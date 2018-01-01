Rangers overcome Lehner, Sabres in 2018 Winter Classic

If you’ve been following the NHL for the last couple decades, you’ve probably gotten used to the New York Rangers’ distinct goal song. It was essentially Chelsea Dagger before Chelsea Dagger. The Rangers provided their fans an opportunity to put a new twist on that goal song during the 2018 Winter Classic, though.

The Rangers put themselves in some tough spots against the Buffalo Sabres when it came to taking penalties early on during Monday’s bitterly cold outdoor game, so perhaps it’s fitting that they ended up winning in overtime thanks to a J.T. Miller overtime goal, taking it 3-2.

Rangers fans then serenaded their winning team by joining in on the goal song, making for a cool scene at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead through the first period, yet Robin Lehner made a host of big, difficult saves to keep the Sabres in the game, and Buffalo was able to chip away to ultimately push the game to overtime at 2-2.

Lehner stopped 39 out of 42 shots on goal, but Henrik Lundqvist continues to get the job done in outdoor games, making 31 saves to win this one. Lundqvist and the Rangers aren’t just experienced with outdoor contests, they’ve been able to clean up amid unusual conditions.

After the contest, Henrik Lundqvist discussed the win, and kept things mysterious regarding how he’s tweaked his style both “technically” and mentally.

The frustrations continue for Buffalo, although it’s worth noting that the Sabres are at least making baby steps in the right direction. Sabres head coach Phil Housley backed that notion up after the game.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Housley said. “We battled back. We’ve been through tough times. We’re playing a better brand of hockey right now.”

As much of an event as the 2018 Winter Classic is, the Rangers could use every standings point they can get, so managing a victory here is a big boost in the bitter battles for Metropolitan Division positioning.

Plenty was said about the cold weather, but grabbing a W had to warm the hearts of Rangers players and their fans to kick off 2018.

(Note: multiple Rangers players said that the cold didn’t bother them, for what it’s worth. The fans might not have been so lucky.)

USA Hockey announces 2018 Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic rosters

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
NEW YORK — During the second intermission of Monday’s NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field, USA Hockey revealed the final rosters for the Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic teams. The men and women will begin their quest for gold in PyeongChang, South Korea beginning Feb. 11. The Paralympic team will play from March 8-18, also in PyeongChang.

The 2018 Olympic men’s tournament will not feature NHL players for the first time since the 1994. After participating in five straight Olympics, the league decided in April not to send its players, forcing USA Hockey to seek out those plying their trade in Europe, the American Hockey League and the collegiate ranks.

Here’s what the men’s roster looks like:

GOALTENDERS
Ryan Zapolski (Jokerit, KHL)
Two other goalies will be announced later this month

DEFENSEMEN
Chad Billins (Linkoping HC, SHL)
Jonathon Blum (Admiral Vladivostok, KHL)
Will Borgen (St. Cloud State University, NCAA)
Matt Gilroy (Jokerit, KHL)
Ryan Gunderson (Brynäs IF, SHL)
Bobby Sanguinetti (HC Lugano, NLA)
Noah Welch (Växjö Lakers, SHL)
James Wisniewski (EC Kassel Huskies, DEL2)

FORWARDS
Mark Arcobello (SC Bern, NLA)
Chris Bourque (Hershey Bears, AHL)
Bobby Butler (Milwaukee Admirals, AHL)
Ryan Donato (Harvard University, NCAA)
Brian Gionta (C)
Jordan Greenway (Boston University, NCAA)
Chad Kolarik (Adler Mannheim, DEL)
Broc Little (HC Davos, NLA)
John McCarthy (San Jose, AHL)
Brian O’Neill (Jokerit, KHL)
Garrett Roe (EV Zug, NLA)
Jim Slater (Fribourg-Gotteron, NLA)
Ryan Stoa (Spartak Moskva, KHL)
Troy Terry (University of Denver, NCAA)

Head Coach: Tony Granato
Assistant Coaches: Keith Allain, Chris Chelios, Ron Rolston, Scott Young

It was 20 years ago that the U.S. women won their only Olympic gold medal during the inaugural tournament. The Americans came close at Sochi 2014 when they were 54 seconds away from winning gold before Marie-Philip Poulin tied the game and later scored the winner in overtime.

The two sides have continued to battle and have met eight times since October with the U.S. claiming victory in the Four Nations Cup championship game and Canada exacting revenge by sweeping a four-game series of exhibitions earlier this month.

Here’s the women’s roster:

GOALTENDERS
Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood University, CHA)
Alex Rigsby (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Maddie Rooney (University of Minnesota Duluth, WCHA)

DEFENSEMEN
Lee Stecklein (University of Minnesota, WCHA)
Cayla Barnes (Boston College, HEA)
Megan Keller (Boston College, HEA)
Kali Flanagan (Boston College, HEA)
Emily Pfalzer (Buffalo Beauts, NWHL)
Kacey Bellamy (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Sidney Morin (MODO Hockey, SWHL)

FORWARDS
Monique Lamoureux-Morando (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Meghan Duggan (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Haley Skarupa (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Kelly Pannek (University of Minnesota, WCHA)
Brianna Decker (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Gigi Marvin (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Hannah Brandt (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Hilary Knight (Boston Pride, NWHL)
Dani Cameranesi (University of Minnesota, WCHA)
Kendall Coyne (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Amanda Kessel (New York Riveters, NWHL)
Amanda Pelkey (Boston Pride, NWHL)

General Manager: Reagan Carey
Head Coach: Robb Stauber
Associate Head Coach: Brett Strot
Assistant Coach: Paul Mara

The U.S. team that’s had the most success on the Olympic stage has been the Paralympic team, who’s won three of the last four tournaments. The winning has continued since 2014 as Team USA won four straight World Sled Hockey Challenges and silver at the 2017 Para Sled Hockey World Championship.

Here’s the Paralympic team that will defend gold:

GOALTENDERS
Jen Lee (Chicago Blackhawks)
Steve Cash (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

DEFENSEMEN
Ralph DeQuebec (Colorado Avalanche)
Billy Hanning (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)
Tyler Carron (Colorado Avalanche)
Nikko Landeros (A) (Colorado Avalanche)
Josh Pauls (C) (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)

FORWARDS
Brody Roybal (Chicago Blackhawks)
Jack Wallace (NJ Freeze)
Travis Dodson (Chicago Blackhawks)
Luke McDermott (Buffalo Sabres)
Declan Farmer (A) (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Kevin McKee (Chicago Blackhawks)
Adam Page (Buffalo Sabres)
Noah Grove (USA Warriors)
Rico Roman (Colorado Avalanche)
Josh Misiewicz (Chicago Blackhawks)

General Manager: Dan Brennan
Head Coach: Guy Gosselin
Assistant Coach: David Hoff

————

Rangers’ depth on display early in 2018 Winter Classic

Scoring depth has been an advantage for the New York Rangers during the last couple of seasons, and that’s something that surfaced during the first period of the 2018 Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

For one thing, Paul Carey continued to make more of a mark for this offense.

After scoring just one goal in 13 games between October and November, Carey was really starting to make more of an impact for the Rangers in December, scoring seven points in 13 games that month. He carried that momentum into the new year, making it 1-0 about four minutes into the contest:

The fancier highlight came on the 2-0 goal, as Kevin Hayes squeezed a pass into a small window by Robin Lehner to set up Michael Grabner, who’s already at 18 goals on the season:

The speedy Grabner is really on a “Cy Young” pace so far: as of this writing, he has 18 goals versus three assists (18-3, if you will). While Grabner now has more goals (149) than assists (85) in his career, this season is putting that imbalance to an extreme.

Either way, depth continues to be a factor in the Rangers’ favor. They came into the 2018 Winter Classic with 14 players with 13+ points on the season, and Carey is one point away from being the 15th Ranger to hit double digits.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: 2018 Winter Classic – Rangers vs. Sabres

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Rangers

Rick Nash/Mika Zibanejad/Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner/Kevin Hayes/J.T. Miller

Pavel Buchnevich/David Desharnais/Jimmy Vesey

Paul Carey/Boo Nieves/Vinni Lettieri

Ryan McDonagh/Nick Holden

Brendan Smith/Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal/Brady Skjei

Startling goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

Rangers, Sabres take advantage of Winter Classic distraction

Sabres:

Zemgus Girgensons/Jack Eichel/Sam Reinhart

Evander Kane/Ryan O'Reilly/Kyle Okposo

Benoit Pouliot/Evan Rodrigues/Jason Pominville

Johan Larsson/Jacob Josefson/Jordan Nolan

Marco Scandella/Rasmus Ristolainen

Jake McCabe/Zach Bogosian

Josh Gorges/Nathan Beaulieu

Startling goalie: Robin Lehner

Kick off 2018 with a very cold Jeremy Roenick in polar bear plunge

Have you ever wanted to witness Jeremy Roenick chow down on Nathan’s hot dogs? Perhaps you’ve wanted to see the former rugged star make a shocked face taking a dip into really, really cold water as part of a polar bear plunge?

OK, maybe those are highly specific scenarios, but as you can see in the video above, it’s some really amusing stuff as Roenick was around for the 2018 Winter Classic between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres.

The longer version is above this post’s headline. If you want to jump to the plunge, a briefer clip is below.

(You’ll probably enjoy the full version, in my opinion.)

