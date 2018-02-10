Saturday night’s alright for an ECHL brawl (Video)

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang
We got a doozy here.
A line brawl between the Toledo Walleye and the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL went down in the second half of the third period in a 5-0 romp by the Walleye on Saturday night in Toledo.
And yes, there was a solid goalie scrap to boot.
Here’s how the fun began:
And here are both goalies — Mason McDonald of the Mavericks in red and Matej Machovsky of the Walleye in blue — doing their best Chris Osgood, Patrick Roy impression.
The end result included 84 penalty minutes assessed on 12 calls, including four game misconducts, four fighting majors and a slew of other infractions.
The game ended with a total of 139 penalty minutes on 24 calls.
Here’s a breakdown from the box score:
- Klotz KC (match – cross-checking), 12:14
- Kwas KC (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
- McDonald KC (leaving the crease, fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
- Smith KC (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
- Crisp TOL (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
- Machovsky TOL (leaving the crease, fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
- Tansey TOL (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
It didn’t end there, either. Two more fights and another game misconduct were handed out with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
Here’s Roy vs. Osgood, for old times’ sake.
Holy jumpin’.
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck