Looking back at the NHL’s shortened and postponed seasons

By Adam GretzMar 13, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Like pretty much every other sport in North America, the 2019-20 NHL season is currently suspended with little idea as to when — or if — it will resume due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the first time an NHL season has been interrupted or cut short.

The league has been stopped by global pandemics, lockouts, and a strike. One thing that did not bring the league to a stop, though, was World War II as the league continued on as a means of attempting to boost morale in North America.

Let’s take a look back at the previous stoppages.

1919 Stanley Cup Final

This is easily the most similar example as to what we are dealing with right now — a global pandemic shutting down, well, everything.

During the 1918-19 season it was an outbreak of the Spanish Flu that impacted the Stanley Cup Final between the Pacific Coast Hockey Association’s Seattle Metropolitans and the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens.

There had already been five games played in the series (each team won two games and tied one) with a deciding Game 6 set to be played on April 1 in Seattle. But several players on both teams had become ill, with Montreal’s Newsy Lalonde, Joe Hall, Bill Coutu, Louis Berlinguette, and Jack McDonald all either hospitalized or bed-ridden. Hall died four days later due to pneumonia that was brought on by the flu.

Game 6 was officially cancelled hours before the scheduled puck drop.

Montreal briefly considered using players from the PCHA’s Victoria team, but was ultimately prohibited from doing so. At that point Montreal attempted to forfeit the Stanley Cup to Seattle, a gesture that was refused by the Metropolitans due to the circumstances.

No Stanley Cup was awarded that season.

The 1919 season is included on the Stanley Cup with the following engraving:

1919
Seattle Metropolitans
Montreal Canadiens
Series Not Completed

The Hamilton Tigers walk out

Technically this wasn’t a league stoppage, but it did impact the on-ice results in a significant way.

During the 1924-25 season players for the Hamilton Tigers went on strike after demanding a pay raise due to the season being increased from 24 to 30 games. Players were not given a pay increase. The team’s argument was that players were contracted between specific dates regardless of the number of games played. The player’s sat out, with then-league president Frank Calder declaring the Montreal Canadiens league champions. Montreal went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final where they would lose to the WHL’s Victoria Cougars, making it the first time an NHL team had lost the cup to a team from a rival league.

Following that season the Tigers were purchased by a bootlegger named “Big Bill” Dwyer who moved the franchise to New York where they would become the New York Americans.

The 1992 Players’ Strike

This was the first time labor negotiations put a halt to the NHL season.

The NHLPA called the strike on April 1, just before the conclusion of the regular season and the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The major factors involved in the strike: free agency, arbitration, playoff bonuses, and how to share revenue from trading cards.

The players felt that by walking out so close to the start of the playoffs it would give them an advantage in negotiations because teams were so dependent on playoff revenue. A Federal Mediator eventually joined the negotiations and after 10 days the strike was settled, allowing for the completion of the regular season and playoffs.

The result: An expanded regular season from 80 games to 84 games, two neutral site games per season to gauge interest for potential league expansion, larger playoff bonuses for players, and changes to the free agency and arbitration process.

The Pittsburgh Penguins went on to win the Stanley Cup, their second Stanley Cup championship in a row.

The 1994-95 lockout

At the conclusion of training camps for the 1994-95 season, the league locked the players out as CBA negotiations were unable to result in a new deal.

This would be the first time a league fight over a salary cap would impact the season. The league eventually softened on its hard cap stance and proposed a luxury tax system, something that the players viewed as another form of a cap on salaries.

The lockout lasted for more than three months, resulting in 468 regular season games being lost.

In mid-January, a 48-game season was started. It was, at the time, the shortest NHL season in more than 50 years.

The New Jersey Devils would go on to win their first ever Stanley Cup, defeating the Detroit Red Wings in a four-game sweep.

The 2004-05 lockout

This turned out to be the first — and currently only — time a major North American sports season was cancelled in its entirety.

It was also the first time since 1919 that the Stanley Cup was not awarded.

The issue, just as it was in 1994-95, was the introduction of a league salary cap. The league eventually got what it wanted (a salary cap) with an agreement between the two sides finally being reached in July, 2005.

Along with the financial impact, there were several rule changes that followed, from the introduction of the shootout, to the elimination of the two-line pass, to the three-point game that gives teams a point in the standings for losing in overtime or a shootout.

With no season to play and no results, the league used a weighted lottery draft to give all 30 teams a chance at winning the No. 1 overall pick in 2005. The system gave teams with the fewest playoff appearances and No. 1 overall picks over the previous three seasons the best chance to win it. It was ultimately won by the Pittsburgh Penguins who selected Sidney Crosby with the top pick.

The 2012-13 Lockout

The third lockout in two decades began on Sept. 16, 2012 and was finally resolved on Jan. 6, 2013. The main issues were the NHL’s attempt to cut player’s share of hockey related revenue from 57 percent to 46 percent, change the definition of hockey related revenue (cutting the player’s share even further), term-limit on contracts, free agency rights, and salary arbitration.

The new agreement ultimately put a limit on free agency contracts of seven years (eight years for players re-signing with current teams),  mandatory acceptance of arbitration awards under $3.5 million, and an amnesty buyout period that would allow teams to buy out contracts that did not fit under the new league salary cap.

A 48-game season was played beginning on January 19 with all games being played within each conference.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup, their second in three years, by defeating the Boston Bruins in six games.

The 2019-20 pause

Now we have the 2019-20 season, currently paused due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There is still no timeline on when the season will resume.

Here is a look at where the season stands as of this moment.

Bobrovsky makes donation to help workers; how teams are handling employees

By Adam GretzMar 13, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
One of the many concerns with the current suspension of professional sports due to the coronavirus pandemic is the impact it will have on workers (both part-time and full-time) in stadiums and arenas. Those employees are dependent on games and events to earn their income.

Several teams around the NHL are making sure their employees will continue to get compensated during the current stoppage.

Some players are chipping in to help as well.

One specific example in the NHL: Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100,000 to make sure all part-time staff who work at the BB&T Center get paid during the hiatus.

Bobrovsky’s teammates are also matching that donation, while Panthers ownership is pledging contribute whatever else is needed.

NBA star Kevin Love, currently a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has made a similar contribution to help arena workers in Cleveland.

While this is a great gesture from players like Bobrovsky (and his Panthers’ teammates) and Love, there should still be an expectation that the teams themselves provide for their employees in a situation like this that is beyond everyone’s control.

Several teams have already made clear that their employees will continue to get paid during the hiatus. The Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams that have announced that their employees will continue to get paid as they normally would. The Philadelphia Flyers also announced that all of their employees will continue to get paid through the end of March. In Pittsburgh, the Penguins announced a plan to pay all of their part-and full-time employees that will be funded by Penguins players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

There are, however, some teams that are currently holding out on making such a commitment.

Specifically, the Winnipeg Jets.

Mark Chipman and Kevin Donnelly were asked directly about compensation for arena workers during the stoppage.

Said Chipman, via Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg News, “Those people are on part-time agreements. They work when we work. So, regrettably, to the extent we’re not putting on shows and games, those people obviously would not have a call to work.”

Added Donnelly: “With a postponement, it’s different than a cancellation. Hoping we can move as many events into a postponement so that work is just delayed and it would still be coming. If we can move an event from a date in March to a date in August then the work still occurs.”

The Buffalo Sabres echoed a similar sentiment to The Athletic’s John Vogl, saying in a statement: “As of now, we expect the games to be rescheduled. We are evaluating next steps should the games be cancelled.”

The problem, of course, is that there is no guarantee when (or if) these games or events will be rescheduled. Even if they are rescheduled at later dates that could still be taking away dates that could have been filled by other games, shows or events on top of the rescheduled games.

Broadcaster John Forslund in self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Broadcaster John Forslund in self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

By Adam GretzMar 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
John Forslund, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Carolina Hurricanes and NBCSN, is one of two members of the Hurricanes organization currently under self-quarantine following possible exposure to the coronavirus.

His possible exposure: He stayed in the same Detroit hotel room that was previously used by Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert last weekend.

Gobert was the first athlete in North America to test positive, resulting in the suspension of the NBA season.

Donovan Mitchell, one of Gobert’s teammates, also tested positive.

Just about every other North American sports league quickly followed in the NBA’s footsteps to immediately stop their season.

The NHL announced its decision on Thursday.

According to Luke DeCock of the News & Observer, Hurricanes team videographer Zack Brame is also under self-quarantine “after staying in one of three rooms the CDC identified for possible exposure after the Jazz moved out of the Detroit Westin Book Cadillac on Saturday and the Hurricanes moved in on Sunday.”

More, from the News & Observer:

Forslund was sitting on one of the team buses just after 2 p.m. Thursday as the Hurricanes prepared to come home from New Jersey after the suspension of the NHL season when Hurricanes vice president Mike Sundheim, who manages the team’s travel, came aboard and asked the other passenger to exit. Sundheim told him that the Jazz had stayed at the hotel before their game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, and the Hurricanes checked in about 8 p.m. Sunday.

After Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 disease Wednesday night, the hotel told Sundheim that Forslund and Brame had potentially been exposed as well. The two were isolated at the front of the team plane on the flight home from Newark on Thursday — “That felt like a cross-country flight,” Forslund said — and briefed by team physician Josh Bloom on what comes next.

Read DeCock’s story here for more from Forslund.

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said they were told that there is a low possibility the virus could be transmitted through the hotel room, but it was still recommended that Forslund and Brame self-quarantine for two weeks.

Forslund told the N&O that he is currently quarantined in his basement. His wife is leaving his meals at the door to the basement, while one their daughters is staying with neighbors (their other children are currently living out of state).

He will remain quarantined for the next 10 days to see if any symptoms develop.

Forslund has worked for the Hurricanes organization since the 1991 season when it was still based in Hartford. He has been the team’s play-by-play announcer since 1995. Forslund also calls games for NBC and NBCSN.

No fans, no work: Arena workers caught in sports shutdown

Associated PressMar 13, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — David Edelman can usually be found at a Denver Nuggets basketball game or a Colorado Rapids soccer game. As an usher, he interacts with fans in a role he calls a staple of his life.

But there are no Nuggets games for at least a month. No Rapids games, either. And Edelman has no idea what he’ll do now.

”This is what I do for a living,” Edelman said earlier this week, as the realization hit that sports were going on hiatus because of the coronavirus. ”This is my income.”

Thousands of workers would have staffed the 450 NBA and NHL games that will not be played over the next month in response to the pandemic. And then there are the more than 300 spring training and regular-season baseball games, 130 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tournament games, 50 or so Major League Soccer matches, all international golf and tennis tournaments, and who-knows-how-many high school, small college and other entertainment events canceled or postponed because of the global health crisis.

The total economic impact of the loss of sports and other events because of the pandemic – assuming only a month shutdown – is impossible to calculate but will reach the billions, easily.

Tickets aren’t being sold, so teams and leagues and organizing bodies lose money. Fans aren’t going to events that aren’t happening, so taxi drivers and ride-share operators have no one to ferry to and from those places. Hotel rooms will be empty. Beers and hot dogs aren’t being sold, so concessionaires and vendors lose money. Wait staff and bartenders aren’t getting tips. Without those tips, their babysitters aren’t getting paid.

The trickle-down effect sprawls in countless directions.

Some teams are trying to help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, within minutes of the NBA shutdown announcement, said he wanted to find a way to help workers who will lose money because games won’t be played. By Friday, he had his plan: ”We will pay them as if the games happened,” he told The Associated Press in an email.

Other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, have made similar commitments to workers at not just NBA events but also the building’s minor-league hockey games. The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are among other NBA franchises who have revealed they’re working on how they’ll take care of arena staffs. So have the NHL’s Washington Capitals, among others, and the ownership group for Detroit’s Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers on Friday said they were setting up a $1 million fund ”to cover one month’s wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts and events that they would have otherwise worked.”

”Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another,” New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris said.

At Chicago Blackhawks hockey games alone, about 1,500 workers are in or outside the building on event nights: guest services, concessions, parking, security, box office and so on.

”The per game payroll is more than $250,000,” said Courtney Greve Hack, a spokeswoman for the United Center.

If that’s the NHL norm – no official numbers are available – then workers around the league would stand to lose more than $60 million if hockey does not return this season.

”I get it,” said Chris Lee, who owns a coffee and smoothies franchise in Arizona that draws 70% of its annual revenue sales at spring training and Arizona Coyotes hockey games. ”But this is going to be really tough.”

Lee was packing up cups that won’t be used when baseball announced Thursday that spring training was ending about two weeks early. He and his staff – one full-timer, 14 part-time employees – aren’t sure what comes next.

The enormity of the numbers stacks up quickly.

The group that owns the Raptors and other pro sports clubs in Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, says it’s trying to help 4,000 workers in that city. Extrapolate that across other Canadian and U.S. pro sports cities, and those teams could be looking at 100,000 workers feeling some sort of pinch – not counting the impact at college and other levels.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to help the workers in Cleveland address what he described as their ”sudden life shift.” On Friday, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks made a $100,000 pledge on behalf of his family

”It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

The NCAA men’s Division I tournament generates about $900 million annually through television and marketing rights alone. In Albany, New York, which was scheduled to host men’s tournament games for the first time in 17 years, organizers estimated the economic loss from the three-day event to be about $3 million.

Bars and restaurants bought tons of additional stock and perishables to prep for crowds that won’t arrive. It’ll probably take a few years before the NCAA can bring the tournament back to many of the cities slated to host games next week.

”It’s incredibly disheartening. There’s no question about that,” said Mark Bardack, president of public relations and management firm Ed Lewi and Associates, which had worked for more than a year on the planning of the tournament in Albany. ”To have it all disappear, though obviously no one’s fault.”

Some arena workers, many not wanting to be identified because of workplace policies about speaking to reporters, said they are living paycheck-to-paycheck. They’re not alone, of course: A study last fall by the American Payroll Association said 74% of workers in the U.S. would ”experience financial difficulty” if their usual payday was delayed by as little as one week.

In Philadelphia, Rodney Thompson works on commission selling popcorn and beer at 76ers basketball games, Flyers hockey games and Phillies baseball games. They’re all on hold.

”The more I sell, the more I make,” the 56-year-old said. ”The less I sell, the less I make. It would hurt me, financially. I would have no income coming in. … I make pretty good money. But if there’s no fans, there’s no work.”

Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux to be suspended for hit on Donskoi

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 13, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday afternoon that Brendan Lemieux will be suspended for his Wednesday night hit on Joonas Donskoi.

The only twist? We won’t know how long the Rangers forward will sit until the NHL resumes playing games following the coronavirus pandemic.

After Friday’s hearing, the DoPS Tweeted the following:

Following a hearing today, the DOPS has determined that Brendan Lemieux will be suspended for his hit on Joonas Donskoi Wednesday night. The precise parameters of the suspension will be determined and announced once resumption of play guidelines have been established.

Lemieux was called for an interference minor on the Avs forward following a hit up high.

Donskoi did not return to the game.

This isn’t the first time Lemieux has been punished this season. He was fined $2,000 in December for elbowing Golden Knights forward Cody Glass.

