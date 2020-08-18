MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream
Getty Images

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here

Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore. Shea Theodore then scored 18 seconds after Highmore’s goal to cut the deficit to one. Scoreless hockey ensued for the remainder of the game until Alex DeBrincat put home the insurance marker in an empty net with 11 seconds left in regulation as Chicago handed Vegas its first loss this postseason and avoided elimination.

This is the 18th time in franchise history the Blackhawks trailed a series 3-0. They have never come back to win a series when down 3-0, and have only forced a Game 7 once (2011 Quarterfinals vs. Vancouver).

Prior to this series, the Golden Knights had gone up 3-games-to-0 on an opponent in one prior series, when they swept the Kings in the 2018 opening round – Vegas’ first-ever playoff series as it came in their inaugural season. With the loss in Game 4, Vegas finds themselves in a similar spot to last season’s First Round when they led San Jose 3-games-to-1 and lost that series in seven games. San Jose, which was coached by Peter DeBoer then, won Game 6 in double OT and Game 7 in OT.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Stars take 3-2 series lead after a close Game 5 vs. Flames

By James O'BrienAug 18, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Stars have controlled the pace (and puck) for much of their First Round series against the Flames, and Dallas got rewarded for its hard work in Game 5. The Stars found a way to grind a 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 5, giving Dallas a 3-2 series lead.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stars impose their will over Flames, Dallas leads 3-2 after Game 5

Consider Jamie Benn‘s shorthanded goal something of a symbol of the Stars’ frequent dominance of the Flames. Benn couldn’t be stopped — even by the net — as Dallas imposes its will over Calgary more often than not.

Mikael Backlund managed a very nice goal for the Flames’ only tally, and even then, it was sort of a one-and-done chance. Calgary rarely got much going against a smothering, aggressive Stars defense.

Speaking of the Stars defense, John Klingberg made another big play. This time, Klingberg was credited with a goal, which stood as the game-winner:

The Flames did their best to find answers, including mixing up top-line partners for Johnny Gaudreau, who rarely found time and space against the snug Stars defense. The Stars generated a 26-12 shots on goal advantage through the first two periods, then were rewarded for their gritty play when Klingberg scored against the Flames early in the third period.

From there, the Flames finally generated some chances. Calgary managed a 15-6 SOG edge during the final frame. Could some of that have boiled down to the Stars being satisfied with a lead? Could be, as it seemed like the Flames didn’t threaten Anton Khudobin in many major ways.

Honestly, if the Flames want to survive this series against the Stars, they’re going to need to shift the balance of this First Round series. In a lot of ways, the Flames are lucky the Stars are only up 3-2 in this series after Game 5. That luck seems to be running out.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads series 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Mathew Barzal, who led New York during the regular season with 60 points, scored his first career playoff OT winner to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination and move the Islanders one win away from reaching the Second Round for the second straight season.

Only four teams in NHL history have come back to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. Most recently, the Kings accomplished this, beating the Sharks in the 2014 First Round en route to winning the Stanley Cup. The Islanders are actually one of the franchises to accomplish this – doing so in 1975 before losing in the following round.

A win in this game would give the Islanders two playoff series wins in the same postseason for the first time since 1993 – when they reached the Conference Finals before losing to Montreal.

Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision for the Capitals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Canadiens fail to solve Hart again as Flyers take Game 4

flyers beat canadiens
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
3 Comments

Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers provided the goals and Carter Hart stopped 29 shots as the Flyers topped Montreal 2-0 to take a 3-1 series advantage.

Philadelphia can end the series in Game 5 on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

Hoping to bounce back from being shut out in Game 4, the Canadiens put pressure on Hart, but the young netminder couldn’t be beat. They controlled possession early on and found ways to get to the Flyers’ net, but failed to capitalize. After being shutout only once during the regular season Montreal has now gone 129:25 without scoring a goal.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Philadelphia got on the board first following a failed zone exit by Brendan Gallagher. Jakub Voracek picked up the puck at the blue line and sent a cross-ice pass to Michael Raffl. A little give-and-go with Sean Couturier, who knocked the puck away from Gallagher, ended with Raffl ripping a shot top shelf over Carey Price‘s blocker.

The Flyers continued to controlled the shot attempts, and just as Montreal was starting to take swing possession in their favor, Philippe Myers effectively ended the game.

The backbreaking goal began with Kevin Hayes, who had a strong game at both ends, forcing a turnover in the Flyers’ zone. The rush up ice resulted in Myers’ shot skipping through Price.

That goal put Montreal on its heels for the final period and they could not piece together a comeback. The Flyers are now a win away from advancing to the Second Round for the first time since 2012.

After getting pulled during a 5-0 defeat in Game 2, Hart has recovered and improved his 5-on-5 save percentage to .966. He joins Bernie Parent and Michael Leighton as the only goalies in Flyers history to record back-to-back playoff shutouts. He’s also the second-youngest netminder in NHL history with consecutive playoff shutouts, only behind Harry Lumley of the 1944-45 Red Wings who did it at age 18.

[RELATED: Carter Hart’s star continues to rise for Flyers]

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.