, but they were able to do enough to get the win out while also overcoming a few things along the way.

For one, Brad Marchand‘s game-tying goal with just three seconds to play in the second period could have been a backbreaker. The Hurricanes had just rallied to take the lead and were seconds away from going into the intermission with the lead.

In the third period, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour was unsuccessful on another coach’s challenge as a potential Hurricanes goal had been waived off due to goaltender interference. Brind’Amour challenged the play hoping to get the call overturned arguing that Bruins defense Torey Krug had pushed Teravainen into Tuukka Rask. The officials did not see it that way and upheld the call on the ice, sending the Hurricanes to the penalty kill. They successfully killed that penalty, setting the stage for Hamilton’s game-winning goal. Brind’Amour was extremely critical of a replay decision on Wednesday resulting in a $25,000 fine from the league.

Then, with just a few seconds remaining in regulation, Hamilton made what could have been a costly decision when he went for the empty net in the and was instead whistled for icing, giving the Bruins a late offensive zone face off. That face off ended up resulting in a prime scoring chance right before the buzzer that James Reimer had to turn aside.

Reimer, making his second start of the playoffs, stopped 33 out of 35 shots in the win.

The Bruins played this game without star winger David Pastrnak who was deemed unfit to play just 30 minutes before puck drop. He played 24 minutes in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the Bruins’ double overtime win.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

flames-stars stream
By Sean LeahyAug 13, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Calgary won Game 1 behind a pair of goals from Dillon Dube and a game-winner from Rasmus Andersson. Dube scored twice in the first period to put Calgary up 2-0 before Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn scored twice in a span of nine seconds to tie things up in the second. Andersson scored the game- winner with just under four minutes to play in the second period.

The Flames have won four of their five playoff games since entering the bubble. Dallas, who ended the regular season on a six-game losing streak, has now lost three of their four playoff games since entering the bubble.

During the regular season, the Stars averaged just 2.58 goals/game. That mark was 26th in the NHL and second-worst of any of the 24 teams to make the playoffs (only Columbus scored fewer of playoff teams). Including their exhibition game, Dallas has scored six goals total in their five games in the bubble.

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
By Sean LeahyAug 13, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In a game that was delayed 15 hours due to the length of Game 1 between Columbus and Tampa Bay, just two overtimes were needed to decide Game 1 in the Canes-Bruins series. Patrice Bergeron scored just over a minute into the second extra period to give Boston its first win this postseason and hand Carolina its first loss of these playoffs.

The game was not without controversy. Early in the second period Carolina challenged an apparent goal scored by Boston’s Charlie Coyle. The Hurricanes argued that an illegal hand pass should have stopped play before the goal was scored. However, the hand pass was negated once Canes goalie Petr Mrazek possessed the puck, so the call after review was a good goal for Boston.

Brind’Amour was fined by the league $25,000 for comments he made regarding the decision. He was also assessed a conditional fine of $25K “in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through Aug. 12, 2021,” according to a league statement.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Thursday, August 13 – 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Smith’s OT goal gives Golden Knights 2-0 series lead over Blackhawks

By Adam GretzAug 13, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights kept rolling on Thursday night with a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks, giving them 2-0 lead in their First Round Western Conference series.

With that win Vegas is now 5-0 this postseason after sweeping the Round Robin phase to take the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Going back to the end of the regular season, and including the playoffs, the Golden Knights have won 16 out of their past 18 games and are looking like one of the most complete teams in the league.

On Thursday, Reilly Smith was the big hero as it was his goal seven minutes into the overtime period to give them their latest win. He found himself completely alone in front of the Chicago net where he buried a pass from Paul Stastny. Smith finished the game with a goal, an assist, and five shots on goal in the win.

You can see Smith’s game-winning goal in the video posted above.

New starting goalie Robin Lehner also improved his record to 7-0 since being acquired by the Golden Knights — from Chicago — at the trade deadline earlier this season.

Early on it looked like Vegas might be able to run away with this one after jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, while also carrying the play. But Chicago managed to fight back thanks to a big game from Patrick Kane (three assists, including a highlight reel pass to tie the game late in the second period) and a pair of goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik.

Even with that comeback it still always felt like Vegas was in complete control of the game and dictating the pace of play, especially in the third period and overtime. The Golden Knights finished with a commanding edge in shot attempts and shots on goal, including a 23-7 shots on goal edge from the start of the third period.

Vegas was able to do that even though it did not have one of its top players in Max Pacioretty. He was replaced in the lineup by Tomas Nosek, who scored one of the Golden Knights’ first period goals.

Even though the Blackhawks spent most of the final 27 minutes of the game defending, they did come close to winning it in overtime when Dylan Strome fired a shot off the crossbar. They would not really get another chance after that. Now they are in a position where they have to take four out of the next five games against one of the hottest teams in the league to move on.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ Pastrnak will not play in Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

Bruins
By Adam GretzAug 13, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT
Less than an hour before puck drop, the Boston Bruins announced that star winger David Pastrnak will not be in the lineup (unfit to play) for Game 2 of their First Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pastrnak played more than 24 minutes in the Bruins’ double overtime Game 1 win on Wednesday, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Even if it is a short-term thing this could be a potentially massive loss for the Bruins as he is not only a key part of their dominant top line (alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand), but he is also one of the league’s top offensive players.

He finished the 2019-20 regular season tied with Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals (48). His 155 goals since the start of the 2016-17 season are third most in the league during that stretch, trailing only Oveckin (181) and Auston Matthews (158).

In other Game 2 news, the Hurricanes will be getting forward Justin Williams and defenseman Sami Vatanen back in the lineup after both players missed Game 1 of the series on Monday.

Carolina will also be starting James Reimer on the second half of the back-to-back.

Boston is sticking with regular starter Tuukka Rask.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.