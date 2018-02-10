Getty Images

Jack Eichel falls awkwardly, forced to leave the game

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Are the hockey gods without mercy?

Buffalo Sabres fans must be asking themselves that right now. After everything they’ve endured this season and still with 25-plus games to go, there’s probably plenty of four-letter words being offered up to the gods who’ve evidently forsaken them.

Watching Jack Eichel fall awkwardly behind the net, withering in pain before being forced to leave the game, could be the biggest blow yet for the Sabres in a lost season.

The fall certainly didn’t look good for Eichel’s knee, which appears to twist in an unappealing fashion.

In a season that’s been decisively awful in New York, Eichel has been a light, a glimmer of hope that maybe, eventually, things will be different.

He’s been fun to watch and given Sabres fans something to cheer for when there hasn’t been a lot to get excited about.

Eichel’s 21 goals and 53 points are easily the best on the Sabres. He’s done admirably on a very bad team, which makes one wonder what his true potential will be once the Sabres sort out their mess.

For now, Buffalo fans will hold their collective breath. Eichel missed two months to start the 2016-17 season, then dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Life isn’t fun in Buffalo without their young superstar.

Andrei Vasilevskiy makes probable save of the year (video)

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
Shut it down.

It’s over.

Let’s go home.

There are another 10 months to go before the end of the year and nearly a full season of combined hockey, including the playoffs, but the save of the year has likely been decided on this, Feb. 10, 2017.

Yes, that’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, the front-runner for the Vezina Trophy this year, casually reaching around to get a glove on Anze Kopitar‘s wrist shot into what looks like an open cage.

Nope.

Instead, Vasilevskiy commits some of the finest robbery seen.

It’s just so majestic.

The save is just bonkers, the front-runner for save of the year, and one that will likely take divine intervention to dethrone at this point.

Ay Caramba

P.K. Subban says media, community has influence on Canadiens’ success

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2018, 8:32 PM EST
There’s a certain level of scrutiny that comes with playing in a Canadian market.

The fans are perceived to be perhaps fiercer in their loyalty to their team, almost militant at times and when things aren’t going the correct way, tempers flare a little brighter and anger seeps in a little deeper.

There’s also a perception that the media in Canadian markets is tougher, that somehow scribes, radio personalities, and T.V. broadcasters can exert a level of influence that can turn the ship, even if ever so slightly.

Whether any of this is true or not is up for debate.

For P.K. Subban, however, there’s no argument to be made.

These aren’t merely perceptions for No. 76, but rather hard and harsh truths of playing in a hockey-mad market.

“The one thing that’s tough about Montreal, and I tell this to people all the time, is that regardless of what anybody says, the media and the community have an influence on the team,” Subban said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos that aired on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. “That can make it tough at times because there is so much attention on the team, there’s so much attention on its superstars and players.”

Subban garnered much attention during his time in Montreal.

From fights with teammates to silly notions that his personality was too much and wasn’t the right fit for the Canadiens, to the enormous charitable contributions that endeared himself to the city.

Subban was loved and is still loved by the Montreal faithful, evidenced once again on Saturday with a chorus of cheers when he touched the puck in his second trip back to Bell Centre since being traded to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber in June of 2016.

During his interview with Kypreos, Subban said that for the Canadiens to be successful, the organization essentially needs to shelter its players from the vortex around them.

“I think it takes a very, very strong organization to manage that,” Subban said.  “It has to be managed properly because when that starts to creep in, it’s tough. That’s not on the players to manage. I think that needs to be managed by the organization. That has to be the strongest part of that organization for the team to be successful.”

The debate of who “won” the Subban-Weber trade will rage on for as long as it bloody well wants to. It was a big deal no matter how you slice it and the impact its had on both teams isn’t hidden.

Subban is still the great defenseman he was in Montreal. The Canadiens haven’t been the same without him and the Nashville Predators, arguably, have never been better.

Like the one who got away, Subban’s second return to Montreal on Saturday is just another sad reminder of what was once theirs.

Closer to a return? Crawford to join Blackhawks on road trip

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Corey Crawford has not appeared in a game for the Chicago Blackhawks since Dec. 23 and his absence has been a big part of the team’s struggles in the standings.

After some brief concern that his season could already be over, it seems that he is on the verge of returning to the lineup. Even though he did not travel with the team to Minnesota for their game on Saturday night against the Wild, the team announced that he will join the team in Arizona during its current three-game road trip.

Coach Joel Quenneville said he does not expect Crawford to actually play on the trip, but the fact he is joining the team and traveling with them is a pretty good sign that his return to the lineup could be imminent.

In Crawford’s absence the Blackhawks have had to rely on Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass. They have not done a terrible job, but there is a pretty significant gap between what they can provide and what a healthy Crawford provides.

When healthy Crawford has been one of the best goalies in the league and was having a tremendous season with a .928 save percentage in 28 games.

With Crawford in the lineup the Blackhawks are 16-9-2.

Without him they are only 8-13-6.

Getting Crawford back would be a huge boost for the stretch run, but it might still be a little too late to salvage the season. Entering play on Saturday the Blackhawks find themselves eight points out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them.

Crawford would have to play lights out down the stretch to even give them a fighting chance to overcome that deficit.

Capitals sign Lars Eller to five-year, $17.5 million contract extension

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
The Washington Capitals locked up one of their key depth players to a long-term contract extension on Saturday afternoon by announcing a five-year, $17.5 million deal with veteran forward Lars Eller.

Eller, 28, has been with the Capitals since the start of the 2016-17 season after coming over in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

In his time with the Capitals he has scored 23 goals and added 30 assists in 134 regular season games.

Over the course of his career his production has been remarkably consistent and can be counted on to score around 12-15 goals and record 25-28 points as a third-line center. The salary cap hit of $3.5 million per season is a pretty fair deal for what Eller provides (it is also identical to the salary cap hit he has on his current contract), but the term of the contract could be a concern in the future. The contract will run through Eller’s age 34 season and while he is a really good depth player now, will he still over that same level of production into his 30s?

That is a question the Capitals will find out the answer to in the future.

In the meantime the Capitals now have a lot of their key players locked in place for the next few years, with Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Eller, Matt Niskanen, Dmitry Orlov and Braden Holtby all signed for at least the next three years (and some of them well beyond that).

They still need to come to terms with potential unrestricted free agent John Carlson if they plan on keeping him beyond this season. Forward Tom Wilson is also eligible for restricted free agency after this season.

