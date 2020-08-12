MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Golden Knights Blackhawks Game 1 Smith
Getty Images

Golden Knights run away with Game 1 vs. Blackhawks

By James O'BrienAug 12, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
The Golden Knights won Game 1 handily by beating the Blackhawks 4-1, but that’s not to say Chicago was never in the game. Nonetheless, the Golden Knights erased any drama in a one-sided third period to take a 1-0 series lead against the Blackhawks after Game 1.

Golden Knights didn’t dominate Blackhawks at first, but won Game 1 convincingly

Seeing a tie through the first period of Game 1 of Golden Knights – Blackhawks wasn’t that surprising. It was a little surprising to see these two explosive teams end the opening frame tied 0-0, though.

It was a surprisingly shy start, but things picked up during the second period. After Shea Theodore started the scoring with a 1-0 goal, the Golden Knights made it 2-0 on a borderline call. Was Ryan Reaves offside on that 2-0 goal? It was close, but many believed he was — including NBCSN’s own Pierre McGuire. Instead, the goal stood, and the Blackhawks received a penalty for their offside-challenging troubles.

If you were expecting the Blackhawks to roll over, you would’ve been wrong. Instead of making things worse, the Blackhawks penalty kill responded with a nice goal to make it 2-1. For those who thought that Vegas’ second goal shouldn’t have counted, there was a form of justice.

But it wouldn’t really matter. Reilly Smith scored two power-play goals during the third period, including at least one that Corey Crawford would unquestionably want back.

Just like that, a competitive 2-1 game turned into a convincing 4-1 win for the Golden Knights against the Blackhawks in Game 1. While it didn’t happen exactly how (or at least … when?) we expected, the favorites held serve in Game 1. For the Blackhawks, they’ll need to find ways to get to their (briefly) former goalie Robin Lehner.

Next time, they’ll need more than Lehner’s skate to fall apart.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (Vegas leads series 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Vegas 4, Chicago 1
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Bubble Wrap: That 5 OT Game 1, and two Game 1 contests that did not go to overtime

5 OT Game 1, NHL scores Playoffs Bubble Wrap PHT
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 12, 2020, 2:20 AM EDT
  • Kind of obscure, but did you hear that the Lightning beat the Blue Jackets 3-2, but only after their Game 1 reached a fifth overtime period? Really slipped under the radar.
  • That game was so long that the NHL postponed Game 1 of Bruins and Hurricanes, and rightfully so.
  • Learn about the non-overtime Game 1 battles (Flames vs. Stars; Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks).

NHL Scores: 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1s begin

Again, Game 1 of Hurricanes – Bruins was postponed to Wednesday. More info below.

Flames 3, Stars 2 (Calgary leads series 1-0)

If you wanted to float the idea that round-robin teams staggered into Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you may cite this one. The Flames stormed up 2-0 during the first period, and Calgary might have been able to add more. Then, during the second period, the Stars tied things up with two goals in nine seconds. That tie didn’t last long, but the Flames’ 3-2 lead stood through a rather meek third period from Dallas.

Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (Vegas lead series 1-0)

Maybe this one also advances that sleepy theory? Somewhat surprisingly, the two teams tied the first period 0-0. Things didn’t pick up until the second period. After that, Vegas took a bumpy path to a 2-1 lead through the second. But Reilly Smith made sure there wasn’t much drama during the third period, where he scored two power-play goals. The Blackhawks need to push harder to stay in this series.

PHT Coverage of Lightning Blue Jackets 5 OT Game 1 (TB won 3-2, leads series 1-0)

Read up on the Lightning’s 3-2 win in a fifth overtime.

How that 5 OT Game 1 made history, from Joonas Korpisalo to Seth Jones.

Was the officiating “suspect” in Game 1?

How will Blue Jackets, Lightning handle fatigue after that marathon game?

Three Stars from NHL Playoff action on Tuesday

1. David Savard

(just kidding)

1. for real this time: Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets

While it may not be the unquestioned record (someone might have made 90 saves in 1933?), Joonas Korpisalo’s 85 saves represents a new NHL record since the stat was officially recorded starting in 1955-56. Korpisalo didn’t get the win, but he was incredible. It’s also pretty stunning, because Korpisalo really struggled at times during his NHL career. You can even make an argument Elvis Merzlikins should be the top Blue Jackets goalie. (Elvis might be injured, so it was likely already a moot point.)

… It really is very hockey that Korpisalo didn’t get the win, though. Oh, hockey.

2. So many different Blue Jackets and Lightning players, honestly

You could credibly fill the top three stars with the other prominent players in that instant-classic.

Maybe you’d choose Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 61 saves and won. Perhaps you’d go with Seth Jones, who set a modern ice time record by logging a ridiculous 65:06 in Game 1. (If your defenseman played that much in two games combined, you’d be griping about the coach running him into the ground. Under normal circumstances.)

Perhaps you’d tab Brayden Point, who scored two goals, including the 5 OT game-winner. So let’s hand out a both-teams award, especially since we should give the other two games some of the spotlight.

3. Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights

There’s a scenario where the Blackhawks hang in there with the Golden Knights, then score a couple stunning goals and win Game 1. Maybe. But Smith made sure that didn’t happen with two third-period goals, both on the power play. Being that Smith also generated an assist, he had a heck of a three-point game to help Vegas take care of business.

Highlights of the Night

Just … all of the big moments from that 5 OT Game 1 between the Blue Jackets and Lightning:

Also, Flames – Stars had a great Dillon Dube goal, and a fight between Matthew Tkachuk and Corey Perry:

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Canadiens vs. Bruins, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Islanders vs. Capitals, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Coyotes vs. Avalanche, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Canadiens vs. Flyers, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Canucks vs. Blues, 10:30 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Was officiating ‘suspect’ in 5 OT Game 1 between Blue Jackets, Lightning?

By James O'BrienAug 12, 2020, 12:52 AM EDT
When you lose a 5 OT contest as the Blue Jackets did against the Lightning (3-2, 5 OT) in Game 1, you’ll probably wonder “What if?” about certain moments. For many Blue Jackets fans (and probably players/coaches), one key moment boiled down to: “What if they called that penalty?”

That would-be penalty certainly was a dramatic moment.

While the Blue Jackets were shorthanded in 5 OT after a delay of game — one of only two penalties over five overtime periods, both in Tampa Bay’s favor — Cam Atkinson broke loose. Victor Hedman took Atkinson down and disrupted Atkinson’s breakaway. Officials didn’t make a call — not a penalty or a penalty shot.

Should they have made that call? It depends upon who you ask.

Seth Jones of the Blue Jackets didn’t sound very pleased with the officiating, overall:

While John Tortorella looked fiery on the bench, he — probably wisely — avoided the question.

As you can see from the video above this post’s headline, Patrick Sharp believes that a non-call was the right call, though. Interesting.

What do you think? Should it have been a call? Were the circumstances a factor? On one hand, it’s tough to get a call in a fifth overtime period. On the other, the Lightning just did, as they were on the power play during the fifth OT.

Now, we could have another, protracted discussion about how the rulebook shouldn’t change at different points in a contest, season, or postseason. But it’s pretty clear that context matters.

On a broader note, the Blue Jackets may be wise to tread lightly. While mentioning that call is fair, they also might prefer that officials generally put their whistles away in this series. After all, the Lightning boast a terrifying power play, while Columbus didn’t score a single PPG in their five-game series against the Maple Leafs.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fatigue factor: How will 5 OT Game 1 affect Blue Jackets, Lightning?

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT
Following the Lightning’s 3-2 win against the Blue Jackets in a fifth overtime, neither Columbus nor Tampa Bay players paid too much mind to being tired after Game 1. But then again … of course they weren’t. We can’t really expect the Blue Jackets or Lightning to say “Oh yeah, we’re spent” after Game 1, right?

It’s one thing to say that Joonas Korpisalo can just keep plugging away after making a historic 85 saves in a loss. Seth Jones and Victor Hedman said all the right things after Game 1 after long nights. But how will they actually respond in Game 2 and beyond? Actions — maybe sluggish ones — will speak louder than words.

Let’s consider some of the fatigue factors for the rest of this Blue Jackets – Lightning series after that 5 OT Game 1.

Again, the players aren’t really having this, beyond acknowledging the obvious:

How Blue Jackets, Lightning may play after 5 OT Game 1

With ample help from NHL players Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, let’s consider some factors while wondering how the Blue Jackets and Lightning may play following that 5 OT Game 1.

  • The Blue Jackets, in particular, have played a lot of hockey — on top of absorbing that loss.

Consider that the Blue Jackets faced the only full five-game series of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers. Let’s look at their last few games. On Thursday (Aug. 9), the Blue Jackets beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT in Game 3 after a staggering, undoubtedly exhausting comeback. The next day (Friday, Aug. 7), the Maple Leafs stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to force another overtime, this time winning Game 4 by a score of 4-3 (OT). While the Maple Leafs couldn’t score in Game 5, the Blue Jackets still needed to work hard to win Game 5 3-0 on Sunday (Aug. 9).

Then, on Tuesday (Aug. 11), the Blue Jackets endured more than six hours of playoff hockey against the Lightning, only to lose. That’s a big emotional mountain to climb. Jones mentioned that after his Flyers won a comparable OT marathon against the Penguins, Philly took the rest of a series quite easily. Can Columbus avoid falling down a similar path as Jones’ opponents?

  • While the Lightning eased into this series, the Blue Jackets were logging big minutes.

Yes, Seth Jones ranks as the most extreme example, with his contemporary record 65:06 TOI from that 5 OT Game 1 between the Lightning and Blue Jackets. His ice time in recent nights wasn’t exactly light, either though. Jones exceeded 30 minutes twice in that Maple Leafs series (33:11 in Game 4; 32:40 in Game 3) and played no less than 26:29.

Considering the Blue Jackets’ exacting style, those can be laborious minutes, too.

  • If there’s one thing helping both teams, it’s that there isn’t any travel. One can only guess what kind of wear-and-tear difference that might add. But, hey, no jet lag is certainly a plus … only it benefits both teams.
  • Jones seemed more optimistic about the Blue Jackets bouncing back than Sharp, though both give Columbus a chance.

One interesting observation was stylistic, though. Sharp noted that the pace slowed after a lengthy 2014 OT game between his Blackhawks and the Blues, and Sharp believes that benefited his skilled Blackhawks. That might seem counterintuitive at first, as you think of speed and skill going hand-in-hand.

But it’s intriguing when you consider the sheer amount of effort Columbus exerts in blocking shots and forechecking ferociously.

How will the Blue Jackets and Lightning perform after that draining 5 OT Game 1? We’ll find out as soon as Thursday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN), and also as this series goes along.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5 OT)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.