Rangers, Sabres take advantage of Winter Classic distraction

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
NEW YORK – Hockey players are creatures of habit. They need to be. When you’re practicing and playing games from mid-September until at least April it’s easy to settle into daily routines as that becomes your normal life.

But certain points of the season can drag and along the journey of an 82-game schedule comes points of boredom. Rink, bus, game, hotel, plane and repeat. Like anything, sometimes a season needs a jolt of electricity to bring some excitement to it.

Enter the Winter Classic.

The Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers have known this date was coming since the spring. It’s a nationally televised game on a big stage in New York over New Year’s. The all-access cameras have been following them around for a few weeks now and with the holidays just passing, it’s been a great time to spend with family.

On Sunday, both teams got to skate on the ice at Citi Field — first with their teammates during practice and then for an hour afterward with friends and family.

“We’ve been talking about this for the past few weeks and past few months. Families are in now so it’s almost like a little family trip,” said Sabres forward Jordan Nolan. “We were together [Saturday], we had a team meal. [Sunday night] there’s a team meal and guys are spending New Year’s together, guys are getting the families together. When you do an event like this it definitely brings a team a little bit closer. It’s a little bit special experience for everyone during the season, so it’s definitely needed for an 82-game schedule.”

“It’s a lot different,” added Evander Kane. “You kind of forget about the rest of the year.”

While there’s plenty of potential distractions for both teams leading up to the New Year’s Day game, they’re not all necessarily negative.

“You’re changing the normal routine here. I think as an organization, as coaches, that’s one thing that we try and do in an 82-game schedule at any given point is try to change a little bit, even though players are creatures of habit,” said Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault. “With this [Monday], everybody’s got tons of people that are going to watch, that are going to be here, they’re going to want to be at their best. Both teams are going to work real hard and it’s going to be a fine event.”

Both Rangers and Sabres players said on Sunday that while there’s plenty of fun to be had during an outdoor game experience, game day is a different story. They’ll wake up Monday morning and prepare like normal. All the excitement surrounding such an event goes away and it’s a matter of focusing on the two points at hand — points that mean different things to both teams at this point in the season.

For the Rangers, it’s two points toward clinching another playoff berth. For the Sabres, it’s two points that could get them moving in the right direction — a direction they’re feeling they’ve finally started to move toward.

“We’ve got to try and find positives and we have been playing well of late,” Kane said. “A game like this, a marquis game of the year, it’s something that we’re all looking forward to and now that it’s finally here we want to put ourselves in a position to win this game and get off on the right foot for the new year.”

More 2018 Winter Classic coverage:
Old friends Lehner, Lundqvist ready to face off at Winter Classic

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
NEW YORK —When Henrik Lundqvist first met Robin Lehner nearly 20 years ago, neither of them gave a passing thought that one day they would face one another in the NHL.

As Lundqvist worked with Michael Lehner, a goaltending coach in Sweden, he got to know Robin and began tracking his career, even with a nine-year age difference between the two.

“He had big dreams but he also understood it’s a long road ahead to make it,” Lundqvist said of his Winter Classic counterpart of Sunday. “I was playing pro at the time and now 16 years later you get this opportunity to play against him at the Winter Classic. I’m really happy for him. He worked really hard to get where he is today.”

Lehner got to see plenty of Lundqvist in net while watching his hometown team, Frolunda, in the Swedish Hockey League. He got to see up close, thanks to his dad, the work Lundqvist put in to help him become successful once he made the jump to the NHL.

“He’s a great guy,” said Lehner. “It’ll be fun playing against him. I think he is the best goalie that Sweden has ever had and it is always fun to play against that team because they are always a good team. It’s going to be a real fun experience.”

Even after Lundqvist joined the New York Rangers, he kept tabs on Lehner’s progress, from the Ottawa Senators to his current club, the Buffalo Sabres. He’s been able to witness his evolution into a regular NHL starter, one who’s playing some of the best hockey of his career, despite his team’s failings.

“His biggest strength in my opinion is how hard he competes. And he’s a big guy, he uses [his size] really well,” Lundqvist said. “You see a lot of guys now with size and the guys that are using it well and move well on their feet, they’re going to get opportunity to stop the puck.

“I think that’s what he’s doing — using his size and his quickness and the way he competes. Add all that together you’re going to get some results.”

More 2018 Winter Classic coverage:
US wins at world juniors, will face Russia in quarters

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 9:04 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The United States made another late push to keep its momentum going into the medal round of the world junior hockey championship.

Adam Fox scored with 1:37 left in the third period to give the U.S. a 5-4 victory over Finland on Sunday in the Americans’ final preliminary-round game.

The defending champion Americans (3-1) finished second behind Canada in the Group B standings and will face Russia in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Fox also had two assists, Joey Anderson scored twice, Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists, Brady Tkachuk added three assists, and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots.

”We are really confident and we believe in our group,” Tkachuk said. ”It’s a new tournament now, it starts on Tuesday, and we are excited.”

Canada (3-1) secured the top seed in Group A because of the point earned in its 4-3 shootout loss to the U.S. at the Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field on Friday. Canada will meet Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Sweden (4-0) is the top seed in Group B and will play Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Oskar Steen scored the deciding goal in Sweden’s 4-3 shootout victory over Russia on Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday, Kristian Reichel scored twice in the Czech Republic’s 6-3 victory over Switzerland.

The Czech Republic (3-1) moved into second place in Group A and will face Finland in the quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s quarterfinal game between the Americans and Russians will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal, which the U.S. won 4-3 in a shootout for its first victory over Russia in a medal round game at the world juniors. Russia eliminated the U.S. in the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015.

The U.S. came back from two goals down to defeat Canada in a shootout in last year’s gold medal game and repeated the feat in Friday’s outdoor game that set a tournament attendance record of 44,592.

In Sunday’s matchup between the American and Finnish teams that have won four of the last five gold medals, Finland came back from a three-goal deficit to tie it before Fox scored the winner on a partial breakaway after a lead pass from Mittelstadt.

Kristian Vesalainen and Joona Koppanen scored 66 seconds apart for Finland midway through the third period to tie it.

”There was no doubt on the bench that we were coming back and getting the next one,” said Anderson, the U.S. captain.

Trent Frederic and Mittelstadt scored in the first 15 minutes and Anderson’s goal on a 5-on-3 power gave the U.S. a 3-0 early in the second period. Aapeli Rasanen and Eeli Tolvanen got Finland within a goal before Anderson scored again on a power play in the closing minutes of the second.

”We came back the other day and today felt like a comeback,” Frederic said. ”It shows we can turn it on when we have to, but now we have to turn it on all game in the quarters.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for Finland.

Mittelstadt, the University of Minnesota freshman and most recent first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, is the tournament’s leading scorer with nine points (four goals, five assists). Mittelstadt assisted on all three regulation goals in the comeback victory over Canada.

Tkachuk, a Boston University freshman and one of the top prospects eligible for this year’s NHL draft, set up Mittelstadt’s goal with a deft pass in front of the net. Tkachuk scored the tying goal and shootout winner against Canada.

In another preliminary-round game, Milos Roman scored two goals as Slovaki defeated Denmark 5-1 to finish fourth in Group A. Slovakia handed the U.S. its only loss in the preliminary round.

Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist in Sweden’s win. Lias Andersson and Glenn Gustafson also scored.

Dimitri Sokolov, Klim Kostin and Alexei Polodyan had goals for Russia. Vladislav Sukhachyov stopped 39 shots.

In the Czechs’ victory, Martin Necas, Daniel Kurovsky and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist. Jakub Lauko also scored and Libor Hajek had two assists.

Ken Jager, Dario Rohrbach and Elia Riva had goals for Switzerland (1-3), which finished fourth in Group B. The Swiss have never beaten their quarterfinal opponent Canada in 21 world juniors meetings.

Denmark and Belarus will play a relegation game on Tuesday.

William Karlsson nets first hat trick in Golden Knights history (Video)

By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2017, 7:03 PM EST
In a real surprising development to close out 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights were victorious at T-Mobile Arena as they doubled up the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3.

In an historic development, the Golden Knights’ victory was powered by the not only the first hat trick of William Karlsson‘s NHL career, but the first hat trick in franchise history.

As they’ve done all season long, the Golden Knights made some more history during the win. According to the NHL, their 11 wins in December is the most in a calendar month by a team in its first season. Vegas also extended their winning streak to seven games and now have points in their last 12 (11-0-1). That’s another record for a first-year team.

“We were the guys who didn’t get protected so we had some things in common,” Karlsson said afterward. “I think we came together as a group fairly quickly. We’ve just been clicking from the start.”

The good thing for Karlsson now is that if he’s planning on attending any New Year’s parties tonight he’ll have plenty of hats to distribute.

The Golden Knights end 2017 with a Western Conference-best 26-9-2 record and a 16-2-1 record at home. Simply a remarkable story and a fascinating team to watch over the final three months of the season.

Kevin Shattenkirk looking to be more than ‘work in progress’ with Rangers

By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2017, 6:40 PM EST
NEW YORK — Kevin Shattenkirk’s return home to play for the New York Rangers wasn’t filled with “sunshine and rainbows” as he jokingly said he expected after Sunday’s practice at Citi Field ahead of the 2018 Winter Classic.

The big free agent acquisition hasn’t fully settled into his role on the blue line after signing a four-year, $26.6 million deal over the summer. The 28-year-old Shattenkirk may lead Rangers defensemen in points (22), but he’s on pace for his lowest offensive output in four seasons as he averages 0.58 points per game.

All in all, Shattenkirk hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations placed upon him when he entered the lineup. Head coach Alain Vigneault called him a “work in progress,” an assessment the blue liner agreed with.

“We’re still working through how he wants me to play and how he just wants his defensemen to play,” Shattenkirk said. “I’ve watched guys who’ve been here for a while like [Ryan McDonagh] and Marc [Staal], Nick Holden’s another guy. I think that there’s elements in their game that I’m trying to incorporate and add to my game. We play slightly different defensively than I’m used to. It’s something that I like. It’s aggressive. It’s something that intrinsically I haven’t gotten it to become a natural instinct yet and I think I need to get those little things into my game.”

“There’s no doubt that our expectations and his expectations are a little bit higher than what we’ve seen so far,” said Vigneault. “I think Shatty’s probably putting a little bit of pressure on himself to do real well in front of new teammates, a new environment, friends and family. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time. He’s not the first player to go through this, to come back home and play. But he’s a hard working young man with a real good attitude, very accountable to his performance. He knows the areas that he needs to improve and that we expect him to do better and I’m very confident that we’re going to get there because our team needs that.”

Having grown up just outside New York City in New Rochelle, N.Y., Shattenkirk will have plenty of friends and family inside Citi Field on Monday for the game against the Buffalo Sabres. And being so local, that’s been a trend all season long at Madison Square Garden, where there’s always someone he knows in attendance watching the games. That’s caused him to put too much pressure on himself — enough to have a negative influence on his game.

“Yeah, I’m definitely guilty of that,” he said. “Last year in the playoffs, it was another prime example of me doing that to myself and doing it too much. I think it’s only natural. I think I’ve always been that way. I’ve always wanted to be the harshest on myself more than anyone else. And there are times when I need to let myself off the hook a little bit and relax. I’ve felt that way the last couple of games, I’ve felt a lot more relaxed and just playing my game. It’s hard to do sometimes. You get caught up in things. When things start going poorly, you try to do too much to correct it.”

Through his days with the St. Louis Blues and then at the end of last season after he was dealt to the Washington Capitals, Shattenkirk has been a positive possession player, sporting an above 50 percent Corsi rating. But this season, playing mostly with Brady Skjei, he’s been under 50 percent at even strength, per Corsica, and poor puck management saw him benched for nearly 10 minutes against the New Jersey Devils last week.

“You know, at the end of the day, when the game gets [to] crunch time, you do what you feel is best for the team,” Vigneault said after that loss. “That’s what we felt was best for the team.”

In the three games since that benching, Shattenkirk has played 20:56, 19:18 and 18:52, respectively, and said he’s feeling better overall about the way he’s been trending. Why?

“Again, just relaxing,” he said, “not worry about making mistakes and worrying about going out there the next shift and doing something to affect the game in a positive way. That’s the mentality that I need to keep in my head throughout an entire game.”

As the calendar changes to 2018, the Rangers find themselves holding one of two wild card spots as part of a very tight Metropolitan Division. Their final 44 games will prove to be a battle to secure a playoff spot for another spring and time for the puck-moving defenseman they added in the off-season to find his game at the right time.

“I’m working to get it back in the right direction and working to get things going well so I’m just transitioning into this team seamlessly,” said Shattenkirk. “When I go out there guys know what they’re getting. I want to keep that consistently. This is the time to do it — January, February. That way by March and April you’re playing your best hockey.”

More 2018 Winter Classic coverage:
