Jack Eichel falls awkwardly, forced to leave the game

Are the hockey gods without mercy?
Buffalo Sabres fans must be asking themselves that right now. After everything they’ve endured this season and still with 25-plus games to go, there’s probably plenty of four-letter words being offered up to the gods who’ve evidently forsaken them.
Watching Jack Eichel fall awkwardly behind the net, withering in pain before being forced to leave the game, could be the biggest blow yet for the Sabres in a lost season.
The fall certainly didn’t look good for Eichel’s knee, which appears to twist in an unappealing fashion.
In a season that’s been decisively awful in New York, Eichel has been a light, a glimmer of hope that maybe, eventually, things will be different.
He’s been fun to watch and given Sabres fans something to cheer for when there hasn’t been a lot to get excited about.
Eichel’s 21 goals and 53 points are easily the best on the Sabres. He’s done admirably on a very bad team, which makes one wonder what his true potential will be once the Sabres sort out their mess.
For now, Buffalo fans will hold their collective breath. Eichel missed two months to start the 2016-17 season, then dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
Life isn’t fun in Buffalo without their young superstar.
