Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore. Shea Theodore then scored 18 seconds after Highmore’s goal to cut the deficit to one. Scoreless hockey ensued for the remainder of the game until Alex DeBrincat put home the insurance marker in an empty net with 11 seconds left in regulation as Chicago handed Vegas its first loss this postseason and avoided elimination.
This is the 18th time in franchise history the Blackhawks trailed a series 3-0. They have never come back to win a series when down 3-0, and have only forced a Game 7 once (2011 Quarterfinals vs. Vancouver).
Prior to this series, the Golden Knights had gone up 3-games-to-0 on an opponent in one prior series, when they swept the Kings in the 2018 opening round – Vegas’ first-ever playoff series as it came in their inaugural season. With the loss in Game 4, Vegas finds themselves in a similar spot to last season’s First Round when they led San Jose 3-games-to-1 and lost that series in seven games. San Jose, which was coached by Peter DeBoer then, won Game 6 in double OT and Game 7 in OT.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*if necessary