Soak in 2018 Winter Classic, no sweater needed

By James O'Brien Jan 1, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
So, the bad news is that (most of?) us didn’t get to attend the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field. The good news is that those of us who didn’t get to go also didn’t have to be really cold.

Luckily, photographers and fans were around to record the fun times, so we can at least get an idea of what it was like. Without the teeth chattering. Enjoy.

Unusual conditions

The cold weather’s coming next.

Playing outdoors means dealing with other factors that NFL players usually only deal with: the wind and shadows (or blinding light) can suddenly be an issue, especially for goalies. Henrik Lundqvist and Robin Lehner deserve kudos for fighting through it.

by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

BREAKING: It was cold

This wasn’t the coldest Winter Classic, let alone the coldest outdoor NHL game, but such facts didn’t exactly warm up those who were still very, very cold. But, hey, bundling up makes for some cool shots, if nothing else.

Fans provided some great images:

by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While the players wore some extra gear, at least during warm-ups, and that provided some extra fun:

Not that fun: your mullet/hockey hair getting icey.

A good time

It’s been 10 years since the first Winter Classic, but it doesn’t sound like the novelty is wearing off for players. (Granted, as you see in the video above the post’s headline, Jimmy Vesey was just 14 when he first watched it.)

(Apparently there were some complaints about a fan showing up in Flyers gear, if you want to dive into that rabbit hole.)

Fire and fun

Let’s just run down some of the really cool images under this miscellaneous category.

Honestly, this shot’s existence is a rebuttal to anyone complaining about outdoor games. So cool.

The Mets gave the Winter Classic a nod and referenced that SNL skit:

Good old puns:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Olympic honor a ‘surreal’ opportunity for Ryan Donato, Troy Terry

By Sean Leahy Jan 1, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
NEW YORK – Troy Terry found out during his college break. Ryan Donato received the call last week. Less than a year ago, both had no reason to believe that the person at the other end of the line would be telling them they were Olympians, but thanks to the NHL they’ll be representing their country in PyeongChang at the 2018 Olympics.

“They were special calls. Those were calls that I won’t forget,” said U.S. head coach Tony Granato. “Where they are in their careers to find out they have an opportunity to represent their country, every single one of them was the same reaction.”

There was shock. There was disbelief. There was joy. It was a rollercoaster of emotions. Once the happiness died down, a secret now needed to be held close to the vest until USA Hockey made the official roster announcement during the Winter Classic at Citi Field. Immediate family members knew, but they weren’t going to spill the beans to friends.

[Full 2018 Olympic hockey schedule]

“I didn’t want to hint anything, but I just said there’s a chance, we’ll see,” said Harvard junior Ryan Donato. “But now everybody knows and it’s really exciting.”

“It’s something that’s so exciting. It is hard to try and keep it in sometimes,” added Troy Terry, a junior at Denver.

Donato also has a family tie to representing his country on the international stage. His father, Ted, played for the U.S. at several World Championships, the World Junior Championship and the 1992 Olympic Games in Albertville. He grew idolizing American hockey and has fond memories of his dad and Mike Modano wearing the red, white and blue.

Donato and Terry are getting this Olympic chance thanks to the NHL, who decided against sending its players last spring. Both weren’t even born the last time the league didn’t participate.

The realization they’ll be Olympians is still settling in.

“It is crazy. I think if you had told me this this time last year… no one knew this was coming,” Terry said. “Some people might be upset about the situation, but I’m thrilled that I get an opportunity and I’m excited to take it. It’s going to create an interesting dynamic at the tournament. It’s still pretty surreal … once we go, it’s going to be all business.”

“It’s very surreal,” said Donato. “Obviously, the timing is kind of crazy but it perfectly works. I’m at my junior year at Harvard so [I’m] at the peak of my college career … I didn’t really want to focus too much on it, to be honest, but now that it’s actually here and coming closer it’s very exciting.”

Terry made his mark on the international stage a year ago while helping the U.S. to gold at the World Junior Championship. His shootout heroics helped the Americans beat Canada in the final.

Four years ago in Sochi we had the T.J. Oshie show against Russia. Is Terry up for the challenge should his shootout skills be required in the tournament?

“I don’t know about that. Hopefully we don’t have to go there. I don’t know if I could take it again,” he joked.

“Anytime you’re on an international stage anything can happen. I’m exciting to just have another opportunity to represent [the U.S.]. If it comes to that situation, I’ll do my best. I can’t let everyone down now at this point. I’ll start practicing.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

USA hockey’s kids ready to learn from Brian Gionta’s Olympic experience

By Sean Leahy Jan 1, 2018, 6:09 PM EST
NEW YORK – The 2018 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team is a made up mostly of veterans playing in Europe and four collegiate players.

There’s also one unsigned player, Brian Gionta, who has 1,006 NHL games under his belt. The captain of the team is the only one on the roster who’s played at an Olympics before, something that will come in handy for the youngest of the Americans, like Ryan Donato and Troy Terry.

“As a younger guy, with Jordan [Greenway] and Terry and Will Borgan and some of the other younger guys, you’ve just got to look to those guys to lead the team and take their lead by example and put it into our own game so that we can also benefit from their own experiences as well,” said Donato, a junior at Harvard.

[USA Hockey announces 2018 Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic rosters]

The 38-year-old Gionta has been the one definite for the U.S. roster since it was clear he wouldn’t be signing with an NHL team. He’s an ideal captain with his experience and he knows how important it is to start developing chemistry immediately for a short tournament.

“The Olympics are an overwhelming event,” Gionta said. “When you get over there you’ve got to absorb it, you’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to enjoy the process, but you’ve got to go over there with a goal and that goal in mind is to come away with a gold medal.”

Terry, who’s a junior at Denver, met Gionta for the first time Sunday night and came away impressed.

“He’s a guy that I can learn a lot from, just in terms of hockey and being a professional,” Terry said. “I’m really excited to have that opportunity to be on the team with him. I’ve already been so impressed with how he’s welcomed me and just how nice he’s been to me. I’m just this college kid and he’s played in the NHL for a very long time.”

Gionta suited up for the U.S. at the 2006 Olympics in Torino where they were knocked out by Finland in the quarterfinals. He’s also played at the World Championships three times and twice at the World Junior Championship during his days at Boston College. All six times the Americans have finished out of the medal hunt. With this his international hurrah, and possible professional goodbye, he has his eyes on only one thing.

“When you walk out of that tunnel with that jersey on you still have that feeling you had as a kid,” Gionta said. “I’m loving the opportunity to be able to do it again, especially at my age. You never know where you’re going to be with your career. So to be able to do it at my age, I’m extremely excited about the prospect of going over there and winning gold.”

More Olympic coverage:
Brian Gionta on NHL future, representing USA Hockey again (PHT Q&A)
USA Hockey reveals 2018 Olympic jerseys

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers overcome Lehner, Sabres in 2018 Winter Classic

By James O'Brien Jan 1, 2018, 4:22 PM EST
If you’ve been following the NHL for the last couple decades, you’ve probably gotten used to the New York Rangers’ distinct goal song. It was essentially Chelsea Dagger before Chelsea Dagger. The Rangers provided their fans an opportunity to put a new twist on that goal song during the 2018 Winter Classic, though.

The Rangers put themselves in some tough spots against the Buffalo Sabres when it came to taking penalties early on during Monday’s bitterly cold outdoor game, so perhaps it’s fitting that they ended up winning in overtime thanks to a J.T. Miller overtime goal, taking it 3-2.

Rangers fans then serenaded their winning team by joining in on the goal song, making for a cool scene at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead through the first period, yet Robin Lehner made a host of big, difficult saves to keep the Sabres in the game, and Buffalo was able to chip away to ultimately push the game to overtime at 2-2.

Lehner stopped 39 out of 42 shots on goal, but Henrik Lundqvist continues to get the job done in outdoor games, making 31 saves to win this one. Lundqvist and the Rangers aren’t just experienced with outdoor contests, they’ve been able to clean up amid unusual conditions.

After the contest, Henrik Lundqvist discussed the win, and kept things mysterious regarding how he’s tweaked his style both “technically” and mentally.

The frustrations continue for Buffalo, although it’s worth noting that the Sabres are at least making baby steps in the right direction. Sabres head coach Phil Housley backed that notion up after the game.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Housley said. “We battled back. We’ve been through tough times. We’re playing a better brand of hockey right now.”

As much of an event as the 2018 Winter Classic is, the Rangers could use every standings point they can get, so managing a victory here is a big boost in the bitter battles for Metropolitan Division positioning.

Plenty was said about the cold weather, but grabbing a W had to warm the hearts of Rangers players and their fans to kick off 2018.

(Note: multiple Rangers players said that the cold didn’t bother them, for what it’s worth. The fans might not have been so lucky.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

USA Hockey announces 2018 Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic rosters

By Sean Leahy Jan 1, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
3 Comments

NEW YORK — During the second intermission of Monday’s NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field, USA Hockey revealed the final rosters for the Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic teams. The men and women will begin their quest for gold in PyeongChang, South Korea beginning Feb. 11. The Paralympic team will play from March 8-18, also in PyeongChang.

The 2018 Olympic men’s tournament will not feature NHL players for the first time since the 1994. After participating in five straight Olympics, the league decided in April not to send its players, forcing USA Hockey to seek out those plying their trade in Europe, the American Hockey League and the collegiate ranks.

Here’s what the men’s roster looks like:

GOALTENDERS
Ryan Zapolski (Jokerit, KHL)
Two other goalies will be announced later this month

DEFENSEMEN
Chad Billins (Linkoping HC, SHL)
Jonathon Blum (Admiral Vladivostok, KHL)
Will Borgen (St. Cloud State University, NCAA)
Matt Gilroy (Jokerit, KHL)
Ryan Gunderson (Brynäs IF, SHL)
Bobby Sanguinetti (HC Lugano, NLA)
Noah Welch (Växjö Lakers, SHL)
James Wisniewski (EC Kassel Huskies, DEL2)

FORWARDS
Mark Arcobello (SC Bern, NLA)
Chris Bourque (Hershey Bears, AHL)
Bobby Butler (Milwaukee Admirals, AHL)
Ryan Donato (Harvard University, NCAA)
Brian Gionta (C)
Jordan Greenway (Boston University, NCAA)
Chad Kolarik (Adler Mannheim, DEL)
Broc Little (HC Davos, NLA)
John McCarthy (San Jose, AHL)
Brian O’Neill (Jokerit, KHL)
Garrett Roe (EV Zug, NLA)
Jim Slater (Fribourg-Gotteron, NLA)
Ryan Stoa (Spartak Moskva, KHL)
Troy Terry (University of Denver, NCAA)

Head Coach: Tony Granato
Assistant Coaches: Keith Allain, Chris Chelios, Ron Rolston, Scott Young

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It was 20 years ago that the U.S. women won their only Olympic gold medal during the inaugural tournament. The Americans came close at Sochi 2014 when they were 54 seconds away from winning gold before Marie-Philip Poulin tied the game and later scored the winner in overtime.

The two sides have continued to battle and have met eight times since October with the U.S. claiming victory in the Four Nations Cup championship game and Canada exacting revenge by sweeping a four-game series of exhibitions earlier this month.

Here’s the women’s roster:

GOALTENDERS
Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood University, CHA)
Alex Rigsby (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Maddie Rooney (University of Minnesota Duluth, WCHA)

DEFENSEMEN
Lee Stecklein (University of Minnesota, WCHA)
Cayla Barnes (Boston College, HEA)
Megan Keller (Boston College, HEA)
Kali Flanagan (Boston College, HEA)
Emily Pfalzer (Buffalo Beauts, NWHL)
Kacey Bellamy (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Sidney Morin (MODO Hockey, SWHL)

FORWARDS
Monique Lamoureux-Morando (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Meghan Duggan (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Haley Skarupa (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Kelly Pannek (University of Minnesota, WCHA)
Brianna Decker (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Gigi Marvin (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Hannah Brandt (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Hilary Knight (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Dani Cameranesi (University of Minnesota, WCHA)
Kendall Coyne (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Amanda Kessel (New York Riveters, NWHL)
Amanda Pelkey (Boston Pride, NWHL)

General Manager: Reagan Carey
Head Coach: Robb Stauber
Associate Head Coach: Brett Strot
Assistant Coach: Paul Mara

Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images

The U.S. team that’s had the most success on the Olympic stage has been the Paralympic team, who’s won three of the last four tournaments. The winning has continued since 2014 as Team USA won four straight World Sled Hockey Challenges and silver at the 2017 Para Sled Hockey World Championship.

Here’s the Paralympic team that will defend gold:

GOALTENDERS
Jen Lee (Chicago Blackhawks)
Steve Cash (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

DEFENSEMEN
Ralph DeQuebec (Colorado Avalanche)
Billy Hanning (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)
Tyler Carron (Colorado Avalanche)
Nikko Landeros (A) (Colorado Avalanche)
Josh Pauls (C) (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

FORWARDS
Brody Roybal (Chicago Blackhawks)
Jack Wallace (NJ Freeze)
Travis Dodson (Chicago Blackhawks)
Luke McDermott (Buffalo Sabres)
Declan Farmer (A) (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Kevin McKee (Chicago Blackhawks)
Adam Page (Buffalo Sabres)
Noah Grove (USA Warriors)
Rico Roman (Colorado Avalanche)
Josh Misiewicz (Chicago Blackhawks)

General Manager: Dan Brennan
Head Coach: Guy Gosselin
Assistant Coach: David Hoff

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.