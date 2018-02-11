The Buzzer: Marner’s five-point night, Dubnyk shuts the door on 44

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang
Players of the Night:
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs: Mathew Barzal has been logging all the five-point nights this year, but Marner became the latest to do it, scoring twice and adding three helpers in Saturday’s 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators.
Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild: Dubnyk stopped a season-high 44 pieces of rubber sent his way to help the Wild blank the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0.
Joakim Ryan, San Jose Sharks: Ryan came into Saturday’s game with 45 games under his belt in the NHL and seven assists to show for it. He left Saturday’s 6-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers with his first NHL goal, his second NHL goal and a his first-game-winning goal. Quite the night.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning: He didn’t have a shutout. In fact, he allowed three goals in a winning effort. But holy moly did he produce of the greatest saves of all-time, as you will see below.
Highlights of the Night:
This save should come with a warning label, MA, 18+, etc.:
Great pass, great goal:
Bar down.
Well-deserved:
Factoids of the Night:
Wild rolling at home:
More Marner:
Scores:
Sabres 4, Bruins 2
Maple Leafs 6, Senators 3
Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (SO)
Lightning 4, Kings 3
Blue Jackets 6, Devils 1
Hurricanes 3, Avalanche 1
Wild 3, Blackhawks 0
Flyers 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)
Sharks 6, Oilers 4
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck