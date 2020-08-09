Bruins-Capitals stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Bruins and Capitals. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Presidents’ Trophy winners with 100 regular season points showed some life in their most recent game, coming back from down 2-0 before falling 3-2 to Tampa. It was a step forward from the 4-1 drubbing they took in their Round Robin opener against Philadelphia. Boston has lost all three games they’ve played in the Toronto bubble dating back to their 4-1 loss vs. Columbus in the exhibition on July 30.
The winners of the Metro Division were overwhelmed by the Flyers on Thursday, falling behind 3-0 before a late tally made the final score line 3-1. In contrast to Boston, this was a step back from the Capitals’ first Round Robin game, when they rallied from two goals down to force OT before losing in a shootout to the Lightning.
Capitals forward Lars Ellers and wife Julie welcomed their second child on Saturday, a baby boy named Alexander. Ellers left the bubble on Wednesday to be with Julie for the birth.
WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
Current standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)
Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
• Philadelphia will play Montreal in the First Round.
• Tampa will play the winner of Toronto/Columbus series.
• Winner of BOS/WSH will be #3 seed and play the Islanders; the loser will be #4 and play Carolina.