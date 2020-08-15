MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Golden Knights
Getty

Golden Knights hold on for Game 3 win, push Blackhawks to brink

By Adam GretzAug 15, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
It does not matter who they have in the lineup, and it does not matter who is out of the lineup. It also does not seem to matter who is lining up across from them. The Vegas Golden Knights just keep on winning and remain unbeaten in the NHL’s return to play.

Their 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night gives them a commanding 3-0 series lead in their First Round matchup and puts them in a position to go for a four-game sweep on Sunday when the two teams meet again in Game 4 of the series.

Vegas is now 6-0 since the 2019-20 season resumed after sweeping through the Round Robin phase and jumping out to this series lead on Chicago. They have not only kept winning, they have at times looked dominant and like one of the best teams in the NHL.

It also does not matter what their lineup looks like. They have used both goalies (Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury), they have been without one of their top players in Max Pacioretty at times, and on Saturday they had to play without Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek. And they just keep right on winning.

On Saturday it was Fleury in net, getting his first start of the series (likely indicating that Lehner will return for Sunday’s Game 4 on the second half of the back-to-back) and playing a nearly flawless game. His only mishap came late in the third period when an Olli Maatta slap shot snuck through to beat him for the Blackhawks’ only goal of the game.

His win on Saturday is the 80th postseason win of his career, tying him with Ken Dryden for sixth on the NHL’s All-Time list. He now sits just eight wins behind Ed Belfour and Billy Smith.

While Fleury was doing his part in goal, William Karlsson and Patrick Brown provided the offense, with Brown’s goal being the game-winner and the first postseason goal of his career.

Karlsson’s goal started the scoring in the first period and was a beautiful shorthanded goal, finishing a fantastic play that was started off by Mark Stone.

Along with the shorthanded goal, Vegas’ penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4 in the game.

As for the Blackhawks, well, this postseason appearance has been an unexpected surprise given where they were in the standings when the season was paused back in March and how they went into a seller mode at the trade deadline. In a normal season they would not have had this opportunity, but thanks to their Qualifying Round win over Edmonton it put them into the field of 16 and a chance to get another taste of playoff hockey. While they still have a couple of stars at the top of their lineup and some VERY promising young players (specifically Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach) the first three games here against an elite team show just how far they have to go to get back near the top of the league.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 3-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Bubble Wrap: Kuemper, Halak shine; Golden Knights keep winning

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 16, 2020, 12:37 AM EDT
  • Jaroslav Halak takes over in Boston.
  • Darcy Kuemper keeps the Arizona Coyotes in it.
  • The Vegas Golden Knights are a perfect 6-0 this postseason

Boston Bruins 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (Bruins lead series 2-1)

No David Pastrnak and no Tuukka Rask? No problem for the Bruins on Saturday afternoon. They were able to beat the Carolina Hurricanes to take a 2-1 series lead just hours after they found out Rask had opted out of the return to play. Charlie Coyle, Sean Kuraly, and Brad Marchand provided the offense for the Bruins while Halak was nearly flawless in net. The big concern here for Carolina is the status of star winger Andrei Svechnikov after he suffered an ugly looking leg injury late in the game.

Arizona Coyotes 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 (Avalanche lead series 2-1)

This game was all about Darcy Kuemper. He stopped 49 shots to help the Coyotes get on the board in their First Round series and continued what has been an outstanding postseason. Colorado was the better team on Saturday, but Arizona had the better goalie.

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (Lightning lead series 2-1)

Joonas Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets are giving Tampa Bay everything they can handle in this series, but the Lightning are starting to take over. The Lightning completely dominated this game in the second and third periods and got goals from Brayden Point and Victor Hedman to get the win. Korpisalo is the biggest reason this is still a series right now.

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (Golden Knights lead series 3-0)

Marc-Andre Fleury got the start and stopped 25 out of 26 shots to help the Golden Knights remain unbeaten in the return to play. They are now 6-0 this postseason and have a chance to complete the sweep on Sunday evening. They look like one of the elite teams in the playoffs and a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Three Stars

1. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes. This game could have been a laugher in Colorado’s favor, and if we are being honest, it probably should have been. The reason it was not? Kuemper. He has been Arizona’s best player all postseason and played arguably his best game on Saturday. A great goaltending performance can completely flip the script in the playoffs, and the way Kuemper is going right now is giving Arizona a chance.

2. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins. The Bruins probably were not expecting to have to turn to Halak on Saturday, but when Rask opted out it put Halak in the spotlight and he answered the call about as well as could have been expected. He had one mistake that gave Carolina its only goal of the game, but other than that he was outstanding. The Bruins’ net is still in very capable hands with him and he has shown in the past he can get white hot in the playoffs.

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. Point is on some kind of a roll for the Lightning right now, having recorded at least one point in every single postseason game they have played so far. He broke a 1-1 tie in the second period on Saturday to really help swing the game in Tampa Bay’s favor.

Highlights of the Night

Charlie Coyle might have a future in baseball if this hockey thing does not work out for him.

William Karlsson with an incredible backhander to get Vegas on the board.

Brad Richardson gets a big goal for the Coyotes.

Factoids

  • Point is the first player in Lightning franchise history to record a point in the first six games of the postseason. [NHL PR]
  • Fleury is now tied for sixth with Ken Dryden on the NHL All-Time playoff win list. [Vegas Golden Knights]
  • Big days for Brad Marchand and David Krejci in the Bruins win. [NHL PR]

Sunday Schedule

Game 3: Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, 12 p.m. ET, NBC (Islanders lead series 2-0)
Game 4: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars, 2 p.m. ET, CNBC (Flames lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Golden Knights lead series 3-0)
Game 3: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET, NBC (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3: St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Canucks lead series 2-0)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning finally break through on Korpisalo, win Game 3

Lightning
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 15, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
The scoreboard may not entirely show it at the moment, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are starting to take over against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Thanks in large part to an absolutely dominant second and third period performance on Saturday, the Lightning were able to hold on for a 3-2 win to take a 2-1 lead in their First Round matchup.

When you look at these two teams on paper it is not hard to see which one has the superior talent.

It is Tampa.

That is not meant as any disrespect to a fierce Blue Jackets team that has given the league fits this season and is a worthy playoff team and a worthy opponent for any NHL contender. It is simply the fact that Lightning roster is loaded with All-Stars and individual award winners. It is, by almost every objective measure, a great team and has been for several years now. None of that mattered last year when the Blue Jacket stunned them in a four-game sweep, and it had not yet mattered through the first two games of this series that resulted in a split and a lot of saves from Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Hockey can be funny sometimes like that.

But on Saturday night the Lightning really started to show some of flashes of dominance they are capable of when everything is clicking, and they finally started to break through the wall that Korpisalo has constructed around his net.

The Lightning received goals from Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman in Saturday’s win, with the latter two coming during a second period onslaught that saw Tampa Bay begin to shift the game — and maybe the series? — in its favor.

Point’s goal extended his current point streak to six consecutive games and snapped a 1-1 tie, while Hedman followed it up with a goal of his own just a few minutes later.

Even though Columbus’ Eric Robinson scored an early third period goal to cut the deficit back to one, the Blue Jackets were never really able to mount much of a push after that and it never really felt like they were a threat to tie the game. Tampa Bay’s territorial domination over the final two periods resulted in a 59-13 edge in total shot attempts and a 26-7 shots on goal advantage.

This is not really a new development in this series. The Lightning controlled the pace over the first two games of the series as well — maybe not to that extent — but were simply unable to beat a white-hot goalie that has been doing everything in his power to single-handedly will his team to victories.

On Saturday, they were finally able to break through with three goals on 34 shots. Maybe not an offensive explosion by the standard the Lightning have set for themselves, but given that in Games 1 and 2 they managed just four goals on 125 shots over eight periods of hockey (including five overtimes) it sure seemed like it was.

One of the other big turning points in on Saturday came in the first period when the Blue Jackets had an extended 5-on-3 power play but were unable to score. At one point Emil Bernstrom had a fantastic look at a wide open net but simply misfired on his shot. The Blue Jackets did not score on the power play, something that turned out to be a big missed opportunity.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 15, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (Lightning lead series 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (Bruins lead series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Blue Jackets-Lightning stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 15, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s First Round matchup between the Blue Jackets and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Instead of dragging emotionally following a 5 OT Game 1 loss, the Blue Jackets responded with a 3-1 win against the Lightning in Game 2. Over and over again, it seems like these teams are emphasizing that you should expect the unexpected.

If we’re going with expectations, some wonder if the Blue Jackets will run out of steam soon, possibly as early as Game 3 against the Lightning.

Columbus has played 422:01 in five games over eight days since Aug. 6, the equivalent of a little more than seven games. In that span, the Jackets have played in seven overtime periods. Considering the taxing style John Tortorella demands, and the strain both the Maple Leafs and Lightning can put on a defense, you’d think something has to give.

Logically, Game 3 might represent when the Lightning may get to the Blue Jackets and Joonas Korpisalo. Then again, what about this series (and the First Round sweep from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs) has been logical?

(Tuning in, though? That’s logical.)

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 15, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
HOW TO WATCH: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

