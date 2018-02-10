Getty

Capitals sign Lars Eller to five-year, $17.5 million contract extension

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
The Washington Capitals locked up one of their key depth players to a long-term contract extension on Saturday afternoon by announcing a five-year, $17.5 million deal with veteran forward Lars Eller.

Eller, 28, has been with the Capitals since the start of the 2016-17 season after coming over in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

In his time with the Capitals he has scored 23 goals and added 30 assists in 134 regular season games.

Over the course of his career his production has been remarkably consistent and can be counted on to score around 12-15 goals and record 25-28 points as a third-line center. The salary cap hit of $3.5 million per season is a pretty fair deal for what Eller provides (it is also identical to the salary cap hit he has on his current contract), but the term of the contract could be a concern in the future. The contract will run through Eller’s age 34 season and while he is a really good depth player now, will he still over that same level of production into his 30s?

That is a question the Capitals will find out the answer to in the future.

In the meantime the Capitals now have a lot of their key players locked in place for the next few years, with Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Eller, Matt Niskanen, Dmitry Orlov and Braden Holtby all signed for at least the next three years (and some of them well beyond that).

They still need to come to terms with potential unrestricted free agent John Carlson if they plan on keeping him beyond this season. Forward Tom Wilson is also eligible for restricted free agency after this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Closer to a return? Crawford to join Blackhawks on road trip

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Corey Crawford has not appeared in a game for the Chicago Blackhawks since Dec. 23 and his absence has been a big part of the team’s struggles in the standings.

After some brief concern that his season could already be over, it seems that he is on the verge of returning to the lineup. Even though he did not travel with the team to Minnesota for their game on Saturday night against the Wild, the team announced that he will join the team in Arizona during its current three-game road trip.

Coach Joel Quenneville said he does not expect Crawford to actually play on the trip, but the fact he is joining the team and traveling with them is a pretty good sign that his return to the lineup could be imminent.

In Crawford’s absence the Blackhawks have had to rely on Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass. They have not done a terrible job, but there is a pretty significant gap between what they can provide and what a healthy Crawford provides.

When healthy Crawford has been one of the best goalies in the league and was having a tremendous season with a .928 save percentage in 28 games.

With Crawford in the lineup the Blackhawks are 16-9-2.

Without him they are only 8-13-6.

Getting Crawford back would be a huge boost for the stretch run, but it might still be a little too late to salvage the season. Entering play on Saturday the Blackhawks find themselves eight points out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them.

Crawford would have to play lights out down the stretch to even give them a fighting chance to overcome that deficit.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Long-awaited hockey milestone happened suddenly for Jordan Greenway

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Greenway didn’t have much time to think about being a pioneer.

The Boston University forward was preparing for his junior year last summer when he heard that USA Hockey might be calling on collegians and minor-league pros to fill out its Olympic roster. It was only after NHL players were officially ruled out and Greenway made the team that a reporter told him he would be the first African-American man on the U.S. Olympic team.

”I’m happy I’m the first. I hope I’m the first of many,” he said last month after practicing with the Terriers on campus. ”Hopefully I inspire other kids to want to do the same thing, try something different.”

A 6-foot-6, 238-pound winger who has 25 points in 28 games for the Terriers this season, Greenway played in the 2017 world championships and was second in points on the U.S team that won the world junior championship last year. He could be the first American to win both world junior and Olympic gold.

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher called Greenway ”one heck of a hockey player” who also has the potential to awaken an interest in hockey in communities that traditionally haven’t played it.

”I think a lot of kids saw him do it in the world juniors last year,” Kelleher said. ”Hopefully, more and more people and families that watch the Olympics will be drawn to our team and the success they had. And hopefully some kids or some families identify with Jordan and are inspired to get involved with our game.”

Raised by a white mother in Canton, New York, a village about 20 miles from the Canadian border, Greenway said he is used to being one of the only African-Americans on the ice – or at family gatherings.

”I’ve been able to fit in pretty well,” he said. ”I’ve grown up in a white population. So it really hasn’t been anything different, just a way of life for me growing up. It hasn’t been different at all.”

Greenway played for BU in the Beanpot on Monday night, assisting on the Terriers’ second goal in a 3-2, double-overtime victory over Harvard. But when BU plays in the championship game next week for Boston’s college hockey bragging rights, Greenway will be in South Korea. (Harvard’s Ryan Donato also is heading to the Olympics, on the same flight.)

Growing up about 2 hours from Lake Placid, Greenway said he dreamed about playing in the Olympics ”like every kid does.” But he wasn’t thinking about Pyeongchang or even Beijing in 2022; he had his sights set eight or 12 years down the line.

”I never thought it would come this soon, like before I graduate from college,” he said. ”But I’m excited it’s happening this year and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

A 2015 second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild, Greenway is a big forward who said he likes to get in front of the net and ”wear a team down.” Growing up, he modeled his game after players like Kings and Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds – ”not really because he’s African-American,” he said, chuckling at the coincidence.

”It’s more just because I think him and I have a similar game style,” Greenway said, adding Joe Thornton to the list of role models. ”He’s a big body, in front of the net a lot.”

Also on the list: Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier when he played for the Boston Bruins in 1958.

”He was definitely somebody I looked up to when I was a kid,” Greenway said. ”I just hope I can be the same inspiration for another kid, and hopefully a lot of kids can look up to me like I looked up to him.”

The respect is mutual.

Speaking at a Boston Bruins game last month to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his milestone debut, O’Ree said he was happy to see Greenway topple another barrier. And though he advised Greenway just to work hard and do his best, he also said that it might take some time for the importance of the moment to sink in.

”When I first stepped on the ice in the Montreal Forum and became the first black player to play in the NHL, it really didn’t register with me until after the game. None of the media came up and said, ‘Mr. O’Ree, do you realize you just broke the color barrier?’

”I read it in the paper the next morning,” he said. ”And said to myself, ‘I made things happen.”’

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Pass or Fail: Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 Stadium Series jersey

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
Usually when an NHL team reveals a new jersey, there’s plenty of cringing. When teams have showed us their looks for the Stadium Series outdoor games, there’s been a lot of cringing.

But on Saturday morning the Toronto Maple Leafs revealed their jersey for next month’s outdoor game against the Washington Capitals, and it’s a winner. Hope you enjoy white after Labo(u)r Day!

There’s a lot of love for the Royal Canadian Navy in the design here, which includes the RCN’s motto “Ready, Aye, Ready” printed inside the collar. The Leafs’ motto, Honour Pride Courage, moves to the sleeve for this game.

[Pass or Fail: Washington Capitals 2018 Stadium Series jersey]

Is it too much white, considering the color of the surface they play on, and after what we saw in the NHL All-Star Game? Maybe. But it’s better than another lazy dark colored jersey. Everything will be white, from the helmet to socks to gloves to their pants. Ice camouflage? The outdoor game at the U.S. Naval Academy will also mark the first time the Leafs will have their home logo on their road jersey.

They’re clean and gorgeous. Can understand the complaints about a little too much white, but the jerseys, at least, are very sharp and the design really makes the logo pop.

What do you think?

 

 

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Women’s Olympic Three Stars: Muller the record-setter; Grahn backstops Swedes

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
1. Alina Muller, Switzerland – The Swiss forward was involved in six of their eight goals during a 8-0 rout of Korea on Saturday. She was regular tested netminder So Jung Shin by firing 12 shots on goal, and finished the night with four goals (tying an Olympic record) and six points (an Olympic record).

Click here to watch all four of Muller’s goals.

2. Sara Grahn, Sweden – As the Swedes edged Japan 2-1, Grahn played a huge role in stopping 30 shots. She was tested, but a team effort helped stifle the Japanese, who had opportunities while on a 6-on-4 with 40 seconds to play.

Click here to watch highlights from Sweden-Japan.

3. Sara Hjalmarsson, Sweden – Hjalmarsson broke a 1-1 deadlock early in the third period to give the Swedes a winning start to their time in PyeongChang.

Click here to watch Hjalmarsson’s goal.

GROUP A
USA
Canada
Finland
Olympic Athletes from Russia

GROUP B
Sweden 1-0
Switzerland 1-0
Japan 0-1
Korea 0-1

Format: “The two top-seeded teams from Group A will receive Quarter-Final Round bye thus moving automatically to the Semi-Finals. The Quarter-Finals will be played between 3A-2B and 4A-1B. The winner of each Quarter-Final moves onto the Semi-Finals. The winner of each Semi-Final game will move onto the Gold Medal Game, while the losers will play in the Bronze Medal Game.”

UPCOMING SCHEDULE – Feb. 11
United States vs. Finland, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Canada, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA Network

NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The hockey streaming schedule is here

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.