NHL Scores
NHL Bubble Wrap: Unlikely heroes emerge; Avs, Lightning, Bruins advance

By Adam GretzAug 20, 2020, 2:22 AM EDT
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins win their rematch series, while the Montreal Canadiens push their series to a sixth game.
  • The Colorado Avalanche completely dominated the Arizona Coyotes again.
  • The Vancouver Canucks push the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to the brink of elimination.

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (Lightning win series 4-1)

There was no First Round upset in this matchup this season. The Lightning took care of business and made up for their opening round exit a year by eliminating the Blue Jackets on Wednesday afternoon with a 5-4 overtime. They did not play their best game and had to overcome a two-goal third period deficit, but they scored three unanswered goals (including a game-tying goal from Anthony Cirelli with less than two minutes to play) to move on to the Second Round. Brayden Point had another huge game with three points, including his second overtime winner of the series.

Boston Bruins 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (Bruins win series 4-1)

For the second year in a row the Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning eight of the nine playoff games over that stretch. A year ago it was in the Eastern Conference Final, this time in the First Round. The Bruins scored a pair of power play goals just five minutes apart late in the second period (David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron) and it was just enough offense to get the win. It is a tough result for the Hurricanes who were in complete control of Game 4 of the series going into the third period and looked to be in a position to even the series. But a third period collapse put them into a 3-1 series hole and they were unable to break through on Wednesday offensively.

Colorado Avalanche 7,  Arizona Coyotes 1 (Avalanche win series 4-1)

What can you really say about this? This series was a mismatch on paper and it was somehow an even bigger one on the ice. The Avalanche won Games 4 and 5 of the series by matching 7-1 margins with both games being even more one-sided than the final scores would indicate. Nathan MacKinnon was unstoppable in this game and Nazem Kadri continued to show why he was a huge addition for an Avalanche team that looks like an absolute force right now.

Montreal Canadiens 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3 (Flyers lead series 3-2)

This game had a little bit of everything. Fights, questionable hits, a disallowed goal on an offside review, a coach changing his mind on benching his goalie, the two teams exchanging goals just 12 seconds apart, and Joel Armia scoring two goals to help the Canadiens force a Game 6 against the Flyers.

Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (Canucks lead series 3-2)

After losing back-to-back games the Canucks found themselves with a 3-1 second period deficit against the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues. Their response: Three consecutive goals to take a 4-3 lead that they would hold on to for a pivotal Game 5 win, pushing the Blues to the brink of elimination on Friday night. Tyler Motte was the big hero in this game for the Canucks with a pair of goals.

Three Stars

1. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens. A lot of people came through for the Canadiens on Wednesday night, including Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, and Carey Price. But Armia was the big star in the win with a pair of goals, including a shorthanded tally to open the scoring early in the game and a big game-tying goal in the second period to serve as a perfect response to the Flyers’ two power play goals that could have swung the game in their favor.

2. Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks. Entering play on Wednesday Motte had scored just four goals (all in the regular season) in 42 games (regular season and playoffs combined) this season. He scored two goals on Wednesday, including an incredible shorthanded tally (see it below) to open the scoring. You can not expect offense like this from your depth players every night, but you also can not win the Stanley Cup (or get close to it) without games like this from them. 

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. Point was one of the many Lightning players that was a massive disappointing in the 2019 playoffs in their four-game loss to the Blue Jackets. Like many of the others he bounced back in a huge way in the First Round this season. With his three-point game on Wednesday, he finished with seven points (five goals, two assists) in the five-game series and scored a pair of overtime goals. He scored the winner in the fifth overtime of Game 1 to open the series, then clinched the series with his Game 5 winner on Wednesday.

Highlights of the Night

Point sends the Lightning to the Second Round with another overtime winner.

Motte’s first goal of the game was an absolutely sensational shorthanded tally in the first period.

One of the many insane sequences in the Canadiens-Flyers game was this stretch in the second period where the two teams exchanged goals just 12 seconds apart. Nick Suzuki’s goal, the game-winner for Montreal, was a beauty.

Factoids

  • Nathan MacKinnon extended his postseason point streak to eight consecutive games. [NHL PR]
  • Carey Price won his seventh career game when facing elimination, the most in Montreal Canadiens franchise history. [NHL PR]
  • If it is a big game you can bet that David Krejci is going to make an impact for the Bruins. [NHL PR]

Thursday Schedule

Game 5: Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Islanders lead series 3-1)
Game 6: Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Stars lead series 3-2)

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks push Blues to brink with Game 5 comeback

Canucks
By Adam GretzAug 20, 2020, 1:37 AM EDT
The big question for the Vancouver Canucks has always been a matter of depth.

They have stars (and potential superstars) at the top of their lineup and a young core that has the potential to be one of the best in the league if they continue on their current development paths.

So far this postseason that young core of Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, and J.T. Miller has excelled and helped put them in a position where they have now pushed the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to the brink of elimination.

The Canucks’ 4-3 win on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their First Round series gives them a 3-2 series lead and puts them in a position where they can advance to the Second Round on Friday night, something they have not done since the 2010-11 season.

But it takes more than a couple of superstars to win, go on a deep in the playoffs, and compete for a championship.

Depth matters a ton this time of year. Sometimes you need to win a game where an unlikely hero steps forward and delivers an unexpectedly great performance to steal a game.

That is exactly what happened on Wednesday night when Tyler Motte scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner. Entering play on Wednesday Motte had scored zero goals in his first eight playoff games this season, and had managed just four in 34 regular season games.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period with a stunning shorthanded goal, and then completed a two-goal comeback late in the second period.

That second goal capped off a furious eight-minute rally from the Canucks where they scored three goals to regain their lead (after falling behind 3-1). It was during that stretch where Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom also made a sprawling desperation save to take away what looked to be a sure goal for the Blues, keeping it a two-goal game. That save proved to be one of the big turning points because if St. Louis scores there this game could have easily gotten away from the Canucks.

Instead, their starting goalie made the big save he needed to make and kept his team in it.

This was an impressive win for the Canucks if for no other reason than the overall context of it all.

Here is a young team whose current group has had zero postseason success, in a pivotal Game 5 against the defending Stanley Cup champions after losing two games in a row, and facing a 3-1 deficit on the scoreboard midway through the second period. That is a tough spot to be in, and it was going to take a heck of an effort to bounce back from that.

They got that effort from everybody involved and regained control of the series.

It is not a perfect team by any stretch, but it is definitely an exciting one, and one that is showing it belongs on this stage and is not going to back down in the face of adversity.

Now they have a chance to knock off the champs on Friday night.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Canucks lead series 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens stay alive with chaotic Game 5 win over Flyers

Canadiens
By Adam GretzAug 19, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens are not going away just yet.

Thanks to their 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, they were able to force a Game 6 in their First Round series and keep their postseason going for at least one more game.

If Wednesday’s game is any indication of what is ahead, that game has the potential to be complete madness because Wednesday’s game had a little bit of everything.

A few of the highlights that stood out the most:

1. The game started with Montreal storming out of the gate and snapping Carter Hart‘s shutout streak with a Joel Armia goal just 2:53 into the first period. That came after the Canadiens were shutout in back-to-back games and had not scored since the third period of their Game 2 win.

2. The second period is where things really started to get insane.

First, Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Travis Sanheim.

That call had the potential to be a game-changing (and perhaps even a series-ending play) as the Flyers were able to strike for a pair of power play goals to take a 2-1 lead.

But the Canadiens were able to respond with a pair of quick goals from Armia and Brendan Gallagher to regain the lead. At one point in the period the Canadiens appeared to score another goal, which was going to result in Hart being benched in favor of Brian Elliott, only to have coach Alain Vigneault change his mind when an offside challenge negated the goal.

3. That set the stage for some additional madness in the third period.

After Kevin Hayes was hauled down on a breakaway, the Flyers were able to tie the game on a Joel Farabee power play goal that set the stage for a potential overtime.

But the Canadiens responded just 12 seconds later when Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki teamed up for a highlight reel goal that ended up going in the books as the game-winner.

The game ended with a little extra chaos following Phillip Danault‘s empty-net goal when the two teams had another mini-brawl. It all started when — following the goal — Flyers forward Sean Couturier leveled Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen as he celebrated the goal.

Given Kotkaniemi’s ejection and the lateness of Couturier’s hit you can bet that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety will take an extra look at both plays ahead of Game 6 on Friday. It is possible — even if not likely — that there could be some supplemental discipline.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

MORE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
By Sean LeahyAug 19, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist in Game 4 as the Blues have come back from 2-0 down to even the series at two games apiece. O’Reilly opened the scoring on the power play in the first period before J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period to tie the game. O’Reilly then put the Blues ahead with his second of the night before captain Alex Pietrangelo scored on the power play to make it 3-1.

After losing the first two games of the series with Jordan Binnington in net, Jake Allen has gotten the nod in Games 3 and 4, winning both. Allen started both games on back-to-back days, making 39 saves in Game 3 and 22 saves in Game 4.

After missing the last two games, Vladimir Tarasenko will return to St. Louis for further evaluation on his surgically-repaired shoulder. Tarasenko played just 10 regular season games this year before undergoing shoulder surgery in October and had zero points in four playoff games.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule