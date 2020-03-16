MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL allowing players to go back home, isolate until end of March

By Joey AlfieriMar 16, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
The NHL is allowing players to go back to their home cities, per a league memo sent out on Monday.

Just two days ago, the league told their players to stay in their teams’ respective cities, but they’ve since made a significant change to that plan. The NHL is also telling players to self-quarantine until the end of March once they arrive at their home base.

This would indicate that the NHL realized that the season might not get going as quickly as they initially believed.

Here’s what the league announced:

1. Effective immediately, players can opt to return home (outside of the club’s home city, including outside of North America, to the extent flights are available).

2. The self-quarantine period should continue within the player’s home through and including Friday, March 27, unless a longer period may be required in accordance with local mandates related to travel. Players should continue to report immediately any symptoms or testing results to club medical staff.

3. At the end of the self-quarantine period, and depending on world developments between now and then, consideration will be given to allowing the opening of club facilities to players in scheduled and coordinated small groups for voluntary training and care of the players on the same basis as in the off-season.

4. Our objective will be that, in addition to continuing regular updates, we will be able to provide high-level guidance on the potential of opening a training camp period roughly 45 days into the 60-day period covered by the CDC’s directive.

Ideally, a plan might be for camps to re-open in late-April. Planning to re-open is great, but the reality is that there’s no guarantee they will be able to do so.

This change comes just hours after the CDC recommended that all public events involving 50 people or more be put on hold for the next eight weeks.

“CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States,” it said, per the Associated Press. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

It’s okay to ask players, especially those living away from family, to stay and wait for a little while. But preventing them from going home, while the NHL season is paused wouldn’t have made much sense.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Power Rankings: Where every team stands right now

By Adam GretzMar 16, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Even though there is no hockey at the moment but we will keep the NHL Power Rankings rolling along every Monday.

In future weeks during the NHL’s hiatus this will take a more off-beat approach, but for now, we are going to take another look at where every team in the NHL stood before the season was put on hold.

Here is where we are for right now.

1. Boston Bruins. The Bruins were well on their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy and potentially finishing with one of the best records in franchise history. They have it all this season.

2. St. Louis Blues. The defending Stanley Cup champions were looking even better than a year ago and starting to hit their stride in the stretch run. There is also that possibility of a Vladimir Tarasenko return lurking in the background.

3. Colorado Avalanche. Even as the injuries mounted they kept winning. A lot. A truly scary team in both the short-and long-term.

4. Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers finally find a franchise goalie and then a global pandemic brings everything to a stop.

5. Vegas Golden Knights. They were starting to go on a roll at just the right time, have two great goalies, and were still going to get Mark Stone back.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning. They won just three out of 10 after their 11-game winning streak came to an end. Losing Steven Stamkos, and more recently, Victor Hedman, were two big injuries to deal with.

7. Washington Capitals. John Carlson was on pace for a 90-point season, which is still pretty absurd to think about it in today’s NHL for a defenseman.

8. Edmonton Oilers. If nothing else, Leon Draisaitl has shown this season he can not only carry his own line, he can dominate while doing so.

9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Their big question going into the playoffs would be whether or not one of Tristan Jarry or Matt Murray could step up and run with the goaltending job. Lately, neither one had done that.

10. Minnesota Wild. Truly one of the strangest teams in the league this season. At so many different points they seemed finished, only to keep coming back and staying in the race. They are 15-7-1 in their past 23 games and looking like a playoff team.

11. Carolina Hurricanes. The injuries on defense were going to be a lot to overcome, but getting Petr Mrazek back (and hopefully James Reimer) would have been a huge lift.

12. Nashville Predators. Once one of their goalies (in this case Juuse Saros) started making some saves they magically started winning again.

13. Toronto Maple Leafs. There is no team in the NHL that has a wider range of possible outcomes than this one. They could win it all. They could lose in Round 1 in five games. They could keep everyone together. They could trade a core piece this summer. Who knows?

14. Winnipeg Jets. Not only should Connor Hellebuyck get serious Vezina Trophy consideration, he should get a few top-five MVP votes for what he has done for this team.

15. Calgary Flames. I feel like this team should be better than it has been, and at the same time, isn’t as bad as I thought it has been.

16. Dallas Stars. The offense would hold them back and be a concern. The goaltending would give them a chance.

17. New York Rangers. There is a foundation in place for this team to be very good, very fast, and for a very long time,.

18. Vancouver Canucks. They were set to get Brock Boeser back, which would have been huge, but the Jacob Markstrom injury was going to be a problem.

19. Florida Panthers. Back-to-back wins against Montreal and St. Louis (an extremely impressive win) helped them stay in it, but this season has mostly been a disappointment.

20. New York Islanders. Speaking of disappointments, after last year’s surprising performance and that 15-game point streak earlier this season the bottom completely fell out on this team. It was not getting any better down the stretch.

21. Chicago Blackhawks. The story of the 2019-20 Chicago Blackhawks was going to be “too little, too late.”

22. Los Angeles Kings. Say this for the Kings: The players still there never quit on this season. One of the hottest teams in the league going into the hiatus and beating playoff teams regularly.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets. It would have been interesting to see what this team was capable of with better injury luck.

24. Montreal Canadiens. He probably will not get many votes because he is very overlooked, but Philip Danault would be a good Selke Trophy sleeper.

25. Arizona Coyotes. They made a lot of the right moves, things just did not work out. Losing their two goalies definitely hurt. While Adin Hill did find in place of them, a healthy Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta were difference makers.

26. New Jersey Devils. One of the bright spots here was the late season resurgence of Cory Schneider. He has had such a great career it would have been a shame to see him just suddenly lose it all.

27. Anaheim Ducks. They desperately need an influx of offensive talent for next season and beyond.

28. San Jose Sharks. Get them healthy and give them better goaltending and let’s see what this core can do next season.

29. Buffalo Sabres. In a different year on a better team we would be talking about Jack Eichel as an MVP contender.

30. Ottawa Senators. With a little draft lottery luck they could have two top-five picks this year (their pick and San Jose’s pick). That could be franchise changing.

31. Detroit Red Wings. But no team needs the No. 1 overall pick more than the Red Wings.

—-
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What a 24-team Stanley Cup Playoff might look like

By Joey AlfieriMar 16, 2020, 9:38 AM EDT
Igor Eronko of Sports Express believes that the NHL could decide to have a 24-team playoff if they’re able to resume play this season. 24 is a curious number because it would mean that a few teams that have no business making the postseason would get in. It might be odd, but let’s be honest, the situation we’re currently in is totally off.

In order to make this work, we’ll have to make some assumptions. First, if there’s 24 teams in the playoffs, we’d have to assume that there’s 12 in each conference, which kind of makes sense.

According to Hockey Reference, there are exactly 12 teams in each conference that still have a realistic shot of making the playoffs. As slim as those odds might be, there’s still a chance for Montreal (0.1 percent), Chicago (2.5 percent) and Arizona (13 percent).

So, how might this work?

If you’re going to give the teams with slim playoff hopes a shot, it would have to be pretty difficult for them to go on a long run. The degree of difficulty would have to increase significantly for them.

So as of right now, the top 12 teams in the Eastern Conference would be:

So your top six teams would stay intact. Then, the Islanders should play the Canadiens, while the Rangers should take on the Panthers. That would be the opening round of play-in games in the Eastern Conference. The winners of those matchups could then play the top two Wild Card teams (Carolina and Columbus) for the right to qualify for the seventh and eighth seeds.

It may not seem fair to play make-it or break-it games in this manner, but the reality is that the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets hadn’t really secured playoff spots either.

Once your two Wild Card teams are set, you’d be able to get the “normal” playoffs started.

So to recap the situation in the East:

First Round of Play-In Games:

12 – Montreal Canadiens vs. 9 – New York Islanders
11- Florida Panthers vs. 10 – New York Rangers

Second Round of Play In-Games:

Lowest seed remaining vs. 7 – Carolina Hurricanes
Highest seed remaining vs. 8 – Columbus Blue Jackets

The winners would get the two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Let’s see how things would line up out in the Western Conference:

Again, the top three teams in each division would be “safe” from the play-in rounds.

First-Round of Play-In Games:

12 – Chicago Blackhawks vs. 9 – Vancouver Canucks
11 – Arizona Coyotes vs. 10 – Minnesota Wild

Second-Round of Play-In Games:

Lowest seed remaining vs. 7 – Winnipeg Jets
Highest seed remaining vs. 8 – Nashville Predators

Winners qualify as the two Wild Card teams in the Western Conference

Sure, there will be fans of the current Wild Card teams that will be outraged, but the reality is that Columbus, Carolina, Nashville and Winnipeg really hadn’t secured anything. The biggest advantage they get by sitting in a playoff spot at the time of the pause is that they don’t have to play in the initial play-in round.

Giving teams like Montreal and Chicago an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs may not seem fair either. It would be a little surprising to see the NHL actually go down this path, but those two teams technically both still had slim shots of making the postseason.

Fun Fact: With this format, the Central Division would be the only division to have every team qualify for the playoffs. 

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Swedish League cancels season; ‘Team Toronto Fund’ helps workers

By Joey AlfieriMar 16, 2020, 8:29 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Chris Johnston explains why players must remain in the cities they play in. (Sportsnet) — (UPDATE: The NHL is now allowing players to return home as long as self-quarantine for 14 days.)

• Toronto teams have created a special “Team Toronto Fund” for arena workers. (TSN)

• One full-time staff member from Canucks Sports & Entertainment has tested positive for COVID-19. (NHL.com/Canucks)

• The Swedish Hockey League has officially cancelled their season. (Yard Barker)

• The Southern Professional Hockey League has also cancelled their season. (The SPHL)

• EHC Biel head coach Antti Tormanen has tested positive for COVID-19. (Swiss Hockey News)

• Kings broadcaster Alex Faust gives a first-person account of what it was like to find out that hockey was going to be paused. (NHL.com/Kings)

• The Bruins won’t be Stanley Cup Champions if the season is cancelled and that’s the right call. (WEEI)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer

Associated PressMar 15, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT
The already-delayed professional sports seasons in North America could be on hiatus for significantly longer than first planned after federal officials said Sunday that they recommend all in-person events involving 50 people or more be called off for the next eight weeks.

That’s twice as long as the 30-day shutdowns that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer decided to put into place last week in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has already made a deep impact on the U.S. financial markets and has been blamed for at least 64 deaths in this country.

Major League Baseball also was going with what essentially was a 30-day shutdown after canceling the rest of spring training and pushing back the start of regular season play for two weeks; opening day was to have been March 26.

But new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday night seem to suggest that sports in this country could for all intents and purposes be gone until May, if not later.

“CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States,” it said. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

The eight-week window easily exceeds what would have been the remainder of the NBA and NHL regular seasons, plus would cover about the first 25% of the MLB season — or roughly 40 games per team. It would also cast serious doubt on the ability to hold other major U.S. sporting events as planned, such as the Kentucky Derby in early May.

The NBA was already bracing to play games without fans in arenas, something that would have started late last week had a player — Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz — not tested positive for the virus, COVID-19. Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood have tested positive since, but Gobert’s diagnosis was enough for the league to say that it was suspending play.

“I’ve been feeling a little better every single day,” Gobert said in a video posted Sunday. He added, “I wish I would have took this thing more seriously.”

Later Sunday, a person with knowledge of the matter said the NBA has sent teams a memo saying players can leave their home markets during the shutdown if they so choose — yet another clear sign that the game’s hiatus is not ending anytime soon. The memo also told teams formal practices will remain off indefinitely, individual workouts at team facilities may continue and detailed other safeguards teams should be taking at this point, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the memo had not been released publicly.

The NBA has already been asking teams to share availability for their arenas through the end of July, a sign that the league is prepared to extend the season at least that long if necessary — and those moves came a couple of days before the CDC made its latest recommendation. The NBA regular season was to have ended April 15 and the NBA Finals were to have started June 4, with the season done on or before June 21.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

It’s not just the team sports that have been shut down: Pro tennis and golf have basically been called off for the next several weeks, with such marquee events as Indian Wells and the Miami Open in tennis and The Players Championship and Masters in golf either canceled or postponed. The NCAA men’s Division I college basketball tournament — March Madness — was to release its bracket Sunday and start the now-canceled 68-team tournament Tuesday. The women’s Division I tournament was to have started this week.

They’ve all been called off, as have all other winter- and spring-sport seasons at all levels of the NCAA. Most high school state associations have also had to cancel seasons and championships as well. Some minor-league hockey leagues have canceled seasons, and it seems increasingly unlikely that the G League — the NBA’s minor league — will resume play this season. Even a polo match in South Florida on Sunday was played without fans or reporters present, with organizers saying they needed to take ultimate precautions.

Some NBA players were spending Sunday at home playing video games; Miami’s Goran Dragic posted a video of himself outside his house kicking a soccer ball around. Others, like Golden State’s Stephen Curry, were urging their fans to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread,” Curry told his 14.1 million followers on Twitter. “There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other!”