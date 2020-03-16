MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL season coronavirus
Getty

Nearly every NHL team has announced plans to help part-time workers

By Adam GretzMar 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
The Columbus Blue Jackets were the latest team to announce a plan on Monday to make sure their hourly and part-time game-day staff will continue to get paid for missed games during the league’s shutdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From the Blue Jackets:

Game Day Staff

While the goal is at some point to finish the regular season and award the Stanley Cup, we understand the postponement of regularly scheduled hockey games directly impacts the livelihood of our valued part-time staff. To help alleviate this hardship, the Blue Jackets and CBJ Arena Management will pay hourly game day employees for shifts lost for all CBJ games they were scheduled to work (that do not take place) through the end of the NHL regular season.

Currently, our Human Resources Department is contacting those affected individuals to coordinate timely payment to alleviate their unexpected loss of income.

With their announcement on Monday, almost every team in the NHL has outlined at least some sort of plan to help compensate their hourly employees that will be missing shifts over the next couple of weeks (and perhaps longer). That could be either directly paying hourly shifts that are missed, or putting together some sort of a plan to help make sure they get compensated.

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames initially said they would only pay employees if games were not rescheduled, but both eventually changed their stance after intense public criticism.

The Buffalo Sabres are still holding to their stance that they will only pay when events are officially cancelled.

At this point the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are the only teams that have not come forward with some sort of plan on what — if anything — they will do for their employees.

The Carolina Hurricanes have not announced their official plans yet, but owner Thomas Dundon has said they are working on a plan. A team spokesperson said on Monday plans are still being finalized.

Bruins All-Star forward Brad Marchand did, however, pass along a GoFundMe page to help employees. As of now, there is no word from the organization itself.

KHL suspends playoffs one week to create new format

KHL Playoffs
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 16, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
The KHL is determined to continue the Gagarin Cup Playoffs, even as two of the remaining eight teams have voluntarily withdrawn from the tournament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After Finnish team Jokerit backed out of the playoffs over the weekend, Kazakh Barys also announced it would no longer be playing.

The KHL’s response: To suspend the postseason for one week to create a new format and schedule to complete the postseason with the remaining six games. What that format will look like remains to be seen. It is also not yet known if any other teams will back out if the league continues on with the playoffs.

The six remaining teams are CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Minsk, SKA Saint Petersburg, Sibir Novosibirsk, Barys Astana, and Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

Jokerit was supposed to play SKA Saint Petersburg in the second round, while Kazakh Barys was set to play Salavat Yulaev.

AHL will not resume season before May

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 16, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT
The American Hockey League won’t be returning any time soon as we wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four days after announcing play was suspended, the AHL said things will remain that way until at least May. Following the NHL’s decision on Monday, players will also be able to return to their primary residences should they choose.

NHL Network’s Brian Lawton Tweeted on Monday that the AHL would soon announce the remainder of its season would be canceled.

Over the weekend the ECHL and SPHL shut things down for the season, joining numerous leagues in North America and Europe to end early. The KHL, however, remains in play — at least for the time being. Nur-Sultan Barys and Jokerit pulled out of the Gagarin Cup playoffs in the last few days, which lead to the league announcing a one-week break to develop a new playoff format for the six remaining Russian teams.

NHL Power Rankings: Where every team stands right now

NHL Power Rankings
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 16, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Even though there is no hockey at the moment but we will keep the NHL Power Rankings rolling along every Monday.

In future weeks during the NHL’s hiatus this will take a more off-beat approach, but for now, we are going to take another look at where every team in the NHL stood before the season was put on hold.

Here is where we are for right now.

1. Boston Bruins. The Bruins were well on their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy and potentially finishing with one of the best records in franchise history. They have it all this season.

2. St. Louis Blues. The defending Stanley Cup champions were looking even better than a year ago and starting to hit their stride in the stretch run. There is also that possibility of a Vladimir Tarasenko return lurking in the background.

3. Colorado Avalanche. Even as the injuries mounted they kept winning. A lot. A truly scary team in both the short-and long-term.

4. Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers finally find a franchise goalie and then a global pandemic brings everything to a stop.

5. Vegas Golden Knights. They were starting to go on a roll at just the right time, have two great goalies, and were still going to get Mark Stone back.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning. They won just three out of 10 after their 11-game winning streak came to an end. Losing Steven Stamkos, and more recently, Victor Hedman, were two big injuries to deal with.

7. Washington Capitals. John Carlson was on pace for a 90-point season, which is still pretty absurd to think about it in today’s NHL for a defenseman.

8. Edmonton Oilers. If nothing else, Leon Draisaitl has shown this season he can not only carry his own line, he can dominate while doing so.

9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Their big question going into the playoffs would be whether or not one of Tristan Jarry or Matt Murray could step up and run with the goaltending job. Lately, neither one had done that.

10. Minnesota Wild. Truly one of the strangest teams in the league this season. At so many different points they seemed finished, only to keep coming back and staying in the race. They are 15-7-1 in their past 23 games and looking like a playoff team.

11. Carolina Hurricanes. The injuries on defense were going to be a lot to overcome, but getting Petr Mrazek back (and hopefully James Reimer) would have been a huge lift.

12. Nashville Predators. Once one of their goalies (in this case Juuse Saros) started making some saves they magically started winning again.

13. Toronto Maple Leafs. There is no team in the NHL that has a wider range of possible outcomes than this one. They could win it all. They could lose in Round 1 in five games. They could keep everyone together. They could trade a core piece this summer. Who knows?

14. Winnipeg Jets. Not only should Connor Hellebuyck get serious Vezina Trophy consideration, he should get a few top-five MVP votes for what he has done for this team.

15. Calgary Flames. I feel like this team should be better than it has been, and at the same time, isn’t as bad as I thought it has been.

16. Dallas Stars. The offense would hold them back and be a concern. The goaltending would give them a chance.

17. New York Rangers. There is a foundation in place for this team to be very good, very fast, and for a very long time,.

18. Vancouver Canucks. They were set to get Brock Boeser back, which would have been huge, but the Jacob Markstrom injury was going to be a problem.

19. Florida Panthers. Back-to-back wins against Montreal and St. Louis (an extremely impressive win) helped them stay in it, but this season has mostly been a disappointment.

20. New York Islanders. Speaking of disappointments, after last year’s surprising performance and that 15-game point streak earlier this season the bottom completely fell out on this team. It was not getting any better down the stretch.

21. Chicago Blackhawks. The story of the 2019-20 Chicago Blackhawks was going to be “too little, too late.”

22. Los Angeles Kings. Say this for the Kings: The players still there never quit on this season. One of the hottest teams in the league going into the hiatus and beating playoff teams regularly.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets. It would have been interesting to see what this team was capable of with better injury luck.

24. Montreal Canadiens. He probably will not get many votes because he is very overlooked, but Philip Danault would be a good Selke Trophy sleeper.

25. Arizona Coyotes. They made a lot of the right moves, things just did not work out. Losing their two goalies definitely hurt. While Adin Hill did find in place of them, a healthy Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta were difference makers.

26. New Jersey Devils. One of the bright spots here was the late season resurgence of Cory Schneider. He has had such a great career it would have been a shame to see him just suddenly lose it all.

27. Anaheim Ducks. They desperately need an influx of offensive talent for next season and beyond.

28. San Jose Sharks. Get them healthy and give them better goaltending and let’s see what this core can do next season.

29. Buffalo Sabres. In a different year on a better team we would be talking about Jack Eichel as an MVP contender.

30. Ottawa Senators. With a little draft lottery luck they could have two top-five picks this year (their pick and San Jose’s pick). That could be franchise changing.

31. Detroit Red Wings. But no team needs the No. 1 overall pick more than the Red Wings.

NHL allowing players to go back home, isolate until end of March

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 16, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
The NHL is allowing players to go back to their home cities, per a league memo sent out on Monday.

Just two days ago, the league told their players to stay in their teams’ respective cities, but they’ve since made a significant change to that plan. The NHL is also telling players to self-quarantine until the end of March once they arrive at their home base.

This would indicate that the NHL realized that the season might not get going as quickly as they initially believed.

Here’s what the league announced:

1. Effective immediately, players can opt to return home (outside of the club’s home city, including outside of North America, to the extent flights are available).

2. The self-quarantine period should continue within the player’s home through and including Friday, March 27, unless a longer period may be required in accordance with local mandates related to travel. Players should continue to report immediately any symptoms or testing results to club medical staff.

3. At the end of the self-quarantine period, and depending on world developments between now and then, consideration will be given to allowing the opening of club facilities to players in scheduled and coordinated small groups for voluntary training and care of the players on the same basis as in the off-season.

4. Our objective will be that, in addition to continuing regular updates, we will be able to provide high-level guidance on the potential of opening a training camp period roughly 45 days into the 60-day period covered by the CDC’s directive.

Ideally, a plan might be for camps to re-open in late-April. Planning to re-open is great, but the reality is that there’s no guarantee they will be able to do so.

This change comes just hours after the CDC recommended that all public events involving 50 people or more be put on hold for the next eight weeks.

“CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States,” it said, per the Associated Press. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

It’s okay to ask players, especially those living away from family, to stay and wait for a little while. But preventing them from going home, while the NHL season is paused wouldn’t have made much sense.

