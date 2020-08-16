MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Blackhawks Crawford avoid sweep Game 4 Golden Knights
Blackhawks avoid sweep thanks to brilliant Corey Crawford Game 4 performance vs. Vegas

By James O'BrienAug 16, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT
Add Corey Crawford to the list of goalies who’ve stolen wins during these young playoffs, as Crawford was the main reason the Blackhawks avoided a sweep against the Golden Knights in Game 4. Despite firing a ton of shots on Crawford, the Golden Knights failed to eliminate the Blackhawks, as Chicago won Game 4 by a score of 3-1 to shrink Vegas’ series lead to 3-1.

Blackhawks avoid sweep in Game 4 thanks to Crawford bottling Golden Knights

Just about four minutes into Game 4, Olli Maatta sent a beautiful pass to set up Drake Caggiula for an early 1-0 goal. You could argue that there was only so much Robin Lehner could do on that one, he likely regretted the odd 2-0 goal that would eventually serve as the game-winner. Matthew Highmore‘s shot went off of Lehner’s head and into the Golden Knights net:

While Shea Theodore‘s booming shot made it 2-1 just 18 seconds later, that would end up being the only time the Golden Knights could score against Crawford in Game 4.

Overall, Crawford made 46 saves (including 11 during the third period) to earn his 52nd career playoff win.

It may also be helpful that Alex DeBrincat finally scored a goal, empty-netter or not. He’s been snakebitten stretching back to the 2019-20 season, so if the small scorer can heat up, the Blackhawks may just have a chance to stick in this First Round series.

But make no mistake about it, the Blackhawks avoided that sweep in Game 4 thanks to Corey Crawford.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

Canucks-Blues stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canucks-Blues stream
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Canucks and Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Blues stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis with seven seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime, but Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat scored 5:55 into the extra period to give Vancouver a 2-0 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Teams with a 2-0 lead have won 86.4% of best-of-7 series (324-51). During last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, the Blues never trailed a series by two games. However, in 2017-18, the Capitals lost their first two games of the First Round and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

St. Louis has lost all five of their playoff games, equaling their longest losing streak under Craig Berube. They have not lost six straight games since February 2018 under Mike Yeo (seven straight losses).

Tyler Myers will miss the game with an upper-body injury.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Canadiens-Flyers stream
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Montreal handed the Flyers their first loss of the playoffs with an emphatic 5-0 win in Game 2 on Friday. Tomas Tatar scored twice, including scoring the opening goal 1:02 into the first period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored twice along with a goal from Joel Armia. The Flyers pulled goalie Carter Hart late in the second period as the 22-year-old suffered his first career playoff loss.

Montreal’s Game 2 win came without head coach Claude Julien, who was hospitalized with chest pains after Game 1 and is expected to miss the remainder of this series. Assistant Kirk Muller has taken over head coaching duties in Julien’s absence.

None of Philadelphia’s top-five goal scorers from the regular season have scored a goal in the playoffs.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*if necessary

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream
By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here

William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period, and Patrick Brown doubled Vegas’ lead in the second. Olli Maatta scored in the third period for Chicago but Vegas held on and can complete the sweep tonight. It was the first time this postseason that Vegas failed to score four-plus goals. Marc-Andre Fleury got the start and made 26 saves on 27 shots.

Fleury, 35, is playing in his 14th straight postseason, the longest active streak in the four major sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL). His win in Game 3 was the 80th playoff win of his career, tying Ken Dryden for sixth-most all-time (next is Billy Smith & Ed Belfour with 88).

If Vegas wins tonight, they will be the first team to advance to the Second Round. They’re the unbeaten team in playoffs (six straight wins). The Golden Knights are just the third different team since 2000 to win each of its first six games to start a postseason. With a win in this game they can join the Penguins (2008) as the only team since then to win six.

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

Pavelski, Radulov lead Stars’ comeback overtime win in Game 4

By Sean LeahyAug 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Alex Radulov‘s overtime goal capped off a dramatic finish as the Stars took Game 4, 5-4, over the Flames. Their First Round series is now tied 2-2.

It looked like Calgary was going to grab a 3-1 series lead as they clung to a 4-3 edge late in the third period. But Dallas forward Joe Pavelski had other ideas, putting home the tying goal with 11.9 seconds left to complete his hat trick.

Pavelski’s hat trick is the first for the Stars in the playoffs since they moved to Dallas.

The Stars’ continued to own possession into overtime, forcing Cam Talbot, who finished with 57 saves, to stand on his head. But the breakthrough finally came 16:05 into the extra period, thanks to some extra space created by a broken stick.

Flames forward Dillon Dube was forded to play the final sequence without a stick. That advantage allowed more time for Dallas to set up in the offensive zone, making it look like a power play. The freed up space afforded the opportunity for a John Klingberg one-timer, which deflected off Radulov in front for the winner.

Tobias Rieder gave Calgary the lead early in the third period with an historic shorthanded goal. He is the first player in NHL history to score his first three playoff goals shorthanded. He also is the seventh player in league history to net three shorthanded goals in one postseason joining Derek Sanderson, Todd Marchant, Wayne Presley, Wayne Gretzky, Bill Barber, and Lorne Henning.

Efforts from Rieder, Talbot and Sam Bennett (two goals) were wasted by the Flames, who failed to hold on to two different leads from late in the second period on.

Game 5 is Tuesday with a start time to be announced.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

