USA Hockey announces 2018 Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic rosters

NEW YORK — During the second intermission of Monday’s NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field, USA Hockey revealed the final rosters for the Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic teams. The men and women will begin their quest for gold in PyeongChang, South Korea beginning Feb. 11. The Paralympic team will play from March 8-18, also in PyeongChang.

The 2018 Olympic men’s tournament will not feature NHL players for the first time since the 1994. After participating in five straight Olympics, the league decided in April not to send its players, forcing USA Hockey to seek out those plying their trade in Europe, the American Hockey League and the collegiate ranks.

Here’s what the men’s roster looks like:

GOALTENDERS

Ryan Zapolski (Jokerit, KHL)

Two other goalies will be announced later this month

DEFENSEMEN

Chad Billins (Linkoping HC, SHL)

Jonathon Blum (Admiral Vladivostok, KHL)

Will Borgen (St. Cloud State University, NCAA)

Matt Gilroy (Jokerit, KHL)

Ryan Gunderson (Brynäs IF, SHL)

Bobby Sanguinetti (HC Lugano, NLA)

Noah Welch (Växjö Lakers, SHL)

James Wisniewski (EC Kassel Huskies, DEL2)

FORWARDS

Mark Arcobello (SC Bern, NLA)

Chris Bourque (Hershey Bears, AHL)

Bobby Butler (Milwaukee Admirals, AHL)

Ryan Donato (Harvard University, NCAA)

Brian Gionta (C)

Jordan Greenway (Boston University, NCAA)

Chad Kolarik (Adler Mannheim, DEL)

Broc Little (HC Davos, NLA)

John McCarthy (San Jose, AHL)

Brian O’Neill (Jokerit, KHL)

Garrett Roe (EV Zug, NLA)

Jim Slater (Fribourg-Gotteron, NLA)

Ryan Stoa (Spartak Moskva, KHL)

Troy Terry (University of Denver, NCAA)

Head Coach: Tony Granato

Assistant Coaches: Keith Allain, Chris Chelios, Ron Rolston, Scott Young

It was 20 years ago that the U.S. women won their only Olympic gold medal during the inaugural tournament. The Americans came close at Sochi 2014 when they were 54 seconds away from winning gold before Marie-Philip Poulin tied the game and later scored the winner in overtime.

The two sides have continued to battle and have met eight times since October with the U.S. claiming victory in the Four Nations Cup championship game and Canada exacting revenge by sweeping a four-game series of exhibitions earlier this month.

Here’s the women’s roster:

GOALTENDERS

Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood University, CHA)

Alex Rigsby (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Maddie Rooney (University of Minnesota Duluth, WCHA)

DEFENSEMEN

Lee Stecklein (University of Minnesota, WCHA)

Cayla Barnes (Boston College, HEA)

Megan Keller (Boston College, HEA)

Kali Flanagan (Boston College, HEA)

Emily Pfalzer (Buffalo Beauts, NWHL)

Kacey Bellamy (Boston Pride, NWHL)

Sidney Morin (MODO Hockey, SWHL)

FORWARDS

Monique Lamoureux-Morando (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Meghan Duggan (Boston Pride, NWHL)

Haley Skarupa (Boston Pride, NWHL)

Kelly Pannek (University of Minnesota, WCHA)

Brianna Decker (Boston Pride, NWHL)

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Gigi Marvin (Boston Pride, NWHL)

Hannah Brandt (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Hilary Knight (Boston Pride, NWHL)

Dani Cameranesi (University of Minnesota, WCHA)

Kendall Coyne (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Amanda Kessel (New York Riveters, NWHL)

Amanda Pelkey (Boston Pride, NWHL)

General Manager: Reagan Carey

Head Coach: Robb Stauber

Associate Head Coach: Brett Strot

Assistant Coach: Paul Mara

The U.S. team that’s had the most success on the Olympic stage has been the Paralympic team, who’s won three of the last four tournaments. The winning has continued since 2014 as Team USA won four straight World Sled Hockey Challenges and silver at the 2017 Para Sled Hockey World Championship.

Here’s the Paralympic team that will defend gold:

GOALTENDERS

Jen Lee (Chicago Blackhawks)

Steve Cash (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

DEFENSEMEN

Ralph DeQuebec (Colorado Avalanche)

Billy Hanning (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

Tyler Carron (Colorado Avalanche)

Nikko Landeros (A) (Colorado Avalanche)

Josh Pauls (C) (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

FORWARDS

Brody Roybal (Chicago Blackhawks)

Jack Wallace (NJ Freeze)

Travis Dodson (Chicago Blackhawks)

Luke McDermott (Buffalo Sabres)

Declan Farmer (A) (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Kevin McKee (Chicago Blackhawks)

Adam Page (Buffalo Sabres)

Noah Grove (USA Warriors)

Rico Roman (Colorado Avalanche)

Josh Misiewicz (Chicago Blackhawks)

General Manager: Dan Brennan

Head Coach: Guy Gosselin

Assistant Coach: David Hoff

