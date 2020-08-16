Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add Corey Crawford to the list of goalies who’ve stolen wins during these young playoffs, as Crawford was the main reason the Blackhawks avoided a sweep against the Golden Knights in Game 4. Despite firing a ton of shots on Crawford, the Golden Knights failed to eliminate the Blackhawks, as Chicago won Game 4 by a score of 3-1 to shrink Vegas’ series lead to 3-1.

Blackhawks avoid sweep in Game 4 thanks to Crawford bottling Golden Knights

Just about four minutes into Game 4, Olli Maatta sent a beautiful pass to set up Drake Caggiula for an early 1-0 goal. You could argue that there was only so much Robin Lehner could do on that one, he likely regretted the odd 2-0 goal that would eventually serve as the game-winner. Matthew Highmore‘s shot went off of Lehner’s head and into the Golden Knights net:

While Shea Theodore‘s booming shot made it 2-1 just 18 seconds later, that would end up being the only time the Golden Knights could score against Crawford in Game 4.

Overall, Crawford made 46 saves (including 11 during the third period) to earn his 52nd career playoff win.

It may also be helpful that Alex DeBrincat finally scored a goal, empty-netter or not. He’s been snakebitten stretching back to the 2019-20 season, so if the small scorer can heat up, the Blackhawks may just have a chance to stick in this First Round series.

But make no mistake about it, the Blackhawks avoided that sweep in Game 4 thanks to Corey Crawford.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)

Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)

Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

