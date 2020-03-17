MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Utica Comets Puck the Virus shirts proceeds to employees
via Utica Comets

AHL’s Utica Comets sell ‘Puck the Virus’ shirts in hopes of helping employees

By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Here’s an opinion: there’s really no excuse for NHL teams not to take care of their employees during this “pause” because of the coronavirus. Maybe you can hem and haw about the arenas being responsible vs. NHL teams … but the point remains: take care of your employees.

Things can be more complicated for teams in leagues that aren’t so rich, though.

The AHL’s Utica Comets are taking a creative (and punny) approach to trying to help raise money for staff members with their “Puck the Virus” shirts. The Syracuse Post-Standard’s Lindsay Kramer reports that proceeds from the shirts will go toward the salaries of about 50 full-time employees who work for Mohawk Valley Garden, the Comets’ parent company.

For a blast from the past, consider this statement from Comets president and former NHL goalie Robert Esche.

Good stuff, and here’s hoping these “Puck The Virus” shirts cover the bases for the Comets’ staff. (Maybe the Canucks could even kick in a little for their AHL affiliate? Just throwing it out there.)

And, just to emphasize it once more: NHL teams, pay your employees. Just make it happen, and no, relying on Brad Marchand to promote fans’ GoFundMe accounts isn’t good enough.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

QMJHL latest to cancel its season due to coronavirus

QMJHL latest to cancel season coronavirus
via QMJHL
By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
The QMJHL became the latest hockey league to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 21 was the planned end date of the QMJHL regular season, while the league’s draft lottery had initially been scheduled for March 25. The draft lottery has been postponed while remaining games were canceled. The QMJHL laid out its draft lottery rules as part of its statement.

Along with several European leagues, the ECHL announced its cancellation on Saturday.

As you can see in the list of links at the bottom of this post, the NHL pushed back the possible resumption of the 2019-20 season/start of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to May. And, of course, that could change. The AHL made a similar announcement.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

With Brady leaving Patriots, remember these hockey legends in places you forgot

Hockey legends like Brady leaving Patriots Orr Howe Hull Brodeur
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

As mind-blowing as it is to type this, it’s true: Tom Brady said goodbye to the Patriots on Tuesday. It’s something that’s difficult to process, even if you’re not a Patriots or even a football fan. Yet, as Hardball Talk’s Craig Calcaterra chronicles for baseball, legends donning strange uniforms late in their careers is no new phenomenon, and certainly not limited to the land of pigskins. So what about hockey and the NHL, then?

Hockey fans have been treated to quite a few one-team legends, including Mario Lemieux saving the Penguins more than once.

Even so, there are plenty of legends who ended spent time in jerseys that just felt wrong. Let’s ponder the hockey answers to Brady leaving the Patriots, Johnny Unitas on the Chargers, Michael Jordan with the Wizards, and Babe Ruth on the Boston Braves.

Orr down hockey Brady comparison
(Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque leave Boston with very different results

At least with Brady, Boston-area fans couldn’t reasonably ask for more. Meanwhile, Bobby Orr’s career concluded with questions of “What could have been?”

Knee injuries ravaged his later career, and after 10 seasons, Orr left the Bruins for the Blackhawks. Between two seasons, Orr could only appear in 26 games for Chicago.

In something of a sequel, the Bruins traded Ray Bourque during his 21st season with the team, setting the stage for Bourque to eventually win a Stanley cup inspiring enough to essentially demand a parade in Boston.

Brodeur Blues Brady leaving Patriots hockey comparison
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brodeur finishes with the Blues

If Orr on the Blackhawks isn’t the Brady comparison you think of for hockey, then it’s probably Brodeur appearing in seven games for the Blues after winning three Stanley Cups, four Vezinas, and setting the all-time wins record over 1,259 games with the Devils.

(That contrast still makes me chuckle, to be honest.)

As awkward as Brodeur’s brief Blues stint was, it lacked the angst of how Orr’s career ended. That might make it closer to a 1:1 hockey comparison for Brady, although the QB could easily prove that his tank isn’t empty.

Much of this list shows examples of players trying to prove that they could still play, with most sputtering out after running on fumes.

(Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hull of a change, and Howe

Bobby Hull already experienced quite a journey going from the Blackhawks to the WHA’s Winnipeg Jets (scoring 303 goals in the WHA alone). Hull’s final hockey and NHL season was especially odd, though, starting with 18 NHL games for the Jets before being traded to the Hartford Whalers, playing nine games for The Whale. Gordie Howe ended up being a Whalers teammate of Hull, which is … yeah, pretty mind-blowing. Bobby Hull also attempted a comeback with the Rangers.

(Howe’s legendary career featured quite the second [and maybe third?] acts after his Red Wings days, including playing with his sons, and somehow managing 15 goals and 41 points with the Hartford Whalers at age 51.)

Bobby’s son Brett Hull experienced a journeyman career of his own. Brett convinced the Coyotes to unretire Bobby’s number 9, but that story ended with a whimper (five games) as Brett realized he couldn’t adjust to the post-lockout style of play in 2005-06.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Random Red Wings

If you’re playing trivia and “This player finished his career/briefly played for this team …” comes up, blurting out Detroit Red Wings isn’t the worst bet.

Lightning round, sometimes involving Lightning

  • Mats Sundin stunned Maple Leafs fans by joining the Canucks. There was some Alfredsson-like logic of linking Sundin with fellow Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin, yet the experiment lasted just 41 games.
  • Brian Leetch playing for the Maple Leafs was a little strange, but Leetch in a Bruins sweater will never look right.
  • Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens legend, as a Quebec Nordique? Yes, that happened. Jacques Plante bounced around quite about post-Habs, too, including eight games with the (gasp) Bruins.
  • Like Plante, Grant Fuhr pinballed around the NHL quite a bit after parting ways with the Oilers, but joining the Flames? Wow. Fuhr didn’t just play for the Calgary Flames, either, as he suited up twice for the Saint John Flames.
  • File Ed Belfour and Igor Larionov under “people you might not have known played for the Panthers.”
  • Olaf Kolzig was persistent in Washington as Godzilla could be in Tokyo, playing 711 of his 719 games for the Capitals. The eight other games came with the Lightning. (Vincent Lecavalier playing for the Kings was strange, but softened by his years with the Flyers.)

Feel free to mention other fish-out-of-water memories in the comments. Also, if you had to guess, which hockey legend will Brady mirror the most?

(Hopefully we won’t ever get that “Halloween Olajuwon as a Raptor vs. Patrick Ewing with the Magic” feeling from Brady’s final act.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 17, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
1 Comment

Don’t count on hockey being played any time soon.

The NHL significantly pushed back its timeline of when it can potentially resume playing by several weeks, if not a month or more, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The league and NHL Players’ Association told players Monday they can go home – even outside of North America – and must self-isolate through March 27 while the season is on hold. But the NHL also cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could push any potential return to play into May.

The new directives come on the heels of the CDC’s recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks. The NHL said ”depending on world developments,” consideration will be given to reopening facilities after the self-quarantine period ends in late March but practices for the 31 teams would not happen late April – at the earliest.

”I think in light of the CDC recommendations, it’s hard to foresee that we’re looking at much happening here in March or even April, in my opinion,” NHL player agent Jay Grossman said.

That’s a major switch from Friday, when the league held out the possibility of players being able to return to team facilities and working out and skating in small groups.

The latest decision leaves open questions as to whether the NHL can complete its regular season, which was suspended Thursday with 189 games remaining, and whether it might have to alter its playoff format to avoid the postseason from pushing into the summer months.

Last week, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he remained optimistic about resuming play and still awarding the Stanley Cup, which has been handed out every year since 1893 except for 1919 because of the Spanish flu outbreak, and 2005 when a lockout wiped out the entire season.

Though the NHL followed the NBA’s lead in suspending its season, Bettman declined to place a time frame on how long the ”pause” would last. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last week said his league’s hiatus would likely last at least a month.

”The pause will be until it’s appropriate and prudent and safe to start back up,” Bettman had said. ”Nobody knows how long the hiatus may be. Nobody, even the medical community, can predict it with certainty.”

Bettman and NHL and NHLPA executive director Don Fehr each said Friday he was not aware of any player testing positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness became the first NHL player publicly known to have been tested for COVID-19. Ness’ agent, Neil Sheehy, said results came back negative after his client followed NHL guidelines to seek out testing for flu-like symptoms.

”He never thought he had it to begin with, to be quite honest,” Sheehy said. ”What happened is the league was saying if you have a sore throat, if you have a runny nose, if you have a cough, call the trainer and don’t come to the rink, and so he did that.”

The NHL’s new directive in allowing players to return home led to players and coaches scrambling to make travel plans.

In Buffalo, New York, Sabres forward Marcus Johansson initially hoped to travel home to Sweden on a flight out of nearby Toronto. Those plans changed when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country was shutting its borders except to Canadians and Americans, while also imposing a 14-day self-quarantine to those entering the country.

Johansson was instead attempting to book a flight home through New York City.

In an email to The AP, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there was little the league could do regarding travel restrictions.

”It’s a consequence of where we find ourselves. Nobody’s fault,” Daly wrote.

The U.S. government has imposed a travel ban from Europe for non-citizens that extends until mid-April. There are currently 233 European players on NHL rosters, including leading scorer Leon Draisaitl from Germany, and there are under contract in the minors. How many might return home is unknown.

”I’ve spoken to some players who are doing their best to obviously scramble to return to the safest, most comfortable environment that they can get to at this point,” Grossman said.

In the meantime, the American Hockey League followed the NHL in a decision reached by its executive committee on Monday. The 31-team league announced the indefinite suspension of its regular season won’t be lifted before May, and was also recommending its teams work on returning players to their primary homes.

Overseas, the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League took a one-week pause during its playoffs to determine a a new format and schedule for its six remaining teams. The decision came after Finland-based Jokerit and Kazakhstan-based Barys Nur-Sultan pulled out of the playoffs amid the pandemic.

PHT Morning Skate: Players cope with changes; Jonas Hiller retires

Jonas Hiller retires NHL headlines PHT Morning Skate
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• A detailed, honestly a bit depressing look at how the cancellation of the ECHL season affects a player. Eric Engels captures the impact for Terrence Wallin, 27-year-old member of the Maine Mariners. (Sportsnet)

• Meanwhile, John Matisz dives into how European hockey pro players are dealing with the isolation and disruption caused by the coronavirus-related cancellations/delays. (The Score)

• The Anaheim Ducks paid ode to Jonas Hiller, who decided to retire at age 38. Hiller played seven of his nine NHL seasons with Anaheim, winning 162 games while generating a .916 save percentage during his time with the Ducks. After spending two bumpy seasons with the Flames, Hiller played in the Swiss League from 2016-17 through this season. Not a bad run, Jonas Hiller. (Anaheim Ducks)

• Gene therapy provides Flames assistant GM Chris Snow hope in his battle with ALS. (NHL.com)

• What if the NHL season wasn’t “paused?” Dom Luszczyszyn provides his day-by-day “What if?” look here. (The Athletic [sub required])

• Canucks public address announcer Al Murdoch decided to call “goals” for fans on TikTok. (Vancouver is Awesome/Murdoch’s TikTok)

• The Rangers confirmed the K’Andre Miller signing. Blueshirt Banter points out a key that it’s set to begin in 2020-21. (Blueshirt Banter)

• Indispensable advanced stats site Evolving Hockey rolled out a player comparison tool recently, and took some requests in a Twitter thread that might cure a few minutes of boredom for you. (Evolving Hockey Twitter thread)

• Why AHL (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) coach Mike Vellucci could be ready to coach in the NHL. (Sportsnet)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.